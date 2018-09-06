Amyris Reaches A Critical Stage On Its Path To Rapid EBITDA Growth

The share price of Amyris (AMRS) has been surging in 2018 to date, with even recent equity offerings failing to slow it much (see figure). It still has an immense amount of ground to cover to get back to its IPO price (shares are down 96% from that level), but the last year has marked the longest sustained rally in the company's history. The market clearly believes that Amyris has survived the biotech "Valley of Death" and is on the cusp of rapid expansion.

AMRS data by YCharts

To understand why investors have become so bullish on the company it is necessary to look back at the transition that it has undergone since its 2010 IPO as a producer of renewable diesel fuel. That initial focus on the high-volume, low-margin advanced biofuels market nearly caused the company to go bankrupt and by 2013 it had started to transition to the production of specialty non-fuel chemicals instead. The transition has not been easy, not least because its original business model was focused on collaborations with the oil and gas sector, but it ultimately was well-timed in that it allowed Amyris to avoid the worst effects of the low diesel fuel prices that prevailed between late 2014 and early 2017. The company's largest debtholders approved of the shift to the low-volume, high-margin specialty chemicals market, resulting in a major debt restructuring in 2015 that bought it some breathing room, albeit at the expense of continued shareholder dilution.

Amyris has spent the subsequent three years developing a broad production portfolio of specialty chemicals products within three categories: Clean Beauty, Flavor and Fragrance, and Health and Wellness. While it is tempting in hindsight to believe that this was always the appropriate path forward for the company, its success was never assured; competitor TerraVia (OTCPK:TVIAQ), formerly known as Solazyme, followed a similar trajectory but declared bankruptcy in 2017 after failing to successfully make the successful transition. Amyris, on the other hand, managed to keep its creditors and shareholders content long enough for its new product lines to reach the market, and 2017 ended up being a bumper year for its product sales (see figure). Its Health and Wellness product sales soared from $15 million in FY 2016 to $77 million in FY 2017, resulting in an annual gross profit that year that was many times substantially higher than in the previous four years combined (see figure). The company forecasts CAGR of 71% in this category over the next five years, down from 716% between 2015 and 2017 but well above the forecasts of 49% and 41% for the Clean Beauty and Flavor and Fragrance product lines, respectively.

The rapid ramp-up in Health and Wellness product sales last year, and management's expectations for continued rapid growth over the next five years, does much to explain the company's recent share price performance. Management expects this product line to achieve non-GAAP gross margin of 83% this year, comparable to the Flavor and Fragrance line's guidance of 73% and well above the Clean Beauty line's guidance of 47%. If that happens then management estimates adjusted EBITDA of roughly $205 million in FY 2020 compared to $10 million in FY 2018.

Amyris is currently being covered by two analysts who have estimated its EBITDA results in FY 2018 and FY 2019 (only one estimate is available for FY 2020). These are quite a bit more conservative than those that have been made by the company's management, although they still show rapid growth from $1.2 million this year to $97.7 million in FY 2020 (see figure). These estimates make it possible to, for the first time, provide a forward valuation of the company's shares on an EV/EBITDA basis. Based on an EV at the time of writing of $610.1 million, Amyris has forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 508.4x, 14.1x, and 6.2x, respectively, for FY 2018, FY 2019, and FY 2020. If management's more optimistic guidance is used instead the resulting EV/EBITDA ratios are 61x and 3x, respectively, for FY 2018 and FY 2020.

The FY 2020 ratios, especially using management's EBITDA guidance, suggest persistent investor skepticism regarding the company's ability to achieve its predicted breakout revenues over the next ten quarters. It is worth considering the reasons for this skepticism given Amyris's historical record as a destroyer rather than creator of shareholder value. Advanced biochemical processes such as that employed by Amyris normally struggle to perform as expected during scale-up due to the difficulties of working with novel microorganisms at scale. These microorganisms tend to work optimally in strictly-controlled operating environments that become increasingly difficult to control as capacity increases. Product yields tend to be highest in the laboratory, for example, but then move inversely to scale (in much the same manner as production costs, albeit with the opposite impact on production economics).

The difficulty of successful scale-up is why 2017's revenue growth was so notable. This was achieved via batch-manufacturing of the company's products, which tends to be less efficient than the targeted continuous processes that were described in its FY 2015 10-K. The shift to continuous processing after the planned Brotas 2 facility comes online, which is currently expected to occur by the end of 2019, will enable Amyris to achieve a GAAP gross margin that is closer to its current non-GAAP gross margin than it is at present. Amyris has an advantage in that its GAAP gross margins improved greatly between H1 2017 and H1 2018 from 22% to 76%, signifying that it has already overcome many of the scale-up hurdles. Of course, it should also be noted that renewable products only contributed to roughly 25% of H1 2018's total revenue, so the gross margin improvement might not be entirely comparable after further scale-up occurs by 2020 since the current large share that is attributable to grants will likely decline.

The timing of this scale-up will be critical in either case. Simply put, Amyris cannot afford to engage in yet another strategic product line shift, nor would it be likely to survive a longer-than-expected scale-up through 2020. H1 2018's performance, while very strong compared to previous periods, still left the company with enough cash on hand to cover less than a quarter of its operating cash flow (see figure). In August it used the rallying share price to raise $46 million of additional cash via a secondary offering, buying it enough time to reach the revenue influx that it expects to see in H2 2018. $114.3 million of debt is coming due over the next four quarters, on the other hand, and by management's own admission in the Q2 earnings call Amyris continues to "review a number of options...to solve our 2019 maturities", making it especially important that the company generate as much EBITDA as possible that year so as to minimize shareholder dilution from any additional restructuring or debt conversions.

The share price of Amyris has finally begun to deliver long-term gains for the company's investors after several years of very heavy losses. This partial rebound has occurred as the company has finally begun to achieve strong revenue and gross profit growth following the completion of its transition from advanced biofuels production to specialty consumer chemicals production. Amyris has taken advantage of the rising share price to raise much-needed cash and strengthen its balance sheet. Both management and the handful of analysts covering the company expect it to achieve rapid revenue and EBITDA growth over the next two years as it scales up its production process and collaborations. The company's shares look cheap compared to its expected 2020 earnings, especially using management's guidance as the baseline. Investors should be aware, however, that considerable risk remains due to the inherent challenges associated with scaling up advanced renewable product pathways and the company's low cash reserve relative to its upcoming debt maturities. The timing of its scale-up will be crucial to its continued success. That said, additional shareholder gains are likely in the (admittedly uncertain) event that Amyris achieves its revenue targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.