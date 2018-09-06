Culp Inc.: Continuing To Cultivate A Good Business

All numbers are expressed through the company's fiscal year ending April 29th.

Introduction

Culp Inc. (CULP) is a company that has proven to create long term value for shareholders. We believe the recent pull back represents an opportunity to begin accumulating shares given the nice asymmetrical return potential that has presented itself. We believe the company should be worth at least $32 a share, which represents roughly 34% upside from current levels. Culp has strong fundamentals and is flush with liquidity with one of the cleanest balance sheets we have seen. The company's two recent acquisitions appear to be prudent purchases which should help drive additional growth into new adjacent segments. We also believe additional M&A opportunities can arise, and the company can continue growth in adjacent markets. A potential anti-dumping petition and ruling serves as an upcoming catalyst that should help boost mattress fabric sales in the second half of the company's fiscal year. The company generates a nice level of free cash flow which provides for flexibility in returning capital back to shareholders via a special dividend and/or share buybacks in the event the stock undervaluation persists. The main risks to the company are macro related which include a slow down in consumer spending and the economy, currency volatility, and trade wars. These risks are present in any U.S. manufacturing company that sells consumer discretionary products, and we believe the company is well positioned to withstand declines given the large margin of safety at hand.

Company Background

Culp Inc, headquartered in High Point, NC, manufacturers, sources and markets mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. Culp is the largest producer of mattress fabrics in North America and one of the largest marketers of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America, according to the company's 10-K filing. As of fiscal year end 2018, the company had active production facilities in North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Quebec, Canada, Shanghai, China as well as a joint venture facility in Haiti. The company operates distribution centers in North Carolina, Canada and China.

The company operates under two segments, mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics.

Mattress Fabrics Segment, 60% of total revenues

Culp's mattress fabrics segment, also known as Culp Home Fashions, produces and markets woven jacquards, converted, knitted fabrics and sewn mattress covers used in the production of bedding products that include mattresses, foundations, and mattress sets. Their mattress fabrics manufacturing facilities are located in Stokesdale and High Point, NC as well as St. Jerome, Quebec, Canada. The company's pricing levels have broad appeal and range from $1.50 to more than $10 per yard. Also recently included in this segment is their eLuxury subsidiary, which the company acquired a majority stake in on June 26th, 2018. We will discuss the eLuxury business and the synergies in a later section.

Upholstery Fabrics Segment, 40% of total revenues

The company's upholstery fabrics segment produces and markets a variety of fabric products used in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture that include sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, and office seating. The majority of fabrics are marketed on a made to order basis and include woven jacquards, woven dobbies, velvets, suedes, faux leathers, and cut and sewn kits. This segment operates fabrics manufacturing in Anderson, SC, Knoxville, Tennessee and Shanghai, China with the majority of the fabrics being produced in Asia (94%). The company's facilities in China provide a variety of products such as micro denier suedes and polyurethane fabrics that are not produced anywhere within the U.S. Also included in this segment is their recent acquisition of Read Windows for $5.7M on March 2018. Culp financed this acquisition with cash available on hand.

Stock Price Decline

YTD Culp's stock is down roughly 27%. The decline in the stock price began in mid June 2018 when the company announced Q418' earnings. Q418' earnings were not terrible from a top line perspective, with revenues growing slightly at 1%. However, EBITDA margins declined 170 basis points and operating profit declined 100 basis points compared to Q417'. The company also began guiding for a weak Q119' which did occur. Management began citing the intensity of low priced mattresses being dumped from China as the main contributor for weaker guidance and operating performance in their mattress fabrics segment. What is also likely hampering the stock are the trade war issues with the U.S. and China that have begun to escalate. We will discuss in a later section that their is a high likelihood of an alleviation to the Chinese mattress dumping situation that should occur this year. While trade war issues can pose a problem to the company, there are some mitigating factors that can cushion the impact of tariffs. Outside of a recession occurring, we believe these issues are already factored into the stock price, and just as management has stated, the 2nd half of fiscal 2019 will show growth.

Financial Snapshot

The company has done a nice job of growing total net sales from fiscal 2017 to 2018, and their mattress fabrics segment has experienced consistent top line growth. Their upholstery fabrics segment had a decline in revenues from 2016 to 2017 due to cited weakness in the residential furniture market. Q119 was an expected weak quarter with net sales down 10% primarily driven by a 23.6% decline in mattress fabric sales. It is also worth noting the substantial amount of free cash flow the company generates and is expected to generate in 2019.

