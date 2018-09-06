TechnipFMC's Backlog Can Send Growth Into Higher Orbit

TechnipFMC: an overview

TechnipFMC (FTI) provides chemistry and services that are used in the oil and gas industries, and in the consumer and industrial markets. In 2018 so far, TechnipFMC's stock price has declined 5% and performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 4% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. While FTI is unlikely to make a sharp U-turn in 2018, the current developments have been encouraging, indicating a robust recovery in the medium-to-long term.

FTI has a comprehensive product and service portfolio. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first. FTI's Subsea segment provides integrated design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation (or EPCI) solutions. FTI has two trademarked tools, iFEED (or front-end engineering and design) and iEPCI, in this segment. FTI's Onshore/Offshore segment provides the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management for the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy businesses. FTI's Surface Technologies segment offers services and designs and manufactures products and systems for the exploration & production (or E&P) companies in the energy sector.

What makes FTI stand out in the competition?

To understand what ticks the subsea activity, we must look at how energy price downturn of 2014-16 affected the industry dynamics. A steep fall in crude oil price during that period led to decreased profit margins and an investment shake-out in the market. Hence, energy operators were forced to pull back on future exploration spending. These producers also restructured or delayed drilling rig contracts.

In the past year, the crude oil price has bounced back to a considerable extent (nearly 46%). Despite that, investments in subsea E&P have not gone back to the pre-crisis level. What the producers look for from the oilfield equipment services companies is a higher efficiency to help them produce at a lower cost. The most successful players to survive the protracted depression in the industry are those that offer the most dynamic and efficient solutions.

Innovative products:

With an eye on that, FTI introduced a new suite of products called Subsea 2.0. The new technology portfolio significantly reduces the size, weight, and part count of the equipment installed on the seabed. This enhances project economics both as a standalone offering and as part of an integrated solution. FTI's iFEED solutions can reduce subsea development costs and time taken for the first production. Plus, the iEPCI solutions integrate a range of products, including subsea production systems (or SPS) and flexible pipe, and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (or SURF). Converting iFEED studies into iEPCI is what differentiates FTI from its peers. Because, this allows FTI to manage the complete work scope through a single contracting mechanism and single interface, which delivers high project economic through reduced cost and lower run time.

Where is FTI applying its solutions:

During Q2, FTI disclosed that energy giant Shell (RDS.A) had an early start of production from the Kaikias development in the Gulf of Mexico, the industry's first full-cycle iEPCI project. In the September presentation, FTI disclosed that the combined effect of iEPCI and Subsea 2.0 resulted in a reduction in scheduled time to first oil production in the Kaikias project. FTI's engagement with Shell ranged from the use of flexible jumpers for greater well dispersion, an equipment redesign using Subsea 2.0 technology to enable fast-track installation.

What lies ahead for the subsea segment:

The Subsea segment, which accounted for 41% of FTI's Q2 2018 revenues, will remain a significant part of FTI customers' portfolios. Smaller projects and direct awards represent a growing portion of FTI's order mix, as independent operators and new entrants undertake subsea developments. In 2017, these awards represented nearly half of total inbound orders, as the company discussed in the 2017 annual report. The smaller projects and brownfield expansion typically have shorter-cycle compared to long-cycle greenfield subsea projects. So, investors can expect faster paybacks and higher returns from the newer projects.

Natural gas production is expected to grow the fastest in the next decade, according to Shell's report. FTI stands to benefit if energy producers invest in natural gas production and processing. In the 2017 annual report, FTI discussed that it believes more than half of offshore capital expenditures could be directed at natural gas developments by early next decade. FTI, with its full array of services, including wellhead to LNG producing plant, gas-to-liquids (or GTL), natural gas liquids (or NGL) recovery and gas treatment can bank on this when the transformation happens. In the Q2 conference call, FTI disclosed that it sees LNG prospects emerging in the Middle East, Russia, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. The Subsea segment operating margin was 6.2% in Q2 2018.

On the flip side, the energy market downturn forced FTI to reduce workforce and adjust manufacturing capacity. Any further delays in project sanctions in the near term can prompt further such aggressive actions. The Onshore/Offshore segment accounted for 45% of FTI's Q2 revenues and generated $173 million operating profit in the quarter.

Are the Onshore/Offshore dynamics changing?

As strategic diversification, the traditional energy producers like the Middle East and Russia are investing to expand the downstream business. The downstream markets benefited from the low commodity prices before the crude oil price started its way back in the past year. Economic factors have also been playing its part. For example, in downstream, the petrochemicals and fertilizers are linked to world growth. So, higher energy products consumption in the emerging economies will benefit the downstream sector, creating more opportunities for FTI.

What's the way forward?

While the offshore business continues to face challenges, the onshore market, particularly the natural gas projects are thriving, as natural gas continues to take a larger share of global energy demand. FTI's management believes LNG investments will continue to grow in the near and intermediate term. FTI will continue to promote and benefit from the usage of iFEED and iEPCI solutions for the upstream and downstream companies. This is particularly important for the LNG, refining and petrochemicals project engaging the full engineering, procurement, and construction module in the Middle East, Africa and Asia markets.

