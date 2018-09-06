At This Valuation, Investors Should Think Critically Rather Than Rejoice

Every quarter, Amazon investors, reporters and enthusiasts find new reasons to be excited about Amazon's prospects, but this has led to a dearth of critical analysis on the online giant.

Most observers of Amazon (AMZN) know what there is to like about the company. In short, through the third quarter of 2018, a company with $230 billion in annual sales continues to grow in excess of 30% and has more than doubled it's trailing twelve months (NYSE:TTM) operating income over the past year. These two factors have led a trillion dollars worth of investment funds (3.6% of the total market capitalization of U.S. listed companies) to pay 160x TTM of Net Income in order to stay invested in the company. In comparison, Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), though they are forecast to grow 15% and 24% in 2018, are left trading at 20x net earnings or less, despite the two companies sharing an oligopoly in smartphone operating systems.

The bullish cash on Amazon has shifted over the years. At first, the thesis was that they were under-pricing competitors and providing quick and seemingly uneconomical customer service to win customers and that eventually, once they amassed enough customers, they would be able to turn a switch and turn highly profitable. Up until 2016, the company bounced around net income ranging from 0 to 1 billion. In 2016, global retail passed 1 billion dollars in operating income and the profitability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) spiked to 3 billion from less than 700 million in 2014. So, while global retail stabilized, AWS took the baton as a catalyst from the stock in around 2016.

While Amazon would go on to grow sales 20% in the first half of 2017, it's operating profits hobbled down again from $2.4 billion in the first half of 2016 to $1.6 billion in the first half of 2017. This was a result of North American profits sliding back over 20% in addition to loss from international operations swelling to $1.2 billion from just $250 million the year prior. On June 16, 2017, the company announced it's acquisition to purchase Whole Foods, taking the baton from a growing AWS. Since then, the stock has more than doubled, outperforming the Nasdaq by 80%.

Myths began forming about the demise of most other supermarkets as we know it. That didn't happen. Instead, supermarkets around the country adjusted their business model in order to maintain their market share. While this has led to increased capital investments and quite potentially a lower margin profile, food retailers realized that they have to increase delivery, in store pickup and embrace innovation in order to keep Amazon at bay.

As can be seen from the chart above, after the initial swoon in supermarket stocks from the announcement, shares of the companies are now up notably. In late October of 2017, the myth of Amazon getting into the healthcare distribution business in a major way took the baton from the hullabaloo of their entry into selling groceries. This morphed into the company entering into an unspecified type of venture with JPMorgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) to lower costs and improve outcomes. I wrote an article at the time highlighting reasons why I saw the venture as naive. During this time, the company's top line sales figure has significantly benefited from the inclusion of Whole Foods. As this benefit is eliminated after the third quarter of 2018, analysts project sales growth closer to 20%. Since the second quarter of 2017 when the company announced the acquisition until the most recent quarter, sales growth actually slowed in 3 of it's 5 segments.

Online Sales

All of these figures are based on what Amazon reports. Their global online sales are currently growing at 12%. Parsing out how quickly they are growing in the U.S. is difficult because it does not break out each segment by country.

As you can see from the chart below, according to Statista, e-commerce sales worldwide are growing at almost double the rate of Amazon's online sales.

To interpret the next chart, you have to make assumptions about the online sales growth number that Amazon reports. It's a fair assumption that Amazon's foreign sales are growing notably faster than their U.S. sales as a result of the chart above showing global online sales growth still close to 25% versus U.S. online growth of 16%, as well as the significant losses that Amazon has been posting internationally in order to get a foothold into emerging markets. Additionally, the advertising segment grew over 100% and based on prior calls, this revenue is primarily in the U.S. As a result, the chart below would probably look more dire if instead of global online sales for Amazon, we could show U.S. only.

Below is anecdotal data for some of America's largest retailers.

Company Most Recent Digital Sales Reported Target (TGT) 41% (2Q:18) WalMart (WMT) 40% (2Q:18) Costco (COST) 28% (average of past three months) Kroger (KR) 66% (Q1:18)

It's also worth noting that Ebay (EBAY), while they have slower growth, has not experienced a deceleration in sales.

It's impossible to know where Amazon's online sales are headed, but it's clear what the trend is and how they stack up against their largest competitors.

Third Party Seller

The company's third party seller business has benefited from the effect of hosting a widely adopted platform by consumers worldwide. It's % of sales that come from third party sellers has gradually inched up over the years to it's current level of 53%. While it can be seen from the chart below that the company's growth is slowing in this segment, it is difficult to argue with 36% growth of a nearly $40 billion segment.

However, as the saying goes, the trend is your friend, and the trend in this large segment is of fading growth. It could be due to increased competition. Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) has created it's own membership platform which includes shipping on any dollar amount item. Macys offers free shipping for people who hold their credit cards and spend more than $500 per year. Many stores are getting better at the omni-channel experience (shopping online and picking up in store). According to this article, Google saw an opportunity in shopping as a result of an 85% increase year over year in the search term "where to buy". As a result, they rolled out Google Express, which is partnered with some of the largest retailers to offer 2 day shipping with often low free shipping minimums. Google Express and others have the benefit over Amazon of coming from trusted sellers. When shopping for food or medicines on Amazon, if it is from a third party seller, it may be difficult for consumers to trust the experience.

Perhaps most concerning, once consumers find an item they want, they can put it into their search engine and can price shop immediately. This means that many sellers may pass up selling on Amazon in favor of lower cost platforms with the thinking that their product will be found on other lower cost platforms via internet search.

