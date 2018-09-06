Dividend Champion Spotlight: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

Home improvement is a unique niche within retail. While retail as a whole has been volatile over the years from changes in consumer tastes, and means of delivering product to market, home improvement has remained relatively stable. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on one of the two main players in the home improvement space. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) has grown its dividend for a whopping 56 years. Despite this long streak, the dividend is seeing robust growth. Powered by strong consumer spending, Lowe's has done especially well over the past decade.

Lowe's was founded in 1946 in Mooresville, NC. Today the company totals more than 2,000 stores. The majority of its operations are within the United States, but the company also has stores in Canada, and Mexico. The company does more than $68 billion in annual revenues.

Of Lowe's business, the majority of it stems from Do-It-Yourself customers, with about 30% stemming from "pro" customers, who are essentially contractors.

Financial Performance

Lowe's has seen strong growth over the past five years. Over that period, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.32%. This along with aggressive stock buybacks has resulted in great EPS growth, a CAGR of 19.33% over that same time frame.

When we look at some of the cash flow and profit metrics, I want to compare Lowe's to its main competitor Home Depot (HD). While the home improvement market is enormous, it's also highly fragmented and these two companies are the largest players.

It's important that companies convert a high ratio of their revenues into free cash flow. When I look at a potential investment, I typically set a 10% benchmark. If a company is able to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow, there should be sufficient cash available for the company to grow its dividend, and reinvest for growth without having to lean too heavily on debt.

Lowe's comes up short in this regard with a conversion rate in the mid single digits. Its main competitor Home Depot however, clears the benchmark and also manages a significantly higher operating margin than Lowe's. This hasn't hurt Lowe's because top line growth has been robust, but you really would like to see this figure come in a bit higher than 5.74%.

Next I want to look at the cash return on invested capital. This is a great metric that gauges the cash return that management generates on its capital deployment. It's also a quick gauge to a company's "moat". A well run, profitable company will have a high CROCI, and I typically look for this to come in at the low teens, or higher.

We see that both companies clear this benchmark quite easily. While Home Depot again holds the advantage here, Lowe's performs well enough. What is even more promising, is that the metric has trended higher over the past 10 years. Over the past five years alone, Lowe's has doubled its CROCI.

The last place we look before moving on is the balance sheet. Over the past 10 years, Lowe's has seen its net debt position quadruple in size to $16 billion. While I don't like the aggressive uptrend here, the balance sheet remains levered under my "warning level" of 2.5X EBITDA. This pattern is only sustainable as long as top line and EPS growth remains robust. I would like to see Lowe's reverse this trend in case business sees a downturn, and that robust growth slows.

Dividend Outlook

Lowe's has more than lapped the dividend champion standard of 25 years, with 56 years of consecutive dividend growth. The dividend's quarterly payout is now $0.48 per share, good for a total annual dividend of $1.92 per share. This yields an income of 1.75% on the current stock price, which being well below bond yields, will turn away many income focused investors.

But for those with an open mind, the dividend makes up for a smaller yield with very strong growth.

The dividend has grown at a 10 year CAGR of 19.3%, an incredible growth rate considering the company already has 56 years of consecutive raises to its name. This is no doubt a direct result of the top line growth that Lowe's has experienced over much of the past decade.

The dividend only consumes about 30% of free cash flow, so there is plenty of room for future increases. There are various catalysts in place for Lowe's to continue growing at this rate, so I don't see why Lowe's can't continue this dividend growth pace for at least the next five years or so, before drawing back to a growth rate of around 10% for a while after.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As a dominant player in the home improvement market along with Home Depot, there is a strong runway for continued growth present.

The US home improvement market is estimated at approximately $850 billion. It is highly fragmented, meaning you have a few large players such as Lowe's, Home Depot, etc. But a large portion of the market is broken up into many "mom & pop" type local shops and stores. These smaller stores don't have the scale to offer a) the breadth of products that Lowe's can, and b) the leverage with suppliers to offer products at a competitive price. Given Lowe's footprint in the market, it is likely that Lowe's and other major stores gobble up more market share.

On top of that, the overall size of the revenue pie is increasing as well. Consumer spending on housing remodels is projected to rise for at least the next decade.

This is driven by a couple of factors. The first being that the housing market is extremely hot, due in part to a crash in housing starts that has resulted in a shortage of housing that we see today. As more houses are built, that means materials being consumed for construction.

A hot housing market also means that housing prices are up, and baby boomers being the dominant age group of home ownership, are less inclined to sell. Over the coming years as homeowners age, these homes will eventually turn over to younger buyers, who will likely remodel the houses to their tastes.

There are some risks to Lowe's business, which need to be monitored. The first being the evolving landscape of retail. It is well known that more and more consumers are shopping online for products. This trend has caused various established businesses to falter, and many others to change their approach to the market. I have always figured home improvement to be somewhat insulated from this. As a homeowner, I know that I would want to go see a $100 mirror, or a $2,000 refrigerator in person before spending that kind of money (I guess I am old fashioned). Still, online sales have become a growth category for even home improvement retailers. This past quarter, Lowe's reported that online sales are up a whopping 18% year over year. This trend will likely continue.

The biggest risk that Lowe's faces however, is simply the risk of recession. The economic recovery along with the rise in the housing market over the past half decade has been an ideal scenario for business to boom. In a recessionary environment, spending will go down as consumers will put off big ticket remodeling projects during tough times. This would obviously hurt that strong revenue growth that Lowe's has enjoyed.

Valuation

At just over $109 per share, the stock is essentially at 52 week highs (broke the barrier earlier in the trading session). Analysts are projecting Lowe's to earn $5.20 per share for the full 2018 fiscal year. Based on this, the stock is currently trading at 21X earnings. This is just about in line with the 10 year median multiple that Lowe's has traded at for the past decade (20.5X).

The next metric we look at is the free cash flow yield. This is an important figure because when I evaluate an investment, I am trying to maximize the free cash flow that I receive per dollar invested. I look for this to come in at the high single digit - 10% range, and Lowe's FCF yield falls a little short of that. There have been a few times over the past several years when this yield has risen to break the 7.50% mark. These would have been great buying opportunities.

An earnings multiple of 21X is pretty reasonable for a company that has grown earnings at more than 19% per annum over the past five years. Despite the FCF yield being lower than I like to see, if Lowe's can bump up its FCF conversion rate a bit, that would bring that yield higher. I think shares are probably fully valued, despite cracking new 52 week highs. The company is simply growing like a weed, and analysts still project a fairly strong growth tract of 15% per annum over the next five years.

Wrapping Up

Even if the earnings multiple slipped to 18X earnings over the next five years, the stock would be trading at around $206 per share, five years from now (so long as it hits its expected growth tract). Lowe's is simply a strong presence in a market that has a lot of tailwinds behind it. The home improvement market is extremely lucrative at the moment.

I do have some pause about Lowe's low cash flow conversion rates, and inferior margins to rival Home Depot. While needing to do further due diligence, I can't say for certain that rival Home Depot isn't a better company to own, despite Lowe's outstanding dividend growth streak, and runway to future growth. Still, Lowe's appears to have a pretty solid track to doubling in five years. When you throw in the rapidly growing dividend, its a solid option for investors.

