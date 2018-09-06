Is 9% From This Industrial REIT Too Good To Be True?

The average yield in the industrial REIT space is less than 4%. This REIT pays over 9%.

The other day I wrote a note on a special purpose industrial REIT, Innovative Industrial (IIPR), and one of the peers I used in the note was another small industrial REIT. I was asked to look at this small-cap industrial REIT by a follower.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. As of June 30, 2018, our portfolio consisted of 51 industrial properties located in nine states with an aggregate of approximately 9.5 million rentable square feet. The company portfolio was 93.4% leased to 90 different tenants across 19 industry types as of June 30, 2018.

I put out a note on Plymouth when it launched its preferred stock, in which I stated:

Bottom Line: Not a buyer. While there are similarities between PLYM and STAG (STAG), Plymouth is just too over-leveraged. Personally, I am not sure it should have become a public company at its size, with its expenses, and the amount of leverage on its books. Further, I wouldn't buy a preferred below the amount it is paying on mezz debt, as mezz debt is higher in the capital structure (Torchlight is 15% all in).

Now the question is: What has changed and has my opinion changed? Let's get busy.

Sector

The industrial sector has done very well as it benefits from favorable supply/demand dynamics as well as the continued growth of e-commerce and the resultant need for logistics.

Despite roughly 1 billion square feet of new warehouse space being constructed over the past 10 years, the average age of warehouses rose to 34 years from 26 in that span. That’s partly due to new construction amounting to only 11 percent of the entire 9.1 billion-square-foot inventory.

Just keeping the industry’s average building age constant would require the construction of 275 million square feet of warehouse and distribution-center space annually. Actual construction has averaged 100 million square feet annually in the past decade, including a peak of 183 million square feet last year.

The following chart, taken from CBRE's 2018 Industrial Outlook, shows the supply/demand dynamics I alluded to earlier:

Further, property valuation continues to increase as cap rates fall across industrial building class (CBRE Industrial Cap Rate Survey):

The favorable trend in valuation/occupancy and rent growth should continue in the near-term as demand for key facets of the logistics chain should continue to support rents and absorption.

Properties

Plymouth's investment strategy is to acquire and own Class B industrial properties predominantly in secondary markets across the U.S. Class B industrial properties are often defined as industrial properties that are typically more than 15 years old, have clear heights between 18 and 26 feet and square footage between 50,000 and 300,000 square feet, with building systems that have adequate capacities to deliver the services currently needed by existing tenants, but may need upgrades for future tenants. In contrast, Class A industrial properties are often viewed as industrial properties that typically are 15 years old or newer, have clear heights in excess of 26 feet and square footage in excess of 300,000 square feet, with energy efficient design characteristics suitable for current and future tenants.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had real estate investments comprised of 51 industrial properties totaling 9.5 million square feet with occupancy of 93.4%.

The properties are located in the following geographies:

Property by Type

Importantly, if an investor wants to invest in e-commerce via the facility owner, Plymouth is not the REIT to invest in. According to an article in Progressive Grocer (sourced to CBRE) the following should be understood about e-commerce properties:

Most facilities built prior to the mid-2000s have low ceilings, small footprints, uneven floors and inadequate docking, among other limitations that preclude their use for ecommerce distribution. At the same time, demand is high for modern facilities with larger footprints, high ceilings and close proximity to major population centers – in fact, three out of four warehouses that underwent new leases in 2016 and 2017 were buildings constructed during the five years prior.

Property Bottom Line: Since becoming a public entity, the REIT has added 22 properties to its portfolio, 2 of which were added this year (18 were added between July and October 2017), but at 51 properties, the REIT is just small and has not significantly grown over the last year. While there is nothing inherently wrong with being a small REIT, it does not allow for financial flexibility.

Financials

Plymouth is over-levered, pure and simple (this has not changed). The following table shows the REIT's capital structure:

More detail on its debt:

KeyBank Term Loan: The KeyBank Term Loan provides for a loan of $35,700 and matures on the earlier of (1) August 11, 2021 or (2) the date KeyBank ceases to serve as administrative agent under the KeyBank Credit Agreement. The KeyBank Term Loan bears interest, at the company’s option, at either (1) LIBOR plus 7% or (2) KeyBank’s base rate plus 6%. Interest at June 30, 2018 was based on libor plus 7%. The KeyBank Term Loan is secured by, among other things, pledges of the equity interests in Plymouth Industrial 20 and each of its property owning subsidiaries. The KeyBank Term Loan required us to use the net proceeds from the KeyBank Term Loan to repay the Torchlight Mezzanine Loan. The repayment of the Torchlight Mezzanine Loan was completed May 24, 2018.

A secured term loan at LIBOR+7? It isn’t that often you see secured bank debt with a higher yield than preferred stock and almost 2x the rate of secured term loans. The company should focus on reducing this loan in order to reduce their cost of capital. At least it isn't as bad as the Torchlight Mezz loan at 15% (right?).

