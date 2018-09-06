Aptiv: Risks Ahead

Aptiv (APTV) is a company that recently started appearing in the top results of Joel Greenblatt’s “Magic Formula” stock screener that aims to find attractive companies trading cheaply. (Note that there are sometimes discrepancies between the free screening tool and the holdings of the funds themselves. We use the funds’ holdings as the “correct” ranking tool when this happens.) With a forward P/E of 16.31 and earnings projected to rise 13.37% according to analysts’ consensus estimates it looks like a good stock on the surface. Over the long term we are not convinced it is a great buy.

Aptiv’s Business

Aptiv is the original Delphi plc after the power train business was spun off. Aptiv consists of the old Electrical/Electronic Architecture division, now called Signal and Power Solutions and the old Electronics and Safety division now called Advanced Safety and User Experience. Sales are split roughly one quarter to three-quarters between Advanced Safety and Signal and Power. Safety is the fastest growing division posting revenue growth of about 14% last year while Signal and Power grew only 2%. The company’s customer base is well diversified with all of the 25 largest auto OEMs as customers so customer risk should be minimal. The biggest issues that make Aptiv unattractive are high levels of competition and a maturing global auto sales market.

Issues with the Auto Parts Business

The major issue for Aptiv is that the OEM auto parts business is becoming more competitive. In their 10-K, Aptiv lists 19 different competitors. Although the OEM auto parts industry is consolidating some at the top end, new competitors are entering. In their 10-K, Aptiv specifically calls out low-cost Chinese manufacturers and technology companies as some of the new entrants (highlights ours).

Although the overall number of our top competitors has decreased due to ongoing industry consolidation, the automotive supply industry remains extremely competitive. Furthermore, the rapidly evolving nature of the markets in which we compete has attracted, and may continue to attract, new entrants, particularly in low-cost countries such as China and in areas of evolving vehicle technologies such as automated driving and mobility solutions, which has attracted competitors from outside the traditional automotive industry.

Indeed, a recent 2018 study by Roland Berger predicted increased competition for auto parts OEMs, particularly from technology companies starting to compete in autonomous driving and infotainment systems. The authors of the study predict that margins in almost every parts category except for exterior components will be pressured. The study goes on to further say that companies will need to maintain high barriers to entry via intellectual property to sustain high margins.

While Aptiv, like almost all manufacturing companies, has a significant number of patents none of them on their own is material to the company’s business. However, the company says that as a portfolio they provide meaningful protection. So far, that may be the case. The table below shows the median returns on invested capital for Aptiv and fifteen other large publicly traded auto part OEMs.

Aptiv has the second highest returns on invested capital (behind Lear Corp) and almost twice the 2010 to present median. The question is whether this trend can continue.

Aptiv spends a significant portion on R&D. Last year the company spent over $1B and employed almost 16,000 people in their R&D and engineering operations. However, R&D spending was up 12% from last year compared with revenue growth of a little less than 5%. With global auto sales growing at only 2.7% last year and growth predicted to remain muted profit margins could start to fall. Expenses are likely to remain elevated as the company needs to maintain it’s IP portfolio to fend off competitors. Pricing pressure may also be encountered if competition intensifies. Indeed, that is something the previously mentioned study has been calling for. Then there’s the issue of valuation.

Valuation

While the stock trades at a forward P/E roughly in line with the market it looks expensive on a cash flow basis. Using a DCF model with a 10% discount rate, 3% long term growth rate, and five year variable growth period we find that the company’s current stock price implies almost 20% free cash flow growth! Well above what analysts are calling for when it comes to EPS growth. Also worth noting is that the auto part OEM industry as a whole trades at a premium to the actual auto OEMs.

(Source: Roland Berger)

What happens if auto part OEM valuations fall to be more in line with the auto OEMs themselves? Increasing competition, especially from deep pocketed tech companies, muted global auto growth, and relative valuation issues make Aptiv look unattractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.