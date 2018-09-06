As NextEra Charges Into Batteries, Should You Charge Into NextEra?

Along the shore of Lake Michigan, south of Ludington, you will see a 100-foot high dike running alongside US 31 for over two miles. What is it? It’s the Ludington pumped storage facility, a manmade 2.5 by 1 mile 100-foot high artificial lake which can hold 27 billion gallons of water.

Completed in 1973 at a cost of $315 million, the reservoir is filled with water pumped up from Lake Michigan during periods of low electrical demand and then, during periods of high demand, water is released, generating hydroelectric power. Today, the reservoir is largely filled with energy generated from nearby wind turbines.

Ludington Pumped Storage Facility - photo by author

But what made sense in 1973 is now largely obsolete. There is a new way for utilities to store energy - large batteries. In fact, grid-connected battery storage grew 68% last year in the U.S.

Why batteries? Why now?

It's simple, battery costs have fallen precipitously over the last few years. And now, with costs continuing their decline, things look even brighter for batteries.

Of course, utilities have had to deal with demand fluctuations for a long time. Traditional remedies in addition to pumped hydro, include purchasing power, building peaker plants, variable pricing, brownouts, and more - all are expensive. Affordable batteries can be quickly set up, located almost anywhere and, once set up, can respond instantly when needed. (Try doing those things with a 10,000 acre pumped storage facility.)

In November of 2018, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk won a $50 million bet that his company could install a wind charged 100MW/129MWh (100-megawatt feed to the grid/129-megawatt hours of storage) lithium-ion battery in 100 days to help solve South Australia’s grid problems.

It was a resounding success. The South Australian battery, still the world’s largest, may pay for itself within a year - a win-win-win situation for the battery’s owners, the grid, and customers. It was a wakeup call to utilities everywhere.

Indeed the South Australia battery will not likely long be the world’s largest battery. A 200MW/800MWh vanadium-flow one is under construction in Dalian, China, west of Beijing. (For those interested, vanadium-flow batteries offer several advantages over lithium-ion ones - See here.)

Back in North America, NextEra Energy (NEE), the continent’s largest utility, is leading the charge (so to speak) into batteries. Go to its website and the first thing you see is: “Leading the Nation in Energy Storage” in large, print.

NextEra is North America’s leader in utility-scale batteries

NextEra is an $81 billion market-cap company which has nearly 46,000 MW of generating capacity and revenues of $16.5 billion. The company's biggest subsidiary is Florida Power and Light (FPL) which delivers rate-regulated electricity to some 10 million people in Florida. Another subsidiary, NextEra Energy, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy.

As noted, the company claims and likely is the leader in North American utility-scale battery storage.

So, what is NextEra doing with storage? Well, judging from the website, it appears to be mostly batteries. The company has more than 100 MW of battery energy storage systems currently in operation and many more planned. Read on.

NextEra’s battery projects

NextEra is currently building the largest U.S. solar+storage (74.5MW/40MWh) facility at its Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center outside of Fort Myers in South Florida.

Babcock, when complete, will be a 17,000-acre, 8,000 home planned community. Solar-generated electricity (more than the ranch needs) will power the community with sunny day excess going to the grid or charging banks of lithium-ion batteries. Batteries are then drawn down during peak demand evening hours.

Over in Arizona, NextEra is working with Salt River Project (Arizona’s largest electric and water public utility) and has just opened a 20MW/10MWh solar+storage facility - Arizona’s largest. The center is expected to generate enough electricity to power 5,000 homes. As at Babcock Ranch, the batteries will be used to augment power during the evening's peak demand.

NextEra may also be bidding on several other planned large battery installations - four of which are bigger than the South Australia battery.

Since NextEra is leading the charge into batteries in North America, does that make the company a good investment? Well, maybe. Let’s look at the company's financials and some of the risks.

NextEra’s financials and risks

NextEra’s financials look solid. Total revenue for the last 4 quarterly statements was $16.5 billion, up 4.6% year-over-year. The PEG ratio is 0.10. Gross profit margin is 41% and the operating margin is 32%.

The company's trailing PE is 10 and forward-looking PE is 20 (utility average is 17). Total debt to equity is 99.

The dividend rate is currently 2.57% (low for utilities) with the most recent increase being last February.

The stock, at time of writing, is 171, a little off its 52-week high. The trend since early February has been up. Return on assets is 8.7% and return on equity is 27.9%.

As to risks, I feel the greatest one for NextEra (and other electric utilities) to be the risk of grid defection. Customers - residential, business, and communities - may generate their own electricity with solar+battery projects and abandon the grid. It is not clear at this point how it will all play out but at the very least distributed power generation gives customers more leverage in dealing with utilities and regulators.

We are already starting to see some grid defection in high-rate, sunny states such as Hawaii and (to a lesser extent) California. In Florida, the Sunshine State, NextEra, with projects such as Babcock Ranch, may be hoping to pre-empt grid defection. SunPower (SPWR) is already incorporating storage in 35% of its commercial projects while in Hawaii, Sunrun (RUN) is offering its Brightbox, a combination solar+battery product, at prices starting at 19 cents per kWh, almost 50% cheaper than the grid.

Another risk for NexEra is a malfunction at one of it's eight nuclear power plants. History has shown, that when things go bad with nuclear they can go really bad - billions of dollars bad. NextEra does appear, however, to be reducing its nuclear exposure - two of its plants are scheduled to close. In Iowa, customers may save $300 million when the Alliant Plant nuclear plant is retired in 2020.

Also, NextEra has interest rate risk. All utilities, due to their bond-like nature, are affected by interest rates and rising rates usually mean falling prices.

Distributed electrical generation is our future

In September of 2015, NextEra CEO, James Robo said, "Post-2020, there may never be another peaker [power plant] built in the United States." He appears to be right and even Texas, with its entrenched fossil fuel interests, is going green.

Large power plants, long high-voltage power lines, and huge storage facilities such as the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant will fade from the scene as small, customer-controlled, on or near-site power generation facilities proliferate.

NextEra sees these trends but even they can only make an educated guess as to how it will all play out. We will see.

Disclaimer: As always, investors should do their own research and exercise due diligence before investing in NextEra or any other company. Renewable energy is a new field and it's difficult to pick winners with any certainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, SPWR, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.