Source: Company filings & Author Estimates

Why Culp Continues To Cultivate a Good Business

1. Strong Fundamentals, Strong Margin of Safety

We rarely see a company that has all the characteristics that create a large margin of safety. Culp has a balance sheet that consists of virtually no debt, and the company has not carried a significant debt load in several years. Liquidity is strong and as of Q119' the company had $39M of cash and short term investments available. Of the $39M, $8.6M is in cash and cash equivalents and $30.8M in short term investments held to maturity. We want to make a point that the company's short term investments held for maturity should be close to being cash equivalents given the low risk nature of the investments (corporate investment grade with 2-2.5 year maturities). This liquidity is likely overlooked by screening tools used by fund managers. As we show below, total assets also cover total liabilities 4 times over.

Source: Company filings

Taking a closer look at the company's property, plant and equipment, we see that they own roughly 821,000 square footage of manufacturing, corporate and distribution real estate. While one can argue that a majority of their owned real estate is tied to operations and cannot be separated, it is still a positive that the company is not leveraged and paying high rental expenses.

Part of their owned real estate includes 299,163 square footage of mattress fabrics manufacturing and office space in Stokesdale, NC. Management has stated roughly 10% of this 299,163 or 30,000 square footage is dedicated office space. According to the company's fiscal 2018 10-K filing, over the past 10 years they have spent a total of $74M on capital expenditures. This includes earlier in calendar 2014, spending $9.5M to expand mattress fabric operations and more recently in calendar 2017, spending $11.3M in further developing their Stokesdale, NC distribution center. The company has steadily invested in improving production, expanding capacity at facilities and modernizing equipment. These assets and their balance sheet are aspects of the company that investors should be placing high value on.

2. Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Allows For Greater Flexibility

We want to emphasize the nice level of consistent free cash flow generation that the company has had for several years. This free cash flow with their already nice total liquidity of $39M gives the company levers to pull to create shareholder value.

Source: Company filings

A. Issue a Special Dividend

The company has historically paid a special dividend. As we show below, total dividends paid as a % of free cash flow has hovered between 32 and 68% for the past 3 years. The company is not shy and new to special dividends. They have elected to pay special dividends for the past 4 years. We believe fiscal 2019 is going to be a nice free cash flow year, and the company should be able to pay a larger special dividend for the year. If we assume a special dividend of .35 per share to be paid sometime in their 2019 fiscal year, we get to a current dividend yield of 3.0%+. The company can pay a special dividend of greater than .40 cents a share and based on current stock price levels, double the dividend yield. We do not believe a special dividend above .35 cents per share is unreasonable given dividends paid out as a % of free cash flow would still be less than 40%.

Source: Company filings & Author Estimates

B. Buy Back Shares

On June 15th, 2016 the board of directors approved for the company to acquire up to $5M of common stock under the repurchase program. In fiscal 2016, they did repurchase 100,766 shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.4M. During fiscal 2017 and 2018, the company did not repurchase any shares but still has up to $5M of common stock available for repurchase. We believe that if the company's stock continues to fall after a special dividend and there are no companies that are attractive for purchase in the M&A market then there should be careful consideration in buying back shares.

C. When The Opportunity Arrives, Conduct More M&A

As we will discuss further on, when the price is right, the company can continue to find attractive M&A opportunities in adjacent markets to bolster product lines and achieve additional synergies.

3. Return To Overall Growth Will Occur

There are a few factors that suggests total revenues and EBITDA will stabilize and potentially return to growth in the second half of their 2019 fiscal year. We say that this holds true unless the macroeconomic environment takes a turn down which is a main risk we outline later.

A. eLuxury Acquisition

We view the market as putting little value on the eLuxury majority investment that Culp finalized on June 26th, 2018. The company has not disclosed the % ownership of eLuxury but has disclosed a purchase price of $12.5M of which $11.6M was paid from cash available on hand at closing and another $874,000 remaining in holdback payments. eLuxury was founded by entrepreneur Paul Saunders in a garage. Culp in their Q418' earnings call disclosed that for calendar 2018, the company is on a $22M revenue run rate (excluding some related businesses) with EBITDA being slightly positive. eLuxury was named the fastest growing e-tailer company in America by Inc Magazine in 2016.

