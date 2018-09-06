14 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Altria

Altria Group is raising its dividend for the second time this year!

8 of the 14 are increasing more at least 10%.

Introduction

I love dividend stocks, especially ones that grow their dividends year in and out. Using my technical chops, I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week.

This list is a trimmed down version only covering increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

How It's Compiled

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see approximately a 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Other Notes

I built this dynamic list to facilitate my own investing, so I hope it helps you too.

Lastly, I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 1 Challenger 10

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) 5 2.38 10-Sep-18 11.76% Challenger Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 49 5.41 13-Sep-18 14.29% Champion Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 37 2.92 13-Sep-18 9.09% Champion Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 26 2.29 13-Sep-18 11.76% Champion Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 15 0.83 13-Sep-18 12.50% Contender Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 9 2.45 13-Sep-18 76.47% Challenger Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 8 6.78 13-Sep-18 4.17% Challenger Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 7 3.96 13-Sep-18 6.25% Challenger C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7 2.3 13-Sep-18 5.88% Challenger Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7 1.98 13-Sep-18 9.52% Challenger Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 6 2.03 13-Sep-18 30.95% Challenger BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 5 1.94 13-Sep-18 21.43% Challenger Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 9 2.58 14-Sep-18 8.70% Challenger Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 8 3.41 14-Sep-18 27.27% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: The amount the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High KEQU 32.35 24.56 38.8 16.85 30% Off Low 18% Off High MO 60.65 53.91 74.38 10.91 12% Off Low 18% Off High CTBI 49.4 40.33 53 15.59 22% Off Low 7% Off High CBU 66.26 48.89 67.07 17.84 35% Off Low 1% Off High ATRI 648.5 516.85 694.25 35.57 23% Off Low 9% Off High CMA 97.96 64.04 102.66 18.3 53% Off Low 5% Off High SOHO 7.28 5.78 7.47 0 28% Off Low 1% Off High WY 34.38 32.52 38.39 26.45 8% Off Low 10% Off High CFFI 62.15 45.28 67.4 25.32 38% Off Low 7% Off High WOR 46.3 39.52 52.66 14.98 17% Off Low 12% Off High NTRS 106.99 85.69 115.61 17.9 25% Off Low 8% Off High BXS 35.1 27.2 35.55 18.16 29% Off Low 1% Off High SYBT 38.9 31.9 41.9 20.5 22% Off Low 7% Off High HBAN 16.4 12.14 16.6 13.97 35% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SOHO 6.78 12.3 26 35.4 -4.9 42 MO 5.41 8 8.3 8.3 11.3 13.2 WY 3.96 0.8 7 15.1 3.5 18.5 HBAN 3.41 14.3 17 14.9 -11.2 17.7 CTBI 2.92 3.2 3.2 2.7 2.8 5.2 SYBT 2.58 11.6 10.9 9.3 6.7 11.6 CMA 2.45 24.1 12.4 16.7 -8.1 17.9 KEQU 2.38 14.3 11.6 9.9 8.6 11.9 CFFI 2.3 3.1 3.8 4.7 0.6 6.9 CBU 2.29 4 4.5 4.2 4.8 6.4 NTRS 2.03 6.8 6.8 6.1 4.5 7.7 WOR 1.98 5.1 7.5 10.4 1.9 12.1 BXS 1.94 21.2 31.8 66.7 -4.5 68.3 ATRI 0.83 15.4 17.4 16.5 17.7 17.3

I want to highlight here the one-year growth rates may be stale (as they are on the "CCC" list currently). I'm still working to calculate these myself.

Bonus Charts

The highlight this week is the near-Dividend King Altria Group. With 49 years of raises under its belt and the second hike this year (first one was 6.1% in March), Altria has a phenomenal track record of giving back to shareholders.

As you can see in the Fast Graph that shares did get a little ahead of themselves the past few years. They've definitely corrected since their nearly $80 high seen in 2017. Shares are trading at a 5.4% forward yield, which is fantastic given their dividend growth rates (CAGR of 8.3% over 5 years, 11.3% over 10 years).

Going back to 12/31/2018 (same time period as the Fast Graph), MO has been a market crusher including the most recent correction. Altria has returned nearly 3.5% of yearly alpha along with three times the dividend income. It's very easy to see why this has been a favorite of dividend growth investors.

Lastly here is a view of a hypothetical investment of the two over time. You can see Altria pull away starting in 2014 though the gap has closed more recently.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.