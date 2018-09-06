PHK: Defying Gravity

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. PHK's premium continues to rise and it is now the most expensive Pimco CEF based on this metric, which is not a glamorous title. The fund's NAV continues to face short-term pressure, likely due to interest rate increases, which would suggest future pain may be on the way.

Furthermore, PHK's negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) continues to decline on a short-term basis, and its distribution coverage ratio, while strong, has also fallen. Finally, the underlying value of PHK has declined noticeably in 2018 so far, which leads me to believe future interest rate hikes will continue to disproportionately impact this fund when compared to alternatives.

Background

First, a little about PHK. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also high-yield credit. Currently, the fund trades at $8.93/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0807/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.84%. My most recent review for PHK was back in May when I believed the fund's outlook was negative.

Simply put, the fund's weak UNII report and high premium did not deter future investors, as its total return since that time is just under 15%. This is very strong short-term performance and, frankly, takes me by surprise. While it may be tempting to try to ride this wave higher still, I continue to believe PHK is not a suitable investment for average CEF investors, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium To NAV Discussion

To start, I will explain my primary reason for avoiding PHK as an investment - its valuation. The fund's premium to NAV has gotten completely out of hand, rising to almost 39%, and exceeding all other Pimco CEFs. If you were a new investor looking at your alternative options for investing with Pimco, would you choose the most expensive option? While the answer is likely no, there is a possibility you might, if underlying performance was so strong that it suggested the premium was warranted.

So let us consider that point, and examine how well PHK has performed in the current environment of increased volatility and rising interest rates. To do so, I have compiled a chart of PHK's current NAV, which represents the true value of the fund's underlying holdings, compared to where it stood at this time last year and at the beginning of 2018, illustrated below:

Current NAV (9/4/18) 6.43 NAV as of 1/1/18 6.77 NAV as of 9/4/17 6.91 NAV YTD Return (5.02%) NAV 1-Year Return (6.95%)

As you can see, PHK's NAV has been steadily eroding, which is never a positive sign. This helps explain some of the premium divergence to NAV. A premium can arise for two reasons: a declining NAV and/or a rising share price (without the NAV keeping up). In the case of PHK, both are occurring, so the end result is a much more expensive fund. In fact, during my May review, PHK's premium was roughly 22.5%.

As you can see, the share price has performed strongly and the NAV has declined further, pumping the premium to a high level. What is most worrying to me about this statistic is that the majority of PHK's 1-year NAV decline has occurred since the start of 2018. This means, in the shorter term, PHK has not seen strong underlying performance, which does not give me any confidence that a swift turnaround is likely.

I just detailed how PHK's NAV has been performing, but now let us examine the fund's premium. While there is no denying it is high, let us consider just how extreme this premium has actually gotten. Illustrated below are some key metrics with respect to the fund's premium:

Current Premium To NAV 38.88% Average Premium to NAV in 2018 22.72% Average 52-week Premium to NAV 20.01% 1-year Premium High 38.88% 1-year Premium Low 7.46%

I take away two major points from this chart. One, PHK's premium is at its highest level over a 1-year period, which tells us that any new investor would be buying in at a high price on a relative basis. In fact, it is almost 60% higher than its 1-year average. This means investors have a pretty strong possibility of being able to buy this fund at a more reasonable valuation if they remain patient. Two, the chart also tells me that PHK is capable of trading at premiums in the single digits, so there is a lot of downside risk to initiating positions at these levels.

While recent returns have been strong and the distribution is attractive, investors may not be willing to expose themselves to this large of a potential drop in their principle. Of course, that is something each individual investor will have to decide for themselves, but I know where I stand on this debate and do not see this as prudent investing.

UNII Report - Mixed Bag For PHK

Another area of continued concern for me, with regards to PHK, is the fund's income production, highlighted on Pimco's UNII report. This report indicates how much investment income each CEF has earned, and how well it is covering its stated distribution with that income. With the highest premium, you would expect PHK to have some of the best figures in this regard, which would explain continued investor interest.

Unfortunately, now, as well as in the past, PHK constantly lags alternative Pimco CEFs on this report. This provides further proof to the notion that there are better options out there. While PHK had seen some improvement in Q2, more recent figures reflect a downward trend, as illustrated in the chart below:

Metric August Report July Report June Report UNII ($.14/share) ($.11/share) ($.10/share) 3-Month Rolling Coverage Ratio 102% 111% 108%

My takeaway here is this is a mixed bag. PHK's current coverage exceeds 100%, so the distribution appears safe in the immediate term. However, the fact that the metric is declining does not give me a lot of comfort, especially given the fund's negative UNII. If the fund had a few months worth (or more) of distributions in the bank to act as a cushion, I would not be as worried about a declining coverage ratio.

But the negative UNII metric tells me there is little room for error on PHK's part. The fund needs to earn positive income going forward, in order to erase that deficit, or there is the very real possibility of a distribution cut. Given PHK's history of such, this is not a risk I am willing to take.

The DRIP Advantage

While I have laid out my main points for why I would avoid PHK, the truth is my argument is not that much different than it was during my May review. The points are the same, although my argument is stronger because the premium rise and NAV decline have both accelerated in the short term. However, given PHK's rise over the past few months, it is clear that many investors think differently when it comes to CEFs, so I want to examine one of the ways investors who buy richly-priced CEFs benefit on an ongoing basis.

The strategy I am talking about here is Pimco's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP), which encourages current investors to reinvest their monthly distributions back into the fund. For high-yield CEFs such as PHK, with a current yield above 10%, this income represents a substantial part of the total return for this type of fund.

Simply reinvesting distributions back into a fund does not in and of itself have any particular advantage under normal circumstances, unless you simply hope to compound future (potential) share price gains. However, Pimco has a unique formula to reward current investors who utilize their DRIP program. The point I am referencing is noted in Pimco's disclosure, illustrated below:

Source: Pimco

The disclosure may be a little difficult to read, so I will simplify it. Essentially, for a fund like PHK that trades at a high premium, investors who DRIP their monthly distributions will be receiving newly issued shares at a price of 95% the current market price. Because PHK's premium is so high, this represents a substantial discount. In fact, assuming the current market price of $8.93/share, DRIP investors would receive new shares at a price of $8.48/share. This gives current investors a compelling reason to remain in the fund and to continue to DRIP their distributions (as opposed to taking cash).

Now, it is important to point out, that investors who take advantage of this discount are still buying in at a price well above the NAV of the fund. But it does give current investors a reason to remain in the fund and to continue reinvesting in it. If the share price remains stable, or increases, this compounds any gains investors would see. This helps explain why some Pimco CEFs continue to trade at very high premiums on a regular basis.

Bottom Line

I continue to arrive at the conclusion that PHK's high premium is not justifiable. The underlying performance of the fund is mediocre, and its premium has reached a level that borders on insanity. While the high yield looks attractive, the risk to principle is not something I can stomach, nor recommend. While PHK has seen tremendous short-term performance, I believe it is unlikely this will continue, and expect a reversion back to more normal trading levels.

This would mean a substantial correction to share price would occur. When this will happen is anyone's guess, but, with two interest rate hikes on the way for the remainder of the year, I would expect the fund to face this pressure sooner rather than later. On this backdrop, I continue to recommend investors avoid initiating positions in PHK at this time.

