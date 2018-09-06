TransCanada Vs. Enbridge: Which Is A Better Choice For Dividend Investors?

The latter is a favorite in the dividend investing community here at Seeking Alpha. The former, not so much.

Summary

TransCanada (TRP) and Enbridge (ENB) are Canada's largest pipeline operators/regulated utilities. TransCanada is definitely not as well-known or covered, so I thought it might be useful for investors to compare it to Enbridge. Both companies offer investors strong dividend yields, backed by reliable revenues and cash flows, and double-digit earnings potential, backed by the companies' many accretive capital projects. Even though both companies are excellent choices for dividend investors, I believe Enbridge to be the superior alternative due to the company's higher dividend yield, superior operational performance, and track record of business success.

All figures in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Business Model

Both companies focus on three key markets: liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, and energy. Enbridge has several natural gas midstream assets but is rapidly divesting itself from these. The company also engages in the purchase and sale, usually under arbitrage conditions, of energy products. TransCanada has comparably fewer liquids pipelines than Enbridge, but in general terms, both companies have very similar asset bases and markets of operation.

(Source: TransCanada and Enbridge Company Filings)

The companies' focus on pipelines and utilities ensure their revenues and cash flow generation are remarkably stable. The vast majority, +95% in both cases, of their revenue is generated from regulated assets or long-term take or pay contracts. In the first case, the government sets prices and ensures the companies earn a reasonable rate of profit, usually 10%-12% ROE. In the second, the companies enter into multi-year, 25 years on average, with companies for reserve capacity on their pipelines. Customers are still liable for payment even if volumes shipped fall below their previously contracted obligation, although usually for less than full price.

The companies’ business model is of special importance for dividend investors as it ensures their revenue and cash flow are safe and stable. Both companies are (mostly) insulated from commodity price risk, changes in production, changes in volume shipped and other market/industry conditions. It is incredibly unlikely for the companies’ financial performance to deteriorate significantly and, as such, their dividends are very safe.

Financial Track Record

TransCanada's overall financial performance and growth have lagged behind Enbridge's. Enbridge's overall earnings and cash flow have tripled in the past few years, due to a combination of organic and acquisition-based growth, averaging 30% CAGR during the past five years. TransCanada has only achieved 11%-15% CAGR for the same metrics, significantly less. Distributable cash flow per share1 growth, probably the most important metrics for companies in the industry, shows similar results. TransCanada DCF per share has only grown at a 3.6% CAGR for the past five years, significantly less than Enbridge's 9.6% CAGR. Past performance isn't indicative of future performance, but TransCanada's relative underperformance isn't a particularly good sign in any case.

(Source: TransCanada Company Filings)

(Source: Enbridge Company Filings)

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

Dividend growth has been quite stellar for both companies but slightly less so for TransCanada. TransCanada's dividend has grown less than Enbridge's for decades, although last year was a notable exception (Enbridge had just acquired Spectra Energy, was an expensive acquisition). Both companies also have an impressive streak of consecutive annual dividend increases, 17 for TransCanada and 22 for Enbridge.

(Source: TransCanada and Enbridge Company Filings)

The story is a tad more complicated for total shareholder returns. Both companies have outperformed the broader market in the long term but underperformed for the past five years. TransCanada's overall performance, once again, lags Enbridge's, but it also has fared much better during the recent past:

(Source: TransCanada and Enbridge Company Filings)

The explanation for the above is quite simple. Enbridge's stock price had a massive run during 2000-2014, supported by the company's overall financial performance and growth. Nevertheless, the stock was probably overpriced during 2013-2014, so it had a very dramatic drop, hence the stock's relative underperformance during the past few years.

ENB data by YCharts

Both companies' dividend growth and shareholder returns have been stellar, but TransCanada once again lags behind Enbridge.

Balance Sheet

TransCanada's balance sheet used to be significantly stronger than Enbridge's, due to the latter's acquisition of Spectra Energy, but they are looking roughly equal as of late. Enbridge's debt/EBITDA ratio currently 5.6x, not materially different from TransCanada's 5.4x ratio, and this doesn't include the proceeds from several asset sales. It is almost certain for the companies' balance sheets to be almost identical as soon as next quarter.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Both companies have already funded most of their expected capital expenditures for 2018-2020, although TransCanada less so than Enbridge. Due to this, it is unlikely for either of their balance sheet to materially deteriorate in the recent future, as the companies don't require significant sources of funding.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Growth Prospects and Projects