To understand the potential upside impact that the eLuxury acquisition is going to have on Culp one must take a step back and look at the continued changing purchasing habits of consumers buying mattresses and bedding products. For mattresses, it has been reported that the percentage of consumers who say they need to try a bed in store before buying has declined from 75% to 55% in less than three years. Online mattress companies can control costs and eliminate sales commissions and showroom fees to provide a more cost effective and efficient pricing system for buyers. By also offering free shipping, a trial enrollment period, and easy returns it's no wonder why direct to consumer online mattress companies took 5% of the $15B market share in 2016 and 10% of the market in 2017.

This same concept exists for bedding products. A prime example of this shift can be illustrated when looking at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). BBBY's stock has declined from around $80 to the current $17.60 in a 5 year span. Competition from Amazon and other eCommerce players are continuously cited as the primary source for BBBY's hardship, and gross margins have compressed roughly 570 basis points from 2012 to the current period. eLuxury has a similar product assortment to BBBY that includes mattress pads, bath towels, mattresses, rugs & mats, and pet items. They have a strong integration with Amazon, and Amazon is one of the competitors that is likely taking market share from BBBY. An obvious synergy with Culp is the integration of manufacturing, and we expect to see this occur throughout the 2019 fiscal year. The company has also stated on their Q417' earnings call that they will have the opportunity to market their new line of bedding accessories from Comfort Supply and their upholstery fabrics segment through eLuxury's e-commerce platform. On their most recent Q119' earnings call, management has stated that 5-6 products will be launched with eLuxury and a couple of those have already been listed on their website.

We believe that the eLuxury integration with Culp will help eLuxury achieve a much higher gross margin and EBITDA margin than BBBY. Thus helping cushion the revenue and margin pressure of the core mattress fabrics segment. While we cannot provide the forecast in revenue and EBITDA margins contributed to Culp (Culp has not disclosed % ownership), even a $11M revenue contribution would help given it is at least 6% of the Mattress Fabrics segments revenues. eLuxury's gross margin profile is likely greater than BBBY's 37% given they do not have the burden of store operational costs and EBITDA margins should expand with Culp's integration to a level greater than BBBY's 6.7%.

B. Anti-dumping Trump Bump Catalyst

The growth of low priced imported mattresses from China has been cited in the past 2 quarters as having a material affect in lower operating results in their mattress bedding segment. On the company's Q119' earnings call, management estimates that total mattress imports now represent approximately 20% of U.S. industry shipment and is up substantially from the last few years. The good news is the company cites optimism that once an anti-dumping petition is brought forth from mattress companies, they will experience a return to growth, likely in the second half of the fiscal 2019 year.

Frank Saxon CEO Culp, Q119' Earnings Call -

Additionally, we are optimistic that the U.S. bedding industry could benefit in the near term from relief on the U.S. trade laws to address this situation. If and when such action would occur, we believe it will favorably affect our business and the domestic mattress industry going forward.

We believe the likelihood of an anti-dumping petition being signed is high. While Culp has stated they do not have involvement in these discussions like their U.S. mattress customers do, we believe the likelihood of anti-dumping duties coming on by the end of December 2018 is very high as evidenced by the Trump administration's track record of support for anti-dumping duties since his election. Some of Culp's customers and the sell side community also believe duties have a high probability of being implemented.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Q218' Earnings Call, July 26th, 2018 -

Carla Casella - JPMorgan Securities LLC -

Hi. Did you say that the China that you mentioned some low cost, low priced product being dumped from China? Is that – Have you seen that abate at all? And do you think that tariffs have, do they have a greater impact on you and others as domestic manufacturers versus those goods coming in from China?

Scott L. Thompson - Tempur Sealy International, Inc. -

Well, I will say some people say they are dumping products. I'm not – I don't have enough evidence to know that, but certainly there's some indication that there is dumping, so let me clean that up just a little bit. We have not seen any abatement of the issue to answer that question directly.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Q218' Earnings Call, July 25th, 2018

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America -

Okay, understood. And then just a quick question to Shelly. I think you alluded to potential antidumping action. Is this you know something that you think is really probable? Or it might be in the works or just a reference to chatter that's been in the industry?

Shelly Ibach - President & CEO Sleep Number Corporation -

Yeah, I think, we've all read similar reports and it continuously comes up as potential action that will be taken.

As for the sell side community, an analyst at Raymond James, has noted that Chinese mattress imports were up 118% in the trailing 12 months of April 2018 and totaled 4.71 million units. Low cost mattress imports retailing for less than $300 have been the biggest headwind in the U.S. bedding industry. Wedbush has also stated that the likelihood of a petition being filed in mid August is high.

