Bristol-Myers Squibb And NASH: Where Do We Stand?

NASH is a progressive chronic liver disease without therapeutic options that have been projected to surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US beginning in 2020.

BMS-986036 could be a likely source for new organic growth in future years given its promising preliminary data for NASH, a heterogeneous disease with an addressable market of >$30B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb posted a strong quarter of sales revenue growth of 11% over last year from its diverse line of therapeutics.

Investment Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a multi-billion ($99B) large market cap global biopharmaceutical company defined by its revolutionary therapeutics for cancer, autoimmunity, HIV, and HCV infections and diseases affecting the heart and metabolic disorders. Bristol-Myers Squibb is also developing small drug molecules targeting the fibrotic diseases, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and NASH (the focus of this article).

The company reported U.S. revenue increases of 13% to $3.2B in Q2/2018 compared to Q2/2017, with international revenue increases of 9%. The increase in total revenue was attributed to increasing sales revenue in Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Sprycel, and Yervoy, which grew by 40%, 36%, 9%, 6%, and 2%, respectively, compared to Q2/2017. The current stock price of ~$61 leaves a large amount of upside.

To sustain revenue growth in future years due to likely competition from generics, new products as well as pricing pressure and pending loss of patent exclusivity, Bristol-Myers Squibb will be reliant on innovative future/imminent bestseller drug candidates for new organic growth and to remain competitive.

BMS-986036, a pegylated human FGF21 (PEG-FGF21) analogue, is an investigative metabolism modulator and their lead anti-NASH drug candidate that is in clinical evaluation for therapeutic efficacy in NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) encompassing insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia, and hypertension are all well-known risk factors for NASH. BMS-986036 was reported to positively regulate hepatic fat and MetS in a Phase 2a clinical study by improving insulin resistance, triglycerides, and LDL as well as markers of fibrosis to alleviate fatty liver and NASH.

BMS-986036 is currently in Phase 2b trials for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis. Although BMS-986036 is not considered a front-runner in anti-NASH therapeutics, it is my opinion that the enormous addressable market, NASH heterogeneity, and complex pathophysiology make it very likely that many diverse anti-NASH drug candidates including BMS-986036 with distinct pharmacological target(s) that provide medical benefits will be endorsed by the FDA and rewarded financially.

A notable differentiation of BMS-986036 from other competitors is the route of administration, which is a weekly subcutaneous injection. It is convenient and may increase patient compliance especially if it is marketed as a self-induced treatment regimen (just like anti-diabetes therapies).

NASH is an asymptomatic progressive chronic liver disease with underlying risks factor that is not easily adaptable to change. The projection that NASH will surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US beginning 2020 makes NASH an emerging global health crisis and a disease in need of diverse and effective anti-NASH therapeutics options.

Market Assessment & Risks

Bristol-Myers Squibb has multiple shots on goal with over 40 different drug candidates at different stages of clinical trials encompassing hepatology, oncology, cardiovascular, and autoimmunity. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $8.2B, with a net cash position of $805 million, as of June 30, 2018. Total revenue was $5.7B in 2018, an increase of 11% compared with the same period in 2017.

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported net earnings of $373M, or $0.23 per share, in Q2/2018 compared to net earnings of $916M, or $0.56 per share, for the Q2/2017. U.S. revenues increased 13% to $3.2B in Q2/2018 compared to Q2/2017 with international revenue increases of 9%.

Risks for the company include setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sell off, and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity/validity of its pipeline. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

NASH Hypotheses

As I recently described in an article, the delay in research into anti-NASH drug development could be partly attributed to the clinical misunderstanding of NASH pathophysiology and its divergence from diabetes. Although diabetes is a risk factor for NASH, both are distinct chronic diseases with very separate and at times overlapping pathophysiology, just like apples and oranges are dissimilar fruits with different but sometimes overlapping nutritional content. A lack of scientific understanding of the multi-faceted causal pathways associated with NASH pathophysiology may have also impeded the development of prospective anti-NASH drug candidates.

The three hypothesis outlined below have been proposed to explain the pathophysiology of NASH, an asymptomatic complex chronic progressive multi-faceted liver disease, that is triggered by a plethora of never-ending causal pathophysiological pathways comprising metabolic, de novo lipogenesis, oxidative stress, inflammation, apoptosis, and fibrosis.