Both stocks have very similar expansion plans and overall growth prospects. Each company has a $22 billion 3-year capital program, excluding maintenance, a surprising coincidence. TransCanada is focusing much more heavily in the natural gas segment, while Enbridge's projects are a bit more diversified. Enbridge will also benefit from synergies from the Spectra acquisition for the next couple of years.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Both companies also expect similar growth rates from the above capital projects - 10%. Due to the companies' business model, regulated utilities, and long-term take-or-pay contracts, management's guidance is reliable and likely to be met.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation, note figures in CAD)

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Although EBITDA and ACFFO/DCF per share aren't directly comparable, the differences should be very minor. EBITDA mostly differs from DCF/share due to interest rate payments, changes in the number of shares, and maintenance payments. As TransCanada has almost fully funded their capital program and doesn't expect to raise any more equity, the difference should be minor at best. I did a quick back of the envelope calculation, estimating the factors above, and arrived at a 9% DCF/share growth rate for TransCanada, not significantly different from Enbridge's expected growth rate.

Dividend growth will likely track DCF/per share growth for both companies, as both are in reasonable financial position and don't require vast amounts of funding. TransCanada's management expects growth of 8%-10% CAGR until 2020, while Enbridge expects 10% CAGR for the same time period. Once again, Enbridge edges out TransCanada, but only slightly so.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

(Source: TransCanada Investor Fact Sheet)

The company's long-term growth prospects are also remarkably similar. Both companies have an impressive backlog of projects. TransCanada has identified fewer projects than Enbridge, but it is the smaller company so the difference isn't material.

(Source: TransCanada Corporate Profile)

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Let's summarize. Both companies have a very similar capital program which they expect to produce roughly equal cash flow and dividend growth for the next three years. Long-term growth is a bit more speculative, but both companies have a comparable backlog of capital projects waiting for prospective customers. TransCanada is forecasting slightly lower growth than Enbridge, but the difference is very small and unlikely to be material. Besides, TransCanada's latest dividend hike was larger than Enbridge's, 11% versus 10%, growth seems to be picking up for the company. As such, I expect both companies to perform roughly the same moving forward.

Operational Performance

Identifying worthwhile projects and lining up customers is great, but what really makes or breaks utilities and pipeline companies is execution. Due to the nature of the industry, if a project gets built it will almost certainly be profitable, but that is a big if. As investors are well aware of, cost overruns and regulatory/construction delays are rife in the industry, sometimes, it is a wonder the pipelines get built at all.

This is something that is both incredibly important for companies in the industry and relatively underreported, so I thought it would be interesting to see how TransCanada and Enbridge fare up in this area.

Delays and Cost Overruns in Recent Projects

I looked at all projects completed, or scheduled to be completed, in the last year for both companies, and results were very positive. TransCanada and Enbridge complete the vast majority of their projects without any significant delays or cost overruns, although TransCanada suffers from slightly more negative issues than Enbridge. Most of the delays and cost overruns that actually occur are the result of outside parties, changing market conditions or from force majeure events. In many cases, due to applicable regulations/contracts, companies are also able to recoup costs. Even so, I was able to identify one project with significant issues for both companies.

TransCanada has one current project with massive cost-overruns, the Napanee natural gas-fired power plant in Ontario, Canada. The project has suffered from construction delays, with costs increasing from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion in the past year. TransCanada seems unlikely to be able to recoup these costs as the private sector (is) responsible for cost overruns and other construction problems in Ontario. A very problematic project, but relatively small compared to the company's overall CAPEX program of around $7 billion a year.

Enbridge also had one project with significant time delay, High Pine, an expansion of natural gas transmission systems in western Canada worth $400 million. Canadian authorities investigated the site, found several safety and environmental issues, and ordered a halt to construction (Read more: Enbridge suspends work on pipeline expansion following inspection). Enbridge addressed the issues, and the project was completed soon after. Safety and environmental issues are obviously incredibly important, but, as with TransCanada, the project was a relatively small component of the company's overall CAPEX program of around $7 billion a year. More importantly, Enbridge's project was significantly smaller than TransCanada's, a clear positive for the company.

Besides the above, I was also able to identify several projects for each company with minor delays or cost overruns. For Enbridge, these were Nexus and TEAL, worth around $2 billion. For TransCanada, these were Villa de Reyes, Sur de Texas, Tula and White Spruce, worth $3.8 billion. As mentioned above, the delays and cost overruns incurred in these projects were due to issues (mostly) outside management's control, and the companies were able to recoup their costs. As such, these delays and cost overruns are of very little importance to investors, as they don't materially affect either of the company's long-term performance.

