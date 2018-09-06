L Brands Is Undervalued

Investors would be wise to ignore the headline risk and short-term stock fluctuations, even ignore Victoria's Secret at all, and take advantage of this great opportunity to buy L Brands at bargain prices.

Opportunities for international expansion and possible "fixing" of Victoria's Secret add to the positives, along with minimal downside risks and catalytic potential for activist involvement at current prices.

Situation Today

Shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) have fallen by more than 50% in 2018 and today trade at roughly $26/share - nearly 75% from the all-time high of $100/share in late 2015.

L Brands, comprised of Victoria’s Secret (VS), Bath & Body Works, PINK, La Senza, and Henri Bendel - of which the first two are the prime sources of revenue - has struggled as sales at Victoria's Secret have come under pressure due to changing consumer preferences (moving away from "sexy/supermodel" to more "inclusive/for-all/natural" body image), growth in online shopping versus declining mall shopping, and strategy shift to abandon selling apparel and swimwear. Growth at PINK also looks to have slowed while new competition has entered the market (e.g. American Eagle's (AEO) Aerie). Bath & Body Works has still been a bright spot, growing revenues and largely offsetting any declines at the other brands.

Despite the headwinds, we believe the shares of LB are now significantly undervalued. Here's why:

Strong Brand

Victoria's Secret is a really strong brand. It is known in all corners of the world, giving it a truly impressive brand recognition where people can easily pinpoint what it's all about. It is distinctive and has specific characteristics that make it memorable in the minds of consumers, such as the angels, pink color, the Victoria's Secret fashion show, and of course the overall sexy image.

This strong brand recognition gives Victoria's Secret (and L Brands) a long-term durable competitive advantage (wide moat).

Although the current market sentiment is not exactly in favor of Victoria's Secret (due to #MeToo, focus on more "natural" beauty and body types, etc.), we believe that this trend like most others will gradually "revert to the mean" - negative consumer sentiment towards sexier product presentation will likely diminish while brands like VS will simultaneously dampen their excessive or extravagant promotions, meeting customers halfway through to reach a new equilibrium.

It is safe to say that 10 years from now women will still be buying intimate apparel, beauty and care products, along with other personal accessories. The great brand recognition of Victoria's Secret will then benefit the Company and ensure its future fair share of the market. But obviously it must provide a product that the customer wants. The Company may thus still have to adjust its product and marketing strategy going forward (especially today) in order to stay relevant, maintain its market share, and not diverge too far from the overall consumer trend - all this while still making sure not to dilute the distinctiveness of the brand.

But overall, the strong brand of Victoria's Secret gives it a durable competitive advantage that can ensure the Company's future success over the long term, i.e. we can count on future sales provided it consistently follows a customer-serving business and product strategy, strays not too far for too long from the general consumer trend and sentiment, while always guarding the distinctive characteristics that make the brand special.

Headline Risk

We believe that the market has significantly overreacted to the negative media coverage, which often exaggerates the truth. Examples of headlines include the following:

"It's Game Over for Victoria's Secret, Jefferies Declares"

"Victoria's Secret is at a 'tipping point,' getting weaker by the day"

"Is the end nigh for Victoria's Secret?"

"Victoria's Secret and Parent L Brands Need a Miracle"

"Victoria's Secret's Pink lingerie 'is not wanted any longer'"

Although there's certainly truth to all this and more, we do not think it justifies a 50% drop in the share price. The market is pricing the shares almost as if Victoria's Secret is dead. And it has reacted in an extreme manner when, for example, in July the LB shares fell by 12% when the Company reported a 3% increase in June 2018 comparable sales while VS had a minor 1% decline in same-store sales (Source).

It is also worth noting that Victoria's Secret is far bigger than e.g. American Eagle's Aerie, so the high growth there is not directly comparable to VS's declines (although the impact of growing competition is of course always true). (Sales at American Eagle in 2017 were nearly $4 billion, of which Aerie accounted for around 15% ($600 million) (source), whereas Victoria's Secret generated sales of nearly twice that of AEO or nearly $8 billion (source).)

Also, when the brand is already under pressure the routine monthly sales reports by L Brands are likely to increase the volatility of the Company's shares and the likelihood of mis-pricing.

International Growth

Significant opportunities exist in the international segment (outside US and Canada).

In 2017 net sales for Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works North America were $11.5 billion compared to just $500 million for the international segment. The Company operated 1,170 Victoria's Secret company-owned stores in US and Canada, and 1,694 Bath & Body Works stores at the end of fiscal 2017 (total of 2,864 stores) compared to just 60 VS and Bath & Body Works company-owned stores internationally. A total of 619 stores were operated internationally by L Brands' third party partners.

For the year 2017, operating income was just $5 million internationally (due to growth expenses) whereas the same number was over $900 million for both VS and Bath & Body Works in US and Canada. Capital expenditures were also much greater internationally (22% of sales) relative to US and Canada (4% of sales). This shows a significant potential for growth, especially since Victoria's Secret enjoys a great brand strength globally, and perhaps to greater competitive advantage than in North America (e.g. American Eagle/Aerie is much better known in the US than it is internationally). The concerns over body image may also be less of an issue since those tend to be of greater significance and relevance in the Western developed world. (Source: Annual Report 2017)

Financials / Valuation

It is fairly easy to see that LB is undervalued when we look at the overall numbers. Since the Company has a wide moat based on global brand recognition it is fairly reasonable to use recent and historical earnings (free cash flow) as an indication of future earning power.