The Two-Hit hypothesis by Drs. Day and James (Day & James, Gastroenterology, 1998) that associate hepatic triglyceride accumulation with the development of hepatocellular injury in NASH has been the norm when describing NASH pathogenesis. The Non-Triglyceride Lipotoxicity Hypothesis proposes that free fatty acids and its metabolites are the real initiators/mediators of NASH and this hypothesis is perceived as being more reflective of NASH pathophysiology and pathogenesis (described in detail in a previous article).

The Multiple-Hit Hypothesis which stipulates that inflammation precedes steatosis (fatty liver) in environmentally and genetically predisposed subjects. According to the multiple-hit theory, numerous insults (including insulin resistance, adipose tissue hormones, nutritional factors, endotoxins, oxidative stress damage, genetic, and epigenetic factors) all act on hepatocytes via toll-like receptors to drive the progression of NASH.

First Genesis personal opinion: NASH patients with liver fibrosis that are able to effectively combine/integrate nutritional changes as well as physical activities as part of their NASH therapy should respond to anti-NASH therapies that could lead to regression of liver fibrosis and NASH resolution.

Fig.1 below depicts the different anti-NASH drug candidates and proposed pharmacological target(s) that are perceived to be the driving forces in the pathophysiology of NASH, possibly at different stages of the disease (Konerman et. al. J. Hepatol. 2018).

Fig.1 Anti-NASH drug candidates and Pharmacological targets (Konerman et. al. J. Hepatol. 2018)

Anti-NASH Drug Candidates

BMS-986036, formerly known as ARX618, was licensed from Ambrx Inc. in 2011. BMS-986036, an anti-NASH drug candidate in clinical development, is a PEG-FGF21 analogue. A brief overview of FGF21 is pertinent to understanding the probable functional effector responses of BMS-986036.

What Is FGF21?

The FGF19 subfamily is one of the 7 subfamilies of the 22 member FGF family. FGF family are grouped based on their structural similarities and mechanistic actions. FGF19 subfamily is composed of FGF19, FGF21, and FGF23 with FGF19 mediating effector response predominantly via activation of FGFR4, while FGF21 and FGF23 signal predominantly through FGFR1c and FGFR2c (Fukumoto et. al. Endocr. J. 2008). FGF21 signals as a metabolic regulator through FGFR1c and co-receptor beta-klotho (Kurosu et. al. J. Biol. Chem. 2007).

The FGF19 subfamily function as hormones have overlapping functions and are typically secreted into the circulatory system where they regulate glucose and lipid metabolism in addition to enterohepatic circulation of bile acids (as recently discussed). Notably, the FXR agonist, Ocaliva by Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), interacts with FGF19 to negatively regulate bile homeostasis.

FGF21 can be induced by multiple stimuli including nutritional stress, mitochondrial stress, PPAR activators (PPAR-α and PPAR-γ), and oxidative stress to pharmacologically interact with several organs (Fig. 2 & 3; Zhang et. al. Mol. Endocrinol. 2015). FGF21 is expressed in the liver in response to PPAR-α agonist. Furthermore, PPAR-α agonist can activate hepatic FGF21 to regulate glucose metabolism (Kharitonenkov et. al Curr Opin Investig Drugs. 2009). Conversely, FGF21 deficiency inhibits the effector responses of PPAR-α (Kharitonenkov et. al. Curr Opin Investig Drugs. 2009).

PPAR-γ agonist induces FGF21 expression in adipose tissues. FGF-21 is a naturally occurring circulating protein and potent metabolic regulator known to improve hepatic lipid profiles by decreasing triglycerides, LDL, and increasing HDL. FGF21 also plays a central role in glucose metabolisms by lowering blood glucose to promote weight loss (Kharitonenkov et. al. J. Clin. Invest. 2005).

Fig. 2: Multiple Stimuli for FGF21 upregulation.

Development & Pharmacokinetics of BMS-986036

Naive FGF21 is a 19 kDa protein with in vivo half-life of ~0.5-2 hours (Zhang et. al. Drug discovery today, 2014). This short half-life is problematic as a therapy for chronic treatment of metabolic diseases. One of several ways to improve the pharmaceutical properties and pharmacokinetics of FGF21 is by pegylation.

To develop BMS-986036, the amino acids of the native human FGF21 was modified beyond its 20 naturally occurring amino acids to generate a potent and novel bio-therapeutic FGF21 and then pegylated. The benefits of pegylating a drug are numerous including enhancing drug solubility, to reduce dosage frequency and possibly toxicity, extend circulating life, and drug stability. Perhaps, the most well recognized pegylated hepatic drug is pegylated Interferon which was used in the treatment of HCV infection prior to the emergence of more effective therapies.

