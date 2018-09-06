SHU Portfolio: We Would Still Buy Inseego

We also think their SaaS businesses could earn a higher multiple.

The company's financials have improved considerably and they are facing a number of really big market opportunities in 5G and asset tracking especially.

Going through the SHU portfolio and kicking a few tires, we would still be buying shares of Inseego today, even after a doubling of the share price in recent months.

We are not unhappy with our SHU portfolio which we started a little over 11 months ago. Here are the results per September 4, 2018:

We're obviously not happy with JD.com (JD), but is there anything we would buy today? Well, yes. As it happens, we still like the story from Inseego (INSG). We bought 5000 shares of Inseego for the SHU portfolio at $1.52 last year

Despite the shares having doubled, we actually think they could rise quite a bit more. This is because there are really four drivers:

Restructuring

IoT

SaaS

5G

The company had some problems in their legacy MiFi business after the sale of this business fell through. They were stuck with a large inventory which they had to write down and bring down cost. And they did just that:

What makes the above graphs rather remarkable is that the company achieved a big operational improvement (roughly reducing operational cost by $30M a year) even while revenues were actually declining.

Despite declining revenues, company finances have improved substantially:

$30M in cost cutting, now achieving positive and growing EBITDA

Private placement from respected parties

Potentially substantial $17M liability eliminated by settling a lawsuit.

So the balance sheet has been shored up and management argues that the company will do $40M in EBITDA at the end of next year, which would allow it to substantially deleverage further. We would say that the financial risks of the company are now basically gone, which is one reason for the large share price increase. In fact, revenues actually started to increase again and were up 5% sequentially in Q2.

But we think there is more to come:

We think it's likely revenues will rise substantially, mostly on 5G.

We also think that the company's SaaS business deserves a higher multiple.

From a recent investor presentation:

5G

There are several fortunate circumstances why we think the company is facing a large opportunity here:

5G is going to be very big in general. The CEO of Inseego partner Verizon speaks of it setting off a fourth industrial revolution, no less.

but also especially for Inseego because 5G is taking on cable broadband . That's a whole different ball game and a much bigger market, at least we're not aware that people are using 4G as a fixed line internet replacement, at least not on a massive scale. One of the MiFi products were mobile hotpots, but that quickly became less compelling as many phones have a similar functionality. So the 5G TAM is much bigger for Inseego compared to the market they could address with 4G.

. That's a whole different ball game and a much bigger market, at least we're not aware that people are using 4G as a fixed line internet replacement, at least not on a massive scale. One of the MiFi products were mobile hotpots, but that quickly became less compelling as many phones have a similar functionality. So the 5G TAM is much bigger for Inseego compared to the market they could address with 4G. The market will actually start with fixed wireless, as there are no mobile 5G phones yet and until market coverage will be much better there is little reason to sell 5G phones. American carriers are starting later this year already.

Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE ar locked out of the American market with Inseego as a main beneficiary, giving them a much better position.

Look at the revenue graph above, the earlier spike in 2013 was when 4G LTE was introduced, to a large extent due to Inseego's position as a Verizon (VZ) supplier. This time around the 5G market is going to be significantly bigger and it won't be just Verizon to whom they'll be selling.

Verizon is at it again, targeting 30M homes initially with Inseego in the drivers seat with their 5G routers and hotspots.

But the strong interest from others due to the ZTE and Huawei situation is already paying off as the company signed deals with a tier one US carrier for gigabit LTE and a large Canadian telecom for 4G and another US carrier (Q2CC). Eight companies expressed interest after it became clear that the Chinese were off limits.

The company has numerous 5G products in development, routers, wireless telephones, hotspots, etc.

Management believes 5G is a $1B market opportunity for them (Q2CC).

Management on the Q2CC:

We captured several opportunities with new customers who stopped buying from Chinese suppliers and chose Inseego as their trusted U.S. business partner

IoT

The company also has an IoT business called Skyus, a recent success was for instance the smart city deployment with GE (NYSE:GE) in San Diego powered by Skyus 4G modums.