Mil USD 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Revenue 12,632 12,574 12,154 11,454 10,773 10,459 10,364 9,613 8,632 9,043 Gross Margin % 39.3 40.8 42.8 42.0 41.1 41.9 39.1 37.8 35.1 33.2 Operating Income 1,728 2,003 2,192 1,953 1,743 1,666 1,359 1,290 871 804 Operating Margin % 13.7 15.9 18.0 17.1 16.2 15.9 13.1 13.4 10.1 8.9 Net Income 983 1,158 1,253 1,042 903 753 850 805 448 220 Earnings Per Share 3.42 3.98 4.22 3.50 3.05 2.54 2.70 2.42 1.37 0.65 Dividends 2.40 2.40 2.00 1.36 1.20 1.00 0.80 0.60 0.60 0.60 Payout Ratio % 73.2 58.2 46.2 40.6 41.2 41.3 29.6 24.7 181.8 36.6 Shares Mil 287 291 297 298 296 297 314 333 327 337 Operating Cash Flow 1,406 1,890 1,869 1,786 1,248 1,351 1,266 1,284 1,174 954 CapEx -707 -990 -727 -715 -691 -588 -426 -274 -202 -479 Free Cash Flow 699 900 1,142 1,071 557 763 840 1,010 972 475 Free Cash Flow Per Share 2.44 3.09 3.85 3.59 1.88 2.57 2.68 3.03 2.97 1.41

(Source: Morningstar)

Since 2008 L Brands has delivered an average free cash flow of $2.75/share, which at current market price represents roughly 10% free cash-flow yield. Even the lowest reported free cash flow in the last 10 years ($1.41/share in 2008) would give a relatively attractive roughly 5% yield.

The Company also has a dividend yield of 9%, paying $2.4/share in fiscal 2017 along with repurchasing shares for a total of $445 million - LB has returned approximately $20 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since 2000 (Source: Annual Report 2017). Although the current dividend may be on the high end (with free cash flow of $2.44/share in 2017 it looks unlikely to be sustainable to both pay the dividend and engage in share repurchases at those levels), investors would be wise to rather look at the free cash flow for true potential returns, thereby realizing that even if LB was to cut the dividend in half they would still receive a dividend yield that exceeds most stocks in the S&P 500 (which has a dividend yield of just 1.76%, source).

Additionally, the Company has experienced somewhat higher capital expenditures in recent years as it has invested in growth internationally, specifically expanding by opening new stores in e.g. China. In 2017 LB spent $601 million of the $707 million in capital expenditures on opening new stores and improving existing ones. These growth efforts have also caused operating income to be lower than under normal circumstances. Looking forward we might therefore expect capital expenditures to gradually lower with positive effects on free cash flow while the international expansion may positively drive sales to further benefit the bottom line.

In 2017 Bath & Body Works generated approximately half of L Brands' operating income. This means that half of last year's free cash flow, or $1.22/share (of the total $2.44/share), was due to Bath & Body Works - giving investors nearly 5% in free cash flow yield, just from Bath & Body Works alone. Assuming those earnings going forward, investors can then effectively buy L Brands today for Bath & Body Works and get Victoria's Secret for free (note: earnings from Bath & Body Works would still theoretically suffice to service the Company's debt as interest coverage is currently above 4 and the majority of outstanding debt bears a fixed interest rate, which helps in a rising rate environment).

Downside risks are also likely to be minimal. Earnings at Bath & Body Works would really have to sharply and fundamentally reverse its positive course, or the economy take a dive which might still only temporarily cause lower earnings (but no more for LB than anyone else). Risks from Victoria's Secret are practically negligible with regards to the 5% free cash-flow yield that comes from Bath & Body Works. At current prices there also exists the possibility of activist involvement, potentially putting a "floor" on the share price and mitigating downside risks, while also serving as a potential catalyst for share price reversal. The monthly sales reports can also be catalysts (while still serving as a "double-edged sword", as their frequent releases can easily cause excessive short-term price fluctuations). Company announcement regarding product/marketing strategy would also likely impact the share price significantly, although nothing of that sort has been announced (and would also likely be included in a monthly sales call).

But overall, when you buy L Brands today you are paying $26.5/share for $1.22/share (5% return) annually from Bath & Body Works while getting Victoria's Secret in addition for "free". So, even though Victoria's Secret were to close down tomorrow investors in L Brands would still do quite well, earning 5% annually.

Summary

Shares of L Brands are significantly undervalued. Investors can buy the shares today for approximately $26.5/share and get a 5% return from Bath & Body Works - and get Victoria's Secret for free.

Looking at the last 10 years as an indication of LB's earning power, investors could get around 10% in free cash-flow yield - a number that doesn't seem so unreasonable when considering the wide moat of the Company, provided VS stays relevant with the appropriate business/product strategy (which again, even if it didn't investors would still do well from Bath & Body Works, earning 5% annually).

Couple that with expectations for lower future capital expenditures and growth from international expansion, along with the likely gradual consumer-trend "reversal to the mean", minimal downside risks, and possibilities to fix and improve Victoria's Secret (especially, with regards to marketing and product strategy), and L Brands starts to look quite attractive.

Investors would be wise to ignore the headline risk, negative media coverage and short-term stock fluctuations, even ignore Victoria's Secret at all, and take advantage of this great opportunity to capture the fundamental value in L Brands by buying the shares today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.