BMS-986036 is a recombinant human PEG-FGF21 analogue that positively regulates the metabolic system to induce clinical benefits by increasing adiponectin expression, improving insulin sensitivity, and decreasing lipogenesis. Adiponectin is anti-inflammatory adipokine, primarily secreted in adipose tissues following PPAR-γ activation. Documented functional effects of adiponectin are enhancement of glucose uptake in peripheral tissues, fatty acid β-oxidation in hepatocytes, attenuation of hepatic steatosis, and improvement in systemic insulin sensitivity (Ye & Scherer, Molecular Metabolism, 2013).

Rationale For Clinical Trials

The data obtained from the following clinical studies were the scientific rationale for evaluating BMS-986036 in NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis. In a Phase 1 clinical study in 96 healthy obese subjects, BMS-986036 demonstrated a beneficial improvement effect on body weight, insulin resistance, serum triglycerides, as well as LDL-cholesterol and adiponectin levels without serious adverse events [Charles et. al. AASLD (Abstract 1082), 2016].

In a recent Phase 2 clinical trial involving 120 type 2 diabetic patients, BMS-986036 treatment was associated with significant improvements in insulin sensitivity (composite insulin sensitivity index), serum lipid profiles, as well as adiponectin and N-terminal type III collagen propeptide levels [Charles et. al. AASLD (Abstract 33), 2016]. Adverse events associated with BMS-986036 treatment were diarrhea (14.6%), nausea (6.3%), and dyspepsia (6.3%). Generally, BMS-986036 was safe and well-tolerated.

Phase 2a: randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multiple dose study in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients (n=74) assessed the safety and pharmacokinetics of BMS-986036. Patients were randomized to 10 mg of BMS-986026 daily (n = 25), 20 mg every week (n = 23), or placebo (n = 26) for 16 weeks. The study achieved its primary endpoint of significant reduction in liver fat relative to placebo.

Specifically, the efficacy of both daily and weekly doses of BMS-986036 surpassed placebo in reducing hepatic fat by 6.8% and 5.2%, respectively, compared to 1.3% in the placebo group over the course of the 16-week study. The trial also documented that greater than 60% of patients in BMS-986036 arms experienced a 15% reduction in Pro-C3 (biomarker of fibrosis) compared to 18% of patients in the placebo group, with similar trends observed in liver stiffness as determined by magnetic resonance elastography. Notably, improvements in triglycerides, LDL, HDL, as well as adiponectin, ALT, and AST (markers of liver injury) were also observed in the treatment groups.

Phase 2b: Taken together, the aforementioned clinical data showed that BMS-986036 positively regulate hepatic fat and MetS to improve insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia key markers associated with fatty liver and NASH. An indication that BMS-986036 could provide clinical benefits in NASH. These findings were the basis for initiating the ongoing 24-week 160 biopsy-proven NASH patients Phase 2b proof-of-concept NASH fibrosis trial. Likewise, 100 biopsy-proven NASH patients with cirrhosis are involved in a 48-week Phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trial.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and FDA have both agreed on a developmental goal that will confirm the clinical success of BMS-986036 in these diseases. The clinical outcome/endpoint is histological fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. The reasoning is that by improving NASH fibrosis, progression of the disease to cirrhosis is halted or suppressed.

Other NASH Candidate

Bristol-Myers Squibb signed a global licensing agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation, Japan, for the development of siRNA therapy for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis. The press release states that:

Nitto's lead product, ND-L02-s0201, is a targeted siRNA therapy that is designed to inhibit HSP47, a collagen specific chaperone which regulates collagen synthesis and secretion, and prevent further collagen deposition as well as enable resolution of existing fibrosis. Nitto is currently conducting a 5-week open-label Phase 1b study in patients with advanced fibrosis (F3-F4c) due to NASH or hepatitis C. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to ND-L02-s0201 for two indications, liver fibrosis and cirrhosis secondary to NASH and liver fibrosis and cirrhosis secondary to HCV. Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will make an upfront payment of $100 million to Nitto. Bristol-Myers Squibb will be responsible for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of HSP47 siRNAs in vitamin A containing formulations for all liver diseases. Nitto is also eligible to receive subsequent clinical and regulatory milestone payments, royalties, sales based milestone payments as well as option exercise payments for lung and other organ fibrosis.

