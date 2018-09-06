Cronos: This Cannabis Mania Will Fade Into Immense Capital Destruction

Investing in legal cannabis has and will continue to be one of the biggest sources of capital gains in the 21st century. Cannabis, like alcohol, tobacco and other hedonistic instruments, has now achieved positive momentum with policymakers across the world. This has meant an industry once the preserve of criminal elements and juvenile delinquents will shift to venture capital boardrooms and Ivy League MBAs.

A poster for the 1936 anti-marijuana movie Reefer Madness

But just like investing in the nascent stages of many industries that in essence were revolutions from a status quo, speculation will initially replace prudent financial analysis. This hysteria eventually fades away, leaving behind a series of corporate bankruptcies and material capital destruction.

Cronos' (CRON) current valuation is an outright manifestation of extraordinary delusions stemming from the madness of crowds. This article is not about valuing a fast-growing company on historic price to sales, which has always been a half-baked argument used by bears to justify misguided statements of overvaluation. It is about stating why I believe that a valuation that defies the fundamentals of a healthy future cannabis market is flawed.

Fundamentally, Fundamentals Are Important

Firstly, a company that grew sales at a 426% rate year-over-year absolutely deserves to trade at a higher valuation. Hence, to an extent, I disagree with some bearish calls for Cronos to trade in line with its peer Organigram. Cronos currently has a [USD]$1.75 billion market capitalization versus Organigram's [USD]$630 million, despite second-quarter revenue of [CAD]$3.4 million and [CAD]$3.7 million respectively.

WEED PS Ratio (Forward 1y)

data by YCharts

However, the law of large number is at play here, and there is little fundamental reason for Cronos to trade at a 17.25 forward price to sales compared to its peers. This growth rate will more than likely fall in the coming quarters.

For some further clarity, highly valued SaaS stocks prized for their recurrent revenue stream and high gross margins seldom trade at 17.25 forward P/S ratio. The average P/S ratio for stocks in the software application industry is around 6.8, compared to 2.16 for the S&P500. Hence, why does an agricultural commodity producer trade at a higher valuation than Shopify?

In Deloitte's "A society in transition, an industry ready to bloom" 2018 cannabis report, they expect legal cannabis sales during 2019, the first full year post-legalization to be [CAD]$4.34 billion. I believe this figure is inflated when compared against the results of other NA markets. Further, the study only surveyed a sample size of 1,500 adult Canadians, which is not significant enough to estimate the Cannabis purchase habit of millions of Canadians.

For some perspective, California, which is regarded as the most important Cannabis market on Earth realized sales of [USD]$339 million or [CAD]$444 million (at current spot USD/CAD) during the first two months post-legalization. Extrapolating this across a full year would infer total sales of [USD]$2.01 billion or [CAD]$2.7 billion. Sure there are other factors to consider like a larger Californian black market and a different set of regulations and taxes. However, the Californian market has also not been as stringent on marketing as Canada will be.

MedMen Cannabis advert post-legalization of recreational cannabis in the US state of California

Proposed Health Canada cannabis packaging rules

Assuming the Canadian market is at least on par with California, I model the potential market. I use an optimistic CAGR of 23.54% from 2019 - 2023 which is more optimistic than some market reports. I also model Cronos' revenue for the years from 2018 - 2022. Both of these models combined should give further clarity on Cronos' valuation.

Cronos' current market valuation of [USD]$1.75 billion or [CAD]$2.29 billion is 84.81% of the total Canadian legal cannabis market in FY2019. This is simply not prudent and still substantial even when you consider potential FY2019 revenue from international markets.

Further, the revenue model shows that in the event Cronos is able to maintain a 115% revenue CAGR over the next 5 years to FY22, the company will still trade at a substantial premium to software stock P/S multiples.

Euphoria Will Eventually Fade

Jan Brueghel the Younger's A Satire of Tulip Mania (ca. 1640) depicting speculators as brainless monkeys

Perhaps what is most baffling is the continually perpetuated fallacy that cannabis is going to defy the laws of agriculture production to not become a commodity. The inherent fungibility of cannabis has already catalyzed the value per pound of cannabis to drop in the more mature NA markets. In the future, cannabis futures will be as ubiquitous as other commodities like corn, coffee beans, and orange juice. Amercanex is a start-up to watch within this pre-nascent space. Founded in 2014, the company runs an electronic exchange for cannabis futures.