The Trump administration and the U.S. Commerce departments stance on anti-dumping has been quite favorable for U.S. producers and since Trump's election there has been an influx of anti-dumping duties imposed.

Some of these duties include:

We want to point out that the U.S. government has been swift to impose duties and this will likely hold true for a mattress petition. For example, the petition for duties on steel wheels was filed on March 27th, 2018 by two U.S. companies and a government investigation occurred April 17th, 2018, less than 1 month later. To also highlight, the U.S. Commerce department initiated 106 new anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations in the first 452 days of the Trump administration. This is compared to the 64 initiations in the last 452 days of the previous administration. The likelihood of an anti-dumping Trump bump to benefit Culp is a high probability upside catalyst.

C. Upholstery Fabrics Segment Stable & Growing

The company's upholstery fabrics segment has shown nice overall growth from fiscal YE 2017 to 2018. Fiscal 2019 will likely be a lower revenue growth year due to the closing of the Anderson facility (6% of upholstery revenues). However, according to management, the Anderson facility closing by Q219' should save the company $1M in EBITDA so we believe operating income and margins will begin to expand again in the second half of the year. The company has cited changing consumer preference styles and customer demand of products manufactured in Anderson as the reason why the facility is no longer profitable.

The company also entered into an adjacent market segment with their acquisition of Read Windows in March of 2018. Read Windows sells window coverings and window related products with a focus on customers in the resort and hotel industry and generated $11M of revenues in 2018. The overall upholstery fabrics segment also experienced a small amount of organic revenue growth, and we believe the strong demand for performance fabrics will allow for steady revenue growth for the 2019 year. Performance fabrics are aimed at providing user specific needs like protection and thermo physiological considerations and these fabrics can be used in functional clothing and furniture. In an interview with a Culp executive earlier this year, the company is forecasting that within five years all fabrics will have a performance story. Culp's Livesmart brand has been cited on their Q418' earnings call as experiencing strong growth that is capturing this trend. Revenues for Q119' grew 11% compared to Q118'. While margins compressed slightly, this should be alleviated and expand once again after the Anderson facility closes which we discuss in the margin pressures section. The company also reports the portion of upholstery fabric backlog from customers with confirmed shipping dates within 5 weeks of the end of the fiscal year. As of fiscal YE 2018, backlog stands at $9.4M, up from $9.2M in YE 2017. This growing backlog is another positive factor contributing to expected revenue growth.

Source: Company filings & Author Estimates

3. Ability to Enter into New Adjacent Markets

The company's nimbleness and liquidity allows them to continue the push into new adjacent markets. Culp is already known as a trusted supplier of fashion-forward fabrics to home furnishings manufacturers and retailers. They state on their website "competing in a fashion-driven business, we differentiate ourselves by placing sustained focus on creative designs, product innovation and new product introductions." They understand the trends in the fabrics industry and the development of these materials. We believe they have the opportunity to enter into the architectural and design space which includes developing tiles, rugs, custom screening, and custom collection products.

The architectural products space is highly fragmented with a large number of smaller companies. A similar comparable in this industry is Knoll (KNL) and their subsidiary Spinneybeck. Spinneybeck offers upholstery leather products as well as a wide range of architectural wall tiles, floor tiles, handrails, rugs, screens, and other custom product lines. We will give it to Spinneybeck, as some of their design works do look quite nice and sleek such as their Fossil and Sands Capital Management projects.

Knoll provides financial information of their coverings segment, which is their business providing fabrics, felt, leather and related architectural products. This segment includes KnollTextiles, Spinneybeck, and Edelman Leather. As you can see below, their coverings segment has the highest operating profit margin. Culp can obtain this level of operating profit via an acquisition of a similar smaller player and to put into perspective, covering operating profit for Knoll is 15% higher than Culp's Mattress Fabrics segment operating margin of 7.6% as of Q119'.

Source: Company filings

Culp can use their large amount of cash and liquidity on hand to enter into this space via an acquisition of a small player ($10-15M acquisition). The company could even increase leverage and finance an acquisition via debt if the deal is compelling, and the target requires more capital for necessary ownership. Culp can then leverage their trusted brand, manufacturing, and distribution channels for synergies.

