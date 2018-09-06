Tractor Supply: Here We Go Again

Image credit

Another enormous rally

I’ve been in a long term, on-again-off-again relationship with Tractor Supply (TSCO). The company certainly has some favorable traits in terms of growth potential and execution, but the share price often soars beyond what I believe to be a reasonable valuation. Then, after correcting, it becomes very cheap. This cycle has played out repeatedly for years and today, we are firmly in the former stage of that cycle. The Q2 earnings report has investors positively giddy about this stock again and in my view, it has become unsustainably expensive once more.

Revenue growth continues but margins struggle

Tractor Supply’s recent earnings reports have seen growth pick up markedly and this is the reason for the enormous strength in the stock since the bottom in April. Q2 was no exception as total sales rose 9.7% on new store growth as well as a 5.6% comparable sales increase. The comparable sales gain was driven by a 3.7% traffic gain and a 1.8% average ticket gain, which is a nice mix. Gains were broad-based as all geographic and merchandise categories produced positive comps.

Traffic gains are always preferable to average ticket gains because it means more people are coming into the stores and generating more transactions. This leads to customer loyalty and those buyers coming in as repeat customers. On the flip side, retailers that have ticket gains but traffic losses have a much harder time repeating those gains because the customer base is shrinking; Tractor Supply does not have that problem.

Gross margins fell by 16bps in Q2 to 34.8%, driven by higher freight costs but partially offset by fewer markdowns. Freight costs are a common retailer complaint these days as shipping capacity remains constrained and diesel prices continue to drift higher. This headwind doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon but Tractor Supply managed it by reducing costs and markdowns. SG&A costs deleveraged 27bps in Q2 to 22.4% of revenue. Leverage in occupancy costs wasn’t enough to offset increases in performance-based compensation expenses and as a result, operating income fell 40bps year over year.

This has been a common theme for Tractor Supply throughout the years, as the company has been able to grow, but doing so while boosting profitability has been a problem at times. If we consider that the chain managed to boost sales by 10% and comparable sales by 5.6% in Q2, the decline in margins is striking.

Quarters like this one are where we should see some leveraging of expenses and thus, higher operating margins. But that wasn’t the case and it once again makes me question what will happen the next time comparable sales slow down for Tractor Supply. If margins are weak during a glowing quarter like this one, what happens when the music stops?

More growth ahead, but it isn't enough

Tractor Supply has stated it wants ~2,500 stores ultimately and given that we are at roughly 70% of that level today, this company has many years of solid revenue growth in front of it. But margins remain a concern and as I said, even in a very strong environment in Q2, the company couldn’t manage even flat operating margins. Thus, my long-running concern about the company’s margins remains valid and I’m back to the point where I see this stock as being very expensive.

Indeed, updated guidance from management was for a midpoint of $4.15 in EPS for this year. At today’s price, that implies a P/E ratio of 21.9, which isn’t nosebleed territory by any means, but it is still a steep price to pay. Expected earnings growth is in the low-double digits and thus, Tractor Supply’s price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, is closing in on 2. Value stocks generally trade with a PEG of 1 or less, while I start to get antsy about a stock’s valuation when the PEG exceeds 1.5.

That’s personal preference and many investors ignore rising valuations but for me, Tractor Supply has exceeded the threshold I believe to be reasonable on a valuation basis. A PEG of 1.5 would put the P/E ratio at ~16.5, which would imply a share price of less than $70. I’d find some value in Tractor Supply at that level but today, we are in yet another unsustainable upswing in the share price.

I’d caution investors to be very careful here as we’ve seen this cycle play out over and over again and I don’t think the end result will be any different this time. In fact, the valuation has stretched to the point that I’ll be looking at shorting Tractor Supply given that I believe another huge pullback is coming. Even if you’re not willing to short, please consider taking profits here as Tractor Supply is well ahead of its fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.