The comparison in this segment isn't exhaustive, and the information isn't completely comparable, as the companies have different reporting standards and sometimes, lump projects together. Nevertheless, it seems clear that TransCanada's projects seem to suffer slightly more delays and cost overruns than Enbridge's.

Past Impairments

Both companies reported significant impairments in 2017, both related to cancelled projects. Once again, TransCanada's results were significantly worse than Enbridge's.

TransCanada reported a $954 million impairment charge related to the company's Energy East pipeline. The pipeline would deliver bitumen from Western Canada/USA and ship it to Eastern Canada for refinement. After significant regulatory delays, and with little support from the Trudeau administration, the project was cancelled. (Read more: I helped plan Energy East, and I know the government's excuses are bunk).

Enbridge reported $353 million in impairment charges related to two cancelled projects. The first, the Northern Gateway Project, would transport bitumen from Alberta to the BC coast, and then ship it to Asian markets. The Canadian government dismissed Enbridge's application due to environmental concerns (Read more: Northern Gateway Pipelines Project). The second, Sandpiper, would have transported oil from the Bakken fields in North Dakota to Wisconsin. The project was cancelled due to a reduction in customer demand induced by lower oil prices/production.

TransCanada's greater number of impairment charges is a very strong negative. It clearly indicates that the company is less able than Enbridge at identifying worthwhile projects, navigating the regulatory environment, and carrying them to fruition.

Note: I explicitly excluded several other impairment charges, mostly related to goodwill and certain asset sales, as I wanted to focus on cancelled projects. I believe these are more indicative of the companies’ ability to successfully identify and execute their CAPEX program.

Flagship Project

TransCanada's largest project, Keystone XL, has faced significant regulatory setbacks throughout the years. The project, an expansion of existing pipelines, would transport Canadian oil to American refineries and distribution centers. Keystone XL was put on hold by the Obama administration but is being heavily championed by the Trump Administration. Nevertheless, the project continues facing legal setbacks (Read more: Judge orders full route review for Keystone XL pipeline).

Enbridge's largest project, the Line 3 Replacement project, had a similar history. The project, a replacement of current pipelines transporting oil from Alberto to Western Canada/US, was under heavy regulatory scrutiny in for years, but was recently approved (Read more: Enbridge, Enbridge Energy, Spectra Energy all +5% after Line 3 win). Appeals have yet to be heard, and construction hasn't started, but the project is in stark contrast with Keystone XL.

The three points above paint a very clear picture. TransCanada's execution is substantially worse than Enbridge's, although both companies do manage to complete most of their projects without significant delays or cost overruns.

Valuation Measures and Dividend

Enbridge is slightly more attractively valued than TransCanada in several key metrics, although not significantly so. Enbridge is quite ahead in P/S, P/B and P/Cash Flow metrics, but almost equal in EV/EBITDA compared to TransCanada, due to a relatively weaker balance sheet.

(Source: TransCanada and Enbridge Company Filings, YCharts)

Enbridge also offers a relatively more attractive dividend yield:

TRP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

On the other hand, Enbridge's higher dividend yield is almost exclusively due to a higher payout ratio. Taking into consideration management's guidance, TransCanada has a payout ratio of 42%-46%, while Enbridge has a comparatively higher ratio of 60%-65%. If TransCanada were to reach Enbridge's payout ratio, the dividend differential would disappear, so the difference in yield is partly a financing decision, not purely a result of TransCanada's relative valuation.

Taking into consideration the companies' different metrics and dividends, I would say there isn't a significant difference in their valuations.

Tax Considerations

It is important to note that, as Canadian companies, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends paid by TransCanada or Enbridge. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely. Please consult with a tax professional as needed. As the dividend is paid in Canadian dollar, investors also face some foreign exchange risk.

Conclusion

TransCanada and Enbridge are both best-in-class utilities, offering investors wide moat assets, attractive dividends, rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability and strong growth prospects. Even though both companies are excellent investment choices, I believe TransCanada to lag behind Enbridge in several key metrics and aspects, including its overall track record, dividend growth prospects, and operational performance. TransCanada is second to Enbridge as a company and as an investment, investors should act accordingly.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

1 Distributable cash flow is defined as cash from operations less preferred share dividends, distributions to non-controlling interests and maintenance capital expenditures. As the name indicates, it shows how much cash flow could be distributed to (common) shareholders before capital investments. It is especially useful for companies in capital intensives industries as it excludes depreciation, a non-cash expense which tends to be overstated under normal accounting rules, but includes maintenance capital expenditures, which more accurately indicates how much a company has to spend to maintain its capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.