Valuation

Our valuation of Culp's share price is based on the valuation of their operating business. We utilize a 10X EBITDA multiple for their operating business, and in order to get to this multiple we analyzed the universe of public manufacturing companies. What we noticed is that companies in this space trade at a narrow EBITDA multiple range, 7-12X, and the average EBITDA multiple and EBITDA margin is 9.2X and 10.3% respectively. Considering Culp's EBITDA margins for fiscal 2018 was 11.2% and our forecasted 2019 margins are still higher than the average, we believe this 10X multiple is warranted. To add, we mentioned Culp owns the majority of their manufacturing and distribution facilities and has no leverage or interest expense. This should also give them a premium valuation. There are a few potential reasons why the company trades at a discount in our peer analysis. While we do list peers in the manufacturing space, Culp is the only publicly traded bedding fabrics supplier, and there are no publicly traded direct competitors. Another reason why a discount exists could be for the simple fact that no one really cares for a sub $350M market cap bedding and upholstery supplier. The sell-side doesn't as only 3 sell side firms cover the stock. Culp is the smallest company in our peer comparable table and has a simple business. We believe this is a positive, but investors in this market do not seem to be looking for simple, they want sexy and new technologies.

Source: Bloomberg & Author Estimates

The implied share price is $31.60 a share with implied upside of roughly 34%. We want to mention this does not factor in the potential for the company to buy back shares or for continued M&A. We only assume a special dividend for 2019 of 40 cents a share which equates to a 3.2% dividend yield.

Source: Company filings & Author Estimates

Risks

1. Macro/Recessionary Risk: Hit to consumer spending

It is consensus that there is a level of correlation between discretionary income, employment and consumer purchases. As our opinion is we are moving towards the end of the business cycle, a slow down in consumer spending is a main risk factor. To illustrate what a downturn in the economy can do to Culp, we see that from 2008 to 2009, Culp's revenues declined roughly 20% from the affects of the Great Recession. Of course, the majority of U.S. companies that sell and manufacturer consumer based products will face a similar fate.

Source: Company filings

2. Margin Pressures

As for margins, gross margins did fall 240 basis points from fiscal 2017 to 2018 and adjusted EBITDA margins fell 170 basis points. Cited reasons on the mattress fabrics side are Chinese mattress dumping and for the upholstery segment, pressure from currency rates in China and the Anderson facility generating losses.

We already discussed the issues with dumping being alleviated soon. The Anderson facility is also only a temporary hit to margins, and the company on their Q418' earnings call is planning on shutting down the facility at the end of Q218' which will alleviate a $1M EBITDA loss but contributed to 6% or $7-8M in upholstery segment revenues in fiscal 2018.

We do view the Chinese Yuan as a risk given the volatility. For most of 2017, the Yuan had actually appreciated relative to the U.S. dollar which management has cited as hurting Culp's upholstery fabric margins. However, since trade war tensions began earlier this year, the Yuan has begun to depreciate relative to the U.S. dollar which will help stabilize upholstery margins. Sources cite this as a trade tactic the Chinese are using, but it is unclear where the Yuan will go from here. If the Yuan begins to appreciate again relative to the dollar, we will see margins begin to compress once more. For our 2019 EBITDA estimates we believe we are conservative and assumed a slight decline in EBITDA margins of 40 basis points.

U.S. to CNY Exchange Rate

Source: Bloomberg

3. Tariffs & Trade War

We view tariffs and trade disputes, although highly variable in implementation, as having some risk for Culp. Culp's upholstery segment is vulnerable to tariffs given in the company's 10-K filing they state they source fabrics from suppliers in China and operate 5 upholstery manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China. We have already stated how 94% of the company's upholstery fabrics are produced in Asia and most likely in China. The latest on the trade war is the U.S. proposing a 25% tariff on an additional $200B worth of goods from China. The list of new proposed goods does include woven and upholstery fabrics. The U.S. Trade Representative's Office has conducted hearings from companies that are mainly opposing these tariffs August 20th-24th and on August 27th. It is unclear when these tariffs will come into place but the public comment period closes September 6th. The updates continue to come in almost daily, and it has also been reported that Chinese and U.S. negotiators are working on a plan to hold talks to end a trade dispute by November.

The net affect of the trade war between the U.S. and China is unclear but in the worst case scenario of 25% tariffs on all imports including fabrics, there are some offsetting factors to consider. One factor that has been expressed by management that may help offset tariffs is as the more tariffs come down, the weaker the Yuan which helps the company. We have already begun to see this occur as discussed earlier.