This isn't a business that moves the needle all that much at the moment, but 5G will certainly give this a considerable impuls, here is management (Q2CC):

we are focused on building a complete portfolio of IoT products. We launched three new IoT products in June and these provide, amongst other things remote connectivity and monitoring and digital signage over mobile networks. As a reminder, industrial IoT markets in the U.S. alone are over $1.5 billion annually and a tremendous growth opportunity for us and with robust margins.

SaaS

The company has two lines of business:

DMS (Device Management Systems), which is used to track mobile assets (phones, laptops, etc.) for clients employees.

Ctrack, which tracks assets like cars and other moving objects. It has three verticals (SMB's, fleet, airport).

From a recent investor presentation:

There are a number of favorable developments:

DMS has signed new contracts with T-Mobile (a 3 year extension) and Sprint (five years), although at slightly reduced prices.

DMS is expanding their subscriber base in government accounts (Q2CC).

DMS is starting to add enterprise accounts, opening up a whole new market at 5-10x the size of their previous TAM (Q2CC). Management expects a jump in subscriber numbers in Q3 already.

Global deal with Undagrid for the airport asset business, already delivering KLM's ground business at Schiphol as a client.

Deal with Sprint to speed up their airport business (which has already delivered one airport customer).

The Ctrack airport business is perhaps the most promising of their verticals, as they are a first mover here backed by a strong partner and the field is wide open, management sees this as another $1B market opportunity for the company.

The company will do roughly $70M in SaaS revenue in 2018, the question is how to value this business, a few ballpark metrics:

$70M in annual revenue, set to grow considerably in 2019.

Gross margin in the mid 60s.

EBITDA margin in the mid 20s and rising as the company shifts from lower margin consumer business to higher margin business (SMB, fleet and especially airports).

The EV of the company as a whole is $325M ($230M market cap + $134M in debt - $39M in cash).

We think valuating their SaaS business at a 4x sales multiple is not unreasonable, especially as growth is likely to increase. Growth this year is hampered by a few factors:

Currency losses due to the strong USD and especially the weak South African rand (one of Ctrack's main markets).

The company is not pursuing the Ctrack consumer business anymore, concentrating on higher margin business (SMB, fleet, airports).

The new contracts with Sprint and T-Mobile for DMS contained some price adjustments.

Revenue recognition extends over the life of the contracts, which makes the airport business a slow revenue grower.

But management argues that DMS will grow its subscriber base substantially in Q3 already as it is addressing much bigger markets.

There was an earlier valuation exercise here on SA in an excellent article by Lerna Capital with the assumptions:

3.1x sales multiple (below sector average of 4).

10% revenue growth in 2018, no growth in 2019 with 2019 revenues pinned at $68M.

14.9x 2019 EBITDA ($14.9M).

This values the SaaS business at $210.8M (EV/S) or $208M (EV/EBITDA). We think this is a little too conservative as:

DMS is set to grow substantially from Q3 onwards.

The airport business doesn't yet tick the revenue numbers much but it's likely to enjoy above average margins and long-term contracts which revenues recognized during the life of the contract. We think this part of the business deserves a higher multiple, also given the first mover advantage that Ctrack has in this vertical.

An EV/S multiple of 4 and a sales of $85M would value the business at $340, which is already above the EV of the whole company ($325M) so you'll get the 5G business for free.

In terms of valuation for the whole company we are now at the levels of the earlier spike in 2015, when the company was riding the 4G wave with Verizon:

We think there are multiple reasons to think that the valuation multiple can rise further:

5G is much bigger than 4G for Inseego, a much bigger TAM with much less competition.

The company has a greatly reduced cost base.

The company now sports a couple of SaaS businesses which normally command much higher multiples than when they were a hardware business.

5G will also accelerate the asset tracking business and the IoT business.

Summary

Management sees two $1B market opportunities (per Q2CC), Ctrack aviation and 5G whilst the TAM for DMS has been increased 5-10x as Sprint and TMobile are going after corporate customers. Their IoT business will also be getting a boost from 5G, needless to say.

We also think there are international opportunities for 5G and the company doesn't have to worry about taxes, given the wealth of NOL's the company has on its balance sheet and their SaaS businesses can fetch a higher valuation multiple.

There are still risks as the company still has a large amount of debt, but after the cost cutting and new financing these risks are considerably lower.

