Nevsun Resources: Has The Bidding War Only Started, Or Is This The End?

On September 5, Nevsun Resources (NSU) announced that the management has approved the acquisition of the company by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) for C$1.86 billion ($1.41 billion), or C$6 ($4.55) per share. The Zijin Mining offer is an all-cash offer and it has an unanimous support of Nevsun's board of directors. According to the news release:

Nevsun's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Nevsun shareholders tender their shares to ACCEPT the Offer. Nevsun's Board of Directors continues to recommend that Nevsun shareholders REJECT the hostile take-over bid launched by Lundin on July 26, 2018 and NOT tender their shares to the Lundin offer, which will expire on November 9, 2018.

The impact on Nevsun's share price was naturally positive and it jumped up, to the $4.4 level. Thanks to the ongoing bidding war, Nevsun is almost 80% up year-to-date, which is in a sharp contrast to Nevsun's peers. For example, the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), an ETF fund that focuses on the copper miners, is 24% down year-to-date.

Zijin's offer of $4.55 per share is definitely better than Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) offer of $3.6 per share. However, there is still some space for an improvement left. And although the Zijin Mining offer has a support of Nevsun's management, the story is still far from over.

According to the news release, Zijin's offer is subject to a minimum tender requirement of 66⅔% of Nevsun's issued and outstanding shares. Right now, the Chinese company controls only 1.06% of issued and outstanding shares. The take-over bid circular should be distributed to Nevsun's shareholders by September 18 and the initial deposit period should be 105 days long. It means that there will be more than enough time for a potential new bidder to emerge.

Nevsun agreed to pay a $50 million termination payment if Nevsun enters into an agreement with respect to a superior proposal, or if the Board of Directors of Nevsun withdraws or modifies its recommendation with respect to the Zijin offer. However, $50 million shouldn't be enough to scare a potential new bidder away.

If there is another bidder, it will probably be Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) that already owns a part of the Timok Lower Zone, moreover, it needs to find a replacement for the Indonesian Grasberg mine. The company has been silent by now, but it doesn't mean that it doesn't monitor the situation.

Also, the reaction of Lundin Mining will be interesting. It is possible that they will just walk away. However, Lundin is very interested in Timok. It all started back in March 2016, when Lundin Mining made a deal with Freeport-McMoRan to acquire 100% of Freeport's interest in the Timok Upper Zone and 28% of Freeport's interest in the Timok Lower Zone. However, Reservoir Minerals (OTCPK:RVRLF) (the former co-owner of the Timok Project) used its right of first offer. It made a deal with Nevsun. Nevsun helped Reservoir to acquire the abovementioned stakes from Freeport and subsequently, Reservoir got acquired by Nevsun. In early 2018 Lundin made several offers for Timok, but all of them were rejected by Nevsun's management. Lundin Mining partnered with Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF) interested in the Eritrean assets and together they made an offer to acquire whole Nevsun Resources. But this offer was also rejected. Lundin subsequently publicly announced that it made several offers that were rejected by Nevsun's management. On July 26, Lundin made a hostile all-cash offer to acquire Nevsun for C$4.75 ($3.6) per share.

After this long history, it is hard to believe that Lundin Mining will just walk away. It is quite possible that Lundin will try to increase its offer. It is hard to estimate how many shares Lundin Mining already controls, however, it is possible to expect that it is notably more than Zijin Mining does. If Lundin decides to match Zijin's offer or to increase it only slightly, maybe to C$6.25 or C$6.5, Zijin probably won't be able to reach the 66⅔% threshold without increasing its offer. It is possible that Zijin will be unable to reach the threshold even if Lundin doesn't improve its offer. Also in this case, it is possible to expect Zijin's offer to be sweetened a little. By the way, in 2016, when Nevsun made a friendly offer to acquire Reservoir Minerals, it had to deal with some dissent shareholders. Nevsun was forced to increase the total offer from $365 million to $440 million, or by 20%.

Conclusion

As I stated before, I believe that a fair value should be closer to $2 billion or approximately $6.5 per share. Although we are not there yet, we are moving in the right direction. Zijin's offer is definitely better than Lundin's offer; however, I believe that Nevsun's shareholders should demand a little more. I intend to hold my shares tight and wait for what happens next. If there is an improved offer, great. If there is no new offer and the company gets acquired by Zijin, I will be able to live with it. If both of the offers collapse, I don't mind, as I believe in the company and its assets (especially the Serbian ones).