In their 10-K filings, the company does provide net sales by geographic area. Shown below, international sales accounted for 23% of net sales for fiscal 2018 with sales in the Far East and Asia accounting for 12.6% of total sales. Another factor to consider is that while tariffs on $200B of imported goods includes fabrics, produced fabrics in China that are sold in China and non U.S. territories would not be subject to import tariffs.

Source: Company filings

Culp CEO Frank Saxon on the company's Q119' earnings call was asked the question of the scenario of 25% tariffs. His response,

"Speculating, if there were to be 25%, I think some of the outcomes that that might be, that will really be punitive mostly on finished goods imports of furniture into the U.S., which would be in a way helpful to us. When we look at the global upholstery fabric supply chains, there really isn't any other country. And as we've said on this call numerous times, we're constantly looking around the globe to look at other sources, whether it's India or Turkey or Malaysia or Indonesia, South Korea wherever Mexico. And there just aren't any other good sources of upholstery fabrics reliable, as cost-effective as China, even domestic there is not. Even with 25% increase if that would happen, we just don't see where we would go. It's going to stay in China and us, it will affect all the players and people will have to raise their prices. But again I just don't think our view is that's not going happen and there will be something less than that."

So on one hand, the Trump administration's stance on China increases the likelihood of an anti dumping ruling which will likely boost Culp's mattress fabrics segment. On the other side, proposed tariffs may hurt the company's upholstery segment although there are various negating factors.

In conjunction to Trump's trade disputes with China, we have also seen enacted tariffs with Canada which may have some affect on U.S. mattress companies. In response to the U.S.'s tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum imports, Canada has inacted a 10% surtax on select goods that include U.S. mattress imports. Culp has not made a public statements about the potential affects of tariffs but a couple of their suppliers on recent earnings call have. Culp's customers, Temper Sealy and Sleep Number do not believe tariffs to be a a significant issue in Canada or worldwide as stated on their Q218' earnings calls.

Scott L. Thompson - Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

And when you look at tariffs worldwide. And obviously, it's a changing environment and you know one tweet could change whatever I'm fixing to say but based on what we know today and based on the most recent tweets as I understand them, I don't think tariffs are going to be a significant issue for Tempur Sealy on a worldwide consolidated basis. But let me unpack that a little bit for you. In Canada, we will have some minor negative impact on tariffs as we do import some Tempur beds, but you're talking a few million, not anything material. When you look at the Chinese import issue, we should be benefited, we should benefit from tariffs on bedding coming out of China in general, probably in the Sealy brand, I would guess, hard to believe but that would be a net positive. And then, I'm going to call I think the net neutral, we do import some adjustable bases from China, which would get caught up in some tariffs but if I look at the adjustable base business, the lion's share is probably north of 75% of adjustable bases come out of China. So, I imagine the industry will just pass on the tariff cost on adjustable base that's kind of how we see the tariffs today. So, I'm going to say net neutral to maybe a slight positive depending on how the Chinese foam issue to the extent that there is any anti-dumping activity.

______________________________________________________________

Unidentified Analyst -

Got you. And then just to ask a question that every company getting asked right now. As you look at your business, do you see any impact from tariffs coming down the pipeline here?

Shelly Ibach - President & CEO Sleep Number Corporation

Yeah, very little for us. I mean I think there will be some impact in the industry as we’re – as I was just surfacing some comments with Peter about the commodity and the imports that are coming into the industry at the low end. There will be some impact between that and antidumping will start to help normalize some of those issues at the low end, but for us it really won't impact us.

______________________________________________________________

The company's recent stock price declines and cheap valuation suggest trade war issues are already factored in.

Conclusion

We believe that a company such as Culp with a nice margin of safety and potential upside catalysts should be valued at a premium given where we are in our business cycle. Companies with lower leverage, a large level of liquidity, strong free cash flow and a proven ability to create shareholder value and grow will serve to do better than companyies on the other side of the financial spectrum. We also recognize the market is attracted to high flying growth names with new technologies and Culp stands as just a simple mattress fabrics and upholstery supplier for now. While this may turn off certain investors and the sell-side from investing/covering the company, we want to point out that there are good simple companies out there. There is a story of a little furniture company known as Nebraska Furniture Mart founded in 1937 by Rose Blumkin aka "Mrs. B." Another man relatively unknown at the time, Warren Buffett, came along in 1983 and acquired a majority stake in the furniture company and the rest is history. Buffett cites the Omaha location as the highest volume home furnishings store in the United States. Culp's risks all eventually fade as short term if you have a long term investment horizon.

