Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 2 September 2018

Introduction

Welcome to the third edition of Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector. My first and second articles from the series can be read here and here.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely-used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Carlow Castle cobalt-gold-copper project in Australia

By far the best result this week was 132m @ 4.89g/t Au, 0.25% Co, and 1.11% Cu from 98m in hole ARC 139 at the Carlow Castle cobalt-gold-copper project of Artemis Resources (OTCPK:ARTTF). This is equal to 1,417m (AuEq.) and it managed to make it into the top 5 of the most significant drill intersections on the ASX and TSX for the month of August:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

Other great RC drill intersections from Artemis' announcement included:

53m @ 7.6g/t Au, 0.33% Co and 1.57% Cu from 151m in hole ARC 138

33m @ 17.29g/t Au, 0.37% Co and 2.22% Cu from 151m in hole ARC 133

15m @ 3.2g/t Au, 0.42% Co and 0.8% Cu from 148m in hole ARC 102

3m @ 31.5g/t Au, 1.45% Co and 3.57% Cu from 130m in hole ARC 102

3m @ 5.8g/t Au, 0.13% Co and 0.59% Cu from 173m in hole ARC 102

These results came after several impressive intercepts on the project which were announced earlier in August.

Carlow Castle is located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia and is adjacent to several other projects of Artemis as well as joint venture properties of the company:

Source: Artemis Resources

The project is 100%-owned by Artemis and is quickly becoming a significant discovery for the company. It features very impressive gold, cobalt, and copper grades and is open in all directions. Artemis has so far drilled on an area which only covers 500 meters wide by 1,200 meters long and the three known deposits at the project (Carlow Castle South, Quod Est, and Carlow Castle South East) are showing signs of forming part of a much larger system that the company predicted. Artemis has several assays pending and a resource update for Carlow Castle is expected in the next quarter.

Artemis released its maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for Carlow Castle in January 2018:

Source: Artemis Resources

I have no doubt that the new RC drilling interceptions will allow Artemis to significantly boost the size and grade of the project. I also consider a very large plus for Carlow Castle its proximity to the Radio Hill base metal and gold concentrator that Artemis bought in 2017. The facility is located just 35 kilometers off Carlow Castle and is connected by road. Artemis has been refurbishing Radio Hill and it received approvals earlier in August to install a new 500,000 tpa gold circuit.

Overall, I think that Artemis offers a good opportunity to get exposure to base, battery, and precious metals. The company has been releasing excelling drilling results, it's well cashed up with AUD 27 million in the bank as of 30 June 2018, and it holds several good adjacent properties - Radio Hill, Whundo etc. Artemis also has a 50:50 JV agreement with Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) which has committed to an AUD 5.4 million exploration budget the 12 months starting June 2018.

2) Murray Brook polymetallic deposit in Canada

On 29 August, Puma Exploration (OTC:PUXPF) and Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) released the drill results for their metallurgical drilling program at the Murray Brook deposit in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. The best result included 209m @ 33g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu, 0.84% Pb, and 2.83% Zn from 19m in hole MB-2018-02, which is equal to 687m (AuEq.).

The Murray Brook deposit is located around 10 kilometers west of Trevali's operating Caribou mine:

Source: Puma Exploration

It currently has a measured and indicated sulphide mineral resource of 5.28 million tonnes averaging 5.24% zinc, 1.80% lead, 0.46% copper, 68.9 g/t silver, and 0.65 g/t gold containing around 610 million pounds of zinc, 209 million pounds of lead, 54 million pounds of copper, 11.7 million ounces of silver, and 111,000 ounces Au. The resource is spread across two zones:

Source: Puma Exploration

The zinc-lead rich West Zone is around 200 meters wide, extending from surface to approximately 300 meters depth and with a true thickness varying from 75-100 meters. The copper-gold rich East Zone, in turn, is around 100 meters wide and also extends from surface to around 300 meters depth.