Subscription Services

Growth that the company has posted in subscription services has been impressive...but declining.

Members pay about $120 per year for the Amazon prime membership which includes 2 day shipping, a video service and an audio service. A mid-tier Netflix (NFLX) plan is $132 per year. A comparable music service to the one Amazon offers as part of the membership is $120 per year on Spotify (SPOT) and Pandora (P). At the same time, as can be seen from the chart below,shipping costs regularly grow faster than online sales by on average 19%.

There are other benefits that Amazon offers as part of it's Prime service that are less costly, but the idea is that the company is giving away a lot more than it is receiving in kind. It's difficult to say by their financial statements whether or not this strategy has provided an overall net benefit. While the company's profits have soared recently, it's free cash flow has dwindled.

In part, the company's profits have been soaring on the back of increasing off balance sheet obligations. When it provides services to it's customers, it often is taking on a significant amount of capital and operating lease obligations in order to do it, both of which are outflows that come out of cash flow. While operating lease rent comes out of the income statement, capital lease outflow only shows up on the cash flow statement. In 2019, all of the operating lease obligation will be placed on to the balance sheet as a result of an accounting regulation.

AWS

This segment remains a strong and growing spot for the company.

As sales have been growing, the operating margin has nudged up from 24% in Q1:17 to 27% in the most recent quarter. Amazon had a head start that has served them well, but Alphabet, Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM) and others will compete fiercely to gain share in this hyper growth market. On it's latest call, Alphabet announced customer wins including Dominos and Price Waterhouse Coopers. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Azure grew 89%. More than Amazon's top line growth in this segment growth itself, the margins do not appear sustainable. Operating margins above 10%-15% are typically a result of a patent-able product, such as a pharmaceutical or medical device or a government granted oligopoly, such as telecom services and sin-industries, such as tobacco and alcohol. The biggest selling point that I have heard AWS offers is that because they are the market leader, IT managers feel easy contracting with them. However, the other technology names mentioned also have significant IT brand equity. Time will tell how the sector settles out.

Other

The last baton has been passed on to the 'other' segment, which includes digital advertising. This is close to being a $10 billion segment for the company and as usual, the sky is the limit for analyst estimates as the growth in this segment is currently on a tear.

It appears that the doubling of growth in 2018 is attributable to an accounting change, reclassifying certain advertising as revenue rather than a reduction to cost of goods sold. Nonetheless, the segment is growing quickly.

Biggest Points of Contention

Investors who are bullish on the name will likely start their argument by pointing me to the long term chart, which indisputably shows how well the company's stock has done. My only rebuttal to that is that if you're looking back too much on how well or poorly you've done, it's going to be more difficult to prepare for what's ahead.

Bulls may also argue that profits have been growing significantly for the past few quarters and that there is only more income growth to come. I push back on this based on the company's choppy history of producing profit. Management also stated on the recent call that infrastructure build-out costs are lumpy and that the first half of 2018 saw significantly less of these costs than in the prior year period. If these costs come back online, it could hamper profitability.

The investment community is also frequently in awe of the company's distribution capabilities. While it's true that the company has built a significant number of warehouses from which to ship out goods, UPS (UPS) and USPS deserve most of the credit for actually managing to deliver packages within the time frame that Amazon promises customers. In order to do this, UPS has had to sacrifice margin for growth. In the case of USPS, it was somewhat of a win-win situation, but purely because the U.S. government has so far insisted on continuing six day delivery. If/when this stops or is scrutinized, Amazon will have to accomplish more of the last leg of delivery on it's own, which will be costly.

Finally, Jeff Bezos recently has said that there's no reason for there to be a limit on what the market capitalization of Amazon should be because the company is involved in a plethora of businesses. To be clear, the conglomerate model has not proven to be a winning model over the long term, as borne out by General Electric (GE). In the pharmaceutical industry, companies went from wanting to be in manufacturing, animal health, over the counter health and generics to wanting to focus on one or two therapeutic areas. Additionally, Amazon is not the only company with investor confidence and a low cost of capital, so they should not be seen as the only company who can effectively break in to new markets at will. They have had success with AWS and advertising because they were incidental to their business. It's not clear that they would be successful at other ventures, if attempted.

What to Watch For

With the economy humming along above 4% GDP growth, it might not seem like the most opportune time to keep it in mind, but now that Amazon is one of the largest retailers, it is susceptible to the economic cycle to a much larger extent than it was in the most recent recession. With the Whole Foods acquisition annualizing in the 3rd quarter of this year, sales growth will slow going into the end of the year. Google and others present significant and increasing competitive threats. The company trades at 1,800 times TTM free cash flow and 160x net income. Overlaying all of this is the incredible amount of free press that the company receives. News makers from around the world know that if they write about companies like Tesla (TSLA), Amazon and Facebook (FB) they are likely to receive clicks. This free press has put Amazon on a level of fantasy in terms of valuation. For good measure, I'll end with a sum of the parts valuation based on a price/sales methodology.

Retail Operations & Subscriber Revenue (TTM) - $145 Billion * .57 (5 year Costco Price/Sales) = $82 Billion

AWS & Advertising Revenue (TTM) - $30 Billion * 6.5 (5 year GOOGL Price/Sales) = $195 Billion

3rd Party Seller Revenue (TTM) - $38 Billion * 4.8 (Peak EBAY Price/Sales) = $182 Billion

LESS Debt & Long Term Obligations, excluding purchasing obligations - $100 Billion

TOTAL (Market Value calculation) = $359 Billion or $729/share