In offshore, Brazil, Australia, and East Africa are expected to become investment drivers. Natural gas, especially the FLNG (floating liquefied natural gas) opportunities exist in the medium term, particularly in Australia and East Africa. However, a shortage of large gas projects may hurt the segment's prospect in the intermediate term.

Is Surface Technologies shining for FTI?

The rig count in the U.S. has recovered 11% in the past year, which prompted improved operating activity in the U.S. resource shales. The market has also benefited from increased service intensity related to hydraulic fracturing activity. As a result of these market dynamics, FTI saw stronger demand for pressure control equipment. Increased activity in the unconventional shales, barring the capacity constraints issue (which we'll discuss later), will take the segment revenue and margin higher.

The Surface Technologies' importance in FTI's revenue share has been on the rise. In Q1 2017, when the segment was carved out, it accounted for 7% of FTI's revenues. By Q2 2018, it increased to 14% of FTI's revenues. A swift rise in the U.S. shale oil production and the resulting demand for hydraulic fracturing and related oilfield services will keep the segment's role up in the foreseeable future.

FTI's management believes the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe on the cusp of a higher growth trajectory. Intense competition, which pressured pricing in the international market, is stabilizing and should improve further in 2018. Improved pricing will lead to higher margin for FTI's products and services.

What do FTI's inbound orders indicate:

Inbound orders represent the estimated sales value of confirmed customer orders received during the reporting period. It suggests, with a degree of certainty, the revenue generation capacity. As of June 30, 2018, the highest inbound order growth was in FTI's Onshore/Offshore segment. Compared to June 30, 2017, the segment inbound order more than doubled Q2 ($2.3 billion). Based on the revenue backlog growth, FTI revised its segment guidance for 2018 to a range of $5.6 billion to $5.9 billion. FTI's medium-term revenue visibility improves on the strength of orders for the first half of the year.

The Surface Technologies segment inbound order as of June 30, 2018, was 50% higher compared to a year ago. However, the Subsea segment inbound order, during the same period, was 14% lower in Q2 2018. Growth in FTI's in FEED activity and project tendering are trending positively, supporting an improving outlook across most of its markets.

Where are FTI's current orders coming from?

Currently, FTI's Subsea backlog includes orders from Energean's Karish field in offshore Israel; Eni's (ENI) Coral FLNG project in offshore Mozambique; Petrobras's (PBR) pipelaying support vessels service contracts and flexible pipe projects; VNG Norge's Fenja filed in in the Norwegian Sea, and Total's (TOT) Kaombo project - an ultra-deep offshore project off the Angolan coast.

As of June 30, the Onshore/Offshore segment had an $8.3 billion backlog. This included Yamal LNG; Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited's fertilizer projects; Energean's Karish; ENOC's Jebel Ali; Shell's Prelude FLNG; and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's Visakh Refinery.

The merger synergy

On January 26, 2017, Technip S.A. acquired FMC Technologies to form TechnipFMC. The merger has brought synergy benefits ranging from cost savings through supply chain management, a reduced corporate structure, to leveraging common infrastructure through rationalizing G&A expense and regional shares services. In financial terms, FTI's management expects the merger synergy to translate into $400 million pre-tax cost savings by December 2018, with scope for additional cost reduction opportunities. The benefits, when realized, will add to FTI's bottom line in the next one year.

This also brings us to the question of continuity of the top execs. Douglas J. Pferdehirt, who has been FTI's CEO since 2017, was FMC Technologies' CEO before the merger. Maryann T. Mannen, the current CFO, was FMC Technologies' CFO. Thierry Pilenko, the current Chairman, was Technip's Chairman since 2017. So, the transition took into account the responsibilities of the top executives at their respective positions.

Which direction has FTI taken in recent times

FTI's total revenue has declined 23% in the past year until Q2 2018, although its net income held steady during this period. The Subsea segment, which accounted for 41% of FTI's Q2 revenues, saw operating income margin declining to 6.2% in Q2 2018, compared to 13.7% a year ago. This was primarily the result of declining Subsea project activity in Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America where projects progressed toward completion. The Onshore/Offshore segment accounted for 45% of the Q2 revenues, while the segment operating margin remained relatively steady in the past year. Strong project execution across many portfolio projects was partially offset by lower revenue in Q2.

On the other hand, the Surface Technologies segment, which accounted for 14% of FTI's Q2 revenues, witnessed significant operating margin improvement year-over-year. This was driven primarily by higher volume in North America and an improved cost structure, partially offset by international pricing pressures.

Infrastructure constraints can weigh on growth:

Despite the impressive growth in the Surface Technologies segment, FTI is likely to face some impediments. The Permian Basin in Texas, which grew from below 1 million barrels per day (or BPD) in 2011 to 3.5 million BPD now, has brought in many challenges that can spell trouble for FTI's Surface Technologies segment in the near future. The production spurt has caused a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity. "While producers are bumping up against pipeline bottlenecks, supplies will continue to rise through 2019," the IEA said in its June Oil Market Report. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices for crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both. ConocoPhillips (COP) said it is pulling back from the Permian. Halcon Resources (HK) decided to scrap one rig in July, and C&J Energy Services (CJ) deferred operations of three well-fracturing fleets from October to a later date due to take away capacity issues in Permian. Although new pipeline capacity is expected to come online throughout 2019 and 2020, the short-term bottlenecks are unavoidable.