In March 2018, Trevali and Puma entered into a partnership for the Murray Brook deposit under which Trevali can acquire 75% of the property. I think that the deal is a win-win as it allows Trevali to improve the economics of Caribou while Puma gets to unlock the value of Murray Brook without diluting its shareholders. In 2017, Trevali produced 79.9 Mlbs of zinc and 30.9 Mlbs of lead at Caribou.

Puma Exploration currently has a market capitalization of just over $12 million and the Murray Brook deposit is shallow, large, and it contains a lot of metals. The partnership with Trevali certainly seems symbiotic, but this project is a bit early stage for my taste, and I prefer to wait and see some cash flow from the deposit before I decide to commit funds to the company. Also, I'm concerned with the low level of cash at Puma - I like my juniors well-funded.

3) Fenelon gold project in Canada

On 28 August, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) reported assay results from its underground drill program at the Fenelon gold project in Quebec and the best result included 10.13m @ 49.06 g/t Au from 56m in hole 18-1035-017. This is equal to 497m (AuEq.).

On 5 September, Wallbridge released even more impressive drill results with the highlight being 4.85m @ 137.63 g/t Au in the Naga Viper zone.

Fenelon is shaping up as a very impressive project in terms of grade as visible gold has been observed to be present in 37 of 56 holes drilled to date. Thanks to the 2018 exploration results, Wallbridge's initial exploration target of 400 ounces of gold per vertical meter has now increased to a range of 800-1,000 ounces per vertical meter.

Wallbridge is currently carrying out a 35,000-tonne bulk sample and underground exploration program and plans to complete an 18,000-meter drilling program from underground and surface in 2018. The company has a gold milling contract with Monarques Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF) under which it can use the latter's nearby Camflo mill. The 35,000-tonne program has an estimated grade of 18 to 25 g/t Au.

Fenelon is located in around 65 kilometers east of the Detour gold deposit:

Source: Wallbridge Mining

While the drilling results will massively improve the resource and economics of Fenelon, I find the results from the February 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study unimpressive:

Source: Wallbridge Mining

While the internal rate of return is very high, companies rarely meet figures from PFS studies and money in the mining space is usually made from large projects. For example, mining legend Ross Beaty is currently hunting for a producing gold mine with over 100,000 ounces per year.

As great as Fenelon's grades and IRR might look, Wallbridge has mentioned in its latest corporate presentation an exploration target of 250,000-400,000 ounces of gold, 40,000 ounces annual production, and a 10-year mine life. I will continue to follow the news on the company, but I prefer to steer clear from small projects.

Conclusion

Artemis Resources has been reporting amazing results from its Carlow Castle cobalt-gold-copper project over the past months and the latter is shaping up as a great polymetallic deposit. I also like the proximity of the project to the company's 500,000 tpa Radio Hill base metal and gold concentrator which is currently being refurbished. Artemis also has a lot going for it besides Carlow Castle - AUD 27 million in cash, other good projects such as Radio Hill and Whundo, and an exploration JV with Novo Resources. I like the company a lot, and I think it represents a good investment opportunity in the base, battery, and precious metals space. In my opinion, a recovery in the cobalt prices could become a strong catalyst for Artemis' shares.

Puma and Trevali have been getting good drill interceptions at the Murray Brook deposit and their partnership for the property looks like a win-win. The deposit is shallow and large and is close to Trevali's Caribou mine. However, this project is a bit early stage for my taste and I have concerns related with Puma's balance sheet strength.

Wallbridge has been reporting amazing grades at its Fenelon gold project with visible gold in 37 of 56 holes drilled to date. The company has raised its exploration target to a range of 800-1,000 ounces of gold per vertical meter from the initial 400 ounces. However, based on current data, I think that the project will remain small and I'm an investor who shares Ross Beaty's criteria for mines (annual production of more than 100,000 ounces). Therefore, I plan to pass on Fenelon unless Wallbridge continues to amaze until the end of 2018 and beyond.