Until December 2017 (the 10-k), the company's financials were prepared assuming substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern. In the last 10-k, the company was able to state:

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis which assumes that the Company will continue as a going concern and which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities and commitments in the ordinary course of business. The Company’s 2016 financial statements included a statement indicating substantial doubt with regard to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as of December 31, 2016. The Company believes that the net proceeds of the Offering along with the net proceeds from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock, and borrowings of $12,435 available under the line of credit have removed substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company believes the cash on hand at December 31, 2017, available borrowings under its line of credit and cash expected to be provided by future operating activities will allow the Company to meet its obligations through March 31, 2019.

Financial Bottom Line: It appears that Plymouth has made it through the meat grinder and come out the other side a survivor. That said, I am somewhat uncertain as to how the REIT will reduce leverage given the demands upon their cash flow. The properties are 100% encumbered, the best chance the company has is to get rid of the KeyBank loan and refinance at nearly half the rate (which will begin to free up additional financial flexibility). I am not comfortable with the amount of leverage they have at a sweet spot in the industrial property cycle and could become more concerned if the sector begins to soften.

Dividend

Let's be honest, one of the primary reasons an investor will look at this small industrial REIT is the dividend. Compared to its peers, it is outsized:

Digging a little deeper:

The preferred stock is covered by 2x while the common is just being covered. Not covering the dividend is typical of newer REITs as they are typically in growth mode, but as stated earlier, they have only done two transactions this year, and at this pace, stronger coverage ratios will be put off into 2019 or unless they add a number of properties in the last quarter of this year.

Peers

The table below compares Plymouth to a number of their peers. As is readily evident, PLYM has underperformed their peers by a wide margin. As is also evident, the REIT's metrics are not in the same league as their peers, with an 11x P/eFFO versus 20x for the group and a 9.2% dividend yield versus 3.7% for the group. Normally, these discounts to the peer group bring in value buyers to help close the gap, but the gap isn't closing.

Price to expected FFO, graphically:

The second highest yielding (traditional) industrial REIT is STAG Industrial (STAG), which, because of its focus on secondary markets, also trades at a discount to the peer group. The following chart shows that STAG has been rallying (resulting in a lower dividend yield) which has pushed out the spread between the two industrial REITs.

Using a straightforward (and simple) implied capitalization rate model, the following table shows the implied cap rate of the peer group:

The implied cap rate of Plymouth is over 1.5x higher than the group and nearly 200 basis points wide to STAG.

Common stock bottom line: I am not a fan of the common as it needs time and acquisitions (which have been slow) to grow into their dividend policy. The REIT is also over-levered and its bank line is simply too expensive versus their other secured debt. Until I see further progress on growing cash flow and reducing debt, I am not going to let the yield draw me in. This approach could possibly mean that some upside will be missed (as it is cheap on every metric), I will not risk a dime to make a nickle.

Preferred Stock

Plymouth Industrial also has preferred stock available to investors (PLYM.PA). The following are the details on the preferred stock (which I wrote about when it was issued):

Importantly, this preferred series contains a rate step if it is not redeemed in 6 years (from the prospectus):

On and after December 31, 2024, if any shares of Series A Preferred Stock are outstanding, we will pay cumulative cash dividends on each then-outstanding share of Series A Preferred Stock at an annual dividend rate equal to the Initial Rate plus an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum, which will increase by an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum on each subsequent December 31 thereafter, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 11.5% while the Series A Preferred Stock remains outstanding. The following is the detail and the pricing of the preferred: Pricing: As Plymouth has only one series of preferred outstanding, it is even more important to gauge its value versus peers. As the table above (and charts below) evidence, Plymouth has a significantly higher yield than its peers, with the exception of Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) series A (IIPR.PA) preferred stock. Stripped Yield: Yield-to-call: By way of comparison, the following chart shows the stripped yield of both Plymouth and STAG:

As the chart shows, the preferred is near its average spread to STAG and is, therefore, neither significantly cheap or rich versus its peer.

It is often helpful to view the yield of the preferred through a risk premium lens. As the following chart shows, the risk premium on Plymouth's series A is near its tights - more of a reflection of an increasing five year treasury rate than a lower Plymouth rate.

Finally, the safety of the preferred stock versus the uncertainty of the common stock - expressed through yield:

As Plymouth's common equity is viewed with some trepidation, its yield has to be higher than the "known" preferred rate. From this perspective, the spread is well off its wides, but still wider than the average. I believe this is more of a reflection on the common than the preferred.

Preferred stock bottom line: Plymouth Industrial's series A preferred stock is attractive from a yield and price standpoint. While the dividend is covered over 2x, one must remember there is a reason for the yield. Any position in the preferred stock should be sized appropriately for the risk profile of an investor. I would size the exposure to approximately half that of a more solid REIT preferred (so, if you would take a 3% position to Kimco (KIM.PK) or Annaly (NLY.PF) a 1-1.5% position here might be warranted), but, again, that depends on the risk tolerance of the investor.

Bottom bottom line: I like the industrial/warehouse space in REITs (although it is pricey), but can't get comfortable with Plymouth Industrial's common stock at this point. There may be a point when this secondary market player makes sense, but not yet. I am more comfortable with the preferred stock, but not a fan that secured debt has a higher yield. As I stated earlier, I would only get involved in the preferred and appropriately size the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.