FTI faces lawsuits and investigations:

TechnipFMC runs the risk of getting penalized for any adverse outcome of the lawsuits and regulatory investigations it is subject to. In 2017, a lawsuit was filed regarding FTI's Q1 2017 financial restatement and internal control matter. The matter is pending in the court. The Department of Justice (or DOJ) and the SEC are also investigating into where FTI allegedly violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Since 2016, FTI has been subject to a separate DOJ investigation regarding offshore platform projects awarded between 2003 and 2007 in Brazil. If any wrongdoing by FTI is proved in the court or by the regulators, the company may have to pay the penalty, which will hit its net earnings. However, looking at the nature of these matters, FTI's long-term potential is unlikely to get affected.

FTI's debt profile and maturity:

As of June 30, 2018, FTI's total long-term debt amounted to $3.78 billion, which was nearly unchanged compared to the beginning of 2018. The debt includes a $1.5 billion and €1.0 billion of short-term financing through commercial paper. However, the company has classified this as long-term debt. It also has a $297 million bank borrowing as of June 30. FTI has $234 million of debt repayment due in 2020 and $495 million of debt repayment due in 2021. The rest of the borrowing is due for repayment between 2022 and 2033.

Is FTI's cash flow a worry:

During the first half of 2018, FTI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was a negative $485.2 million. A year ago, FTI generated $294 million CFO. The primary reason FTI generated a negative CFO in 2018 was a huge decrease in trade payables. Although the company did not specify the cause, FTI might be counting more on long-term capital sources than relying on short-term working capital financing. FTI's free cash flow was -$365 million in Q2 2018.

Majority of FTI's debt repayment obligations start from 2021. So, there is no imminent credit risk. FTI had $5.5 billion in cash & equivalents as of June 30. However, the company needs to improve its cash flows in the next couple of years to fulfill debt obligations and reduce any further strain on its balance sheet.

Share repurchases and dividend:

Since April 2017, FTI has been repurchasing shares. It has a target to repurchase $500 million worth of shares to be completed by 2018. The company also spent $120 million on quarterly dividend payment in Q2 2018.

FTI's management guidance

According to FTI's management guidance provided in the August 2018 Investor Relations presentation, it expects revenues in the Subsea and the Onshore/Offshore segments to decline in 2018 compared to 2017. In this recent update, the management revised up the Onshore/Offshore segment revenue. Earlier, in the guidance provided in Q1 2018, FTI indicated that revenues for the segment were trending towards the high-end of the $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion range. FTI's management expects the Surface Technologies segment revenue to improve in 2018 compared to the previous year.

FTI's management also expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in all the three segments in 2018 compared to the adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 and Q4 of 2018, I expect FTI's revenue to continue to decline but at a more moderate rate compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference but considered a slightly conservative outcome based on the trends in each of FTI's segments. After Q4, I estimate growth to improve in the following two quarters.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in Q3 and Q4, and then start improving in the following two quarters until Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including impairment charges, restructuring and severance charges, business combination transaction and integration charges, and purchase price accounting adjustments.

For a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation, note that FTI's latest presentation in September provides a backlog coverage ratio of each segment into revenues. Assuming the Q4 ratios for each segment will continue, I applied the same ratios to the segment backlogs as of June 30, 2018. This gives me $10.4 billion in revenues in the next four quarters until Q2 2019. While this is ~13% lower than my own estimates, it does provide a floor or a minimum revenue base assuming no change in order backlog in the next four quarters.

What does FTI's relative valuation say?

TechnipFMC is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.8x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, FTI's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~8.8x. Between FY 2012 and FY 2017, FTI's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 49.2x. So, FTI is currently trading at a steep discount to its past six-year average.

TechnipFMC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect FTI's EBITDA to decline as opposed to a rise in peers' EBITDA in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. FTI's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its larger market cap peers' (SLB, BHGE, and HAL) average of 10.5x. For SLB, BHGE, and HAL, I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

FTI has a margin of safety:

Although FTI had $5.5 billion in and cash equivalents that are just sitting on the balance sheet, and not producing cash flows, it does form a "margin of safety" for some investors. Based on the 454.5 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018, this turns out to be $12.2 per share. FTI's current share price is ~$30.2.

What's the take on FTI?

So, you see, TechnipFMC's first half of 2018 was weak. However, its backlog is growing rapidly. The Onshore/Offshore segment is due for a strong recovery. In fact, FTI recently revised up the Onshore/Offshore segment revenue guidance based on the improved backlog. Subsea business is still shaky, but project FEED activity is on the rise. You can expect FTI's revenue and margin improvement in 2019. The company also has a huge cash balance as a margin of safety, should any adverse event turn things bad. FTI's trading multiples versus its peers are not cheap, though. But I expect FTI to be a solid investment in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.