The Cannabist "Wholesale cannabis prices tumbled in 2017"

A rebuttal to this has always been LPs will focus on higher-valued cannabis derivatives like beverages, edibles, and sleeping aids. In this future market, I'd expect 20% of brands to more than likely account for 80% of sales. Cronos faces a battle to create and differentiate a brand in a sea of competition before the long-term negative macro price trend of declining wholesale prices becomes entrenched. This risk is not accounted for in the current valuation.

A chart showing the effects of a monopsony

This situation is made worse in Canada as there will be a monopsony in most provinces except Ontario. Empirical economic analysis has shown that this will lead to a deadweight loss and a lower price at WL. This is compared to a higher price at W1L1 in a more competitive marketplace.

Those Who Do Not Learn History Are Doomed To Repeat It

Railways were first established in Britain during the 1820s, with the world's first recognizably modern inter-city railway, the Liverpool and Manchester opening in 1830. What followed this was a Victorian-era railway mania, as speculators injected large volumes of the pound sterling into railway shares.

Source: Andrew Odlyzko "Collective hallucinations and inefficient markets:

The British Railway Mania of the 1840s"

Highly optimistic forecasts of future railway traffic being at four times that which had previously traveled in horse-drawn vehicles was graciously embraced by shareholders, as prudent calls for the tapering of investor optimism went ignored. The end of the mania saw the wholesale destruction of shareholder wealth, as the railway index collapsed to the level it was two-decades prior. Odlyzko advises that one does not need any special skills or complicated financial models to detect a bubble, as all that is required is "common sense, an ability to do simple arithmetic, and knowledge of a few basic facts about the economy".

Cronos' Eventual Rerating Will Be A Lesson On The Importance Of Prudence

Francisco Goya painting depicting the Greek titan Cronos devouring his son

In Greek mythology, the Titans were members of the second generation of divine beings who were eventually overthrown by the Olympians in a vast war called the Titanomachy. Their leader, Cronos, was then imprisoned in Tartarus, the underworld, ending his golden era.

Cronos will face the same fate of irrelevancy as a future rerating of their shares to match the stark reality of the Canadian legal cannabis market will see the company become a drowned voice in the midst of cannabis giants. Cronos' own Titanomachy will be a swift expression of maths as the Canadian legal cannabis market is limited in its ability to support the current valuation of its LPs. This is especially true within the confines of time needed for the vast global capturable market to open up on the back of legalization votes from Tel Aviv to Paris and Melbourne to London.

For Cronos, California will continue to be a coveted, but not available due to the US federal status of Cannabis as a schedule 1 narcotic. For some context, California as a medical market in 2017 did roughly [U.S.]$3 billion in legal revenues, while in Canada this was around [CAD]$250 - $300 million. So like a child staring through a shop window yearning for an item he can never have, estimations of Cronos' future revenue will continue to be limited on the back of the hard reality of the global TAM. This will allow the current fledgling US cannabis companies, the future Cannabis Olympians, to grow unchecked by their Canadian counterparts, by Cronos.

The US is at the minimum three years away from a federal legalization of cannabis, longer if the Republicans win another term. The second largest global market, Western Europe, will see recreational cannabis legalization as footnotes in manifestos as the surge of populism and focus on pressing matters like the refugee crisis and Brexit will remain on the top of the political agenda for the majority of the next decade. By the time these markets open up, Cronos' valuation will more than likely fully reflect a brutally Darwinistic Canadian cannabis market and the limited global TAM.

When the world realizes a totally legal market for cannabis, competitors will just have to match baselined Canadian cannabis production quality standards. Production will then shift to the international markets where high-quality cannabis farming will be cheapest. Canadian companies will find themselves structurally uncompetitive in the production of the commodity needed for a range of high-value products like cannabis edibles, concentrates, and oils.

The best case scenarios for Cronos all come from speculation. The company could see a large alcohol company take a large equity stake. The company could be acquired by a larger competitor. The company will drive revenue growth from the immaterial international markets currently open.

However, and perhaps the most realistic scenario, is a material decline in the stock price once the FOMO induced high haze settles. Cronos will be listed as an example on the future cannabis mania Wikipedia page, tales of large retail investor losses will make the media rounds, and the inevitable comparisons to the dot-com bubble will be made.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.