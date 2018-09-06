Schlumberger: Silly Cheap

Underweight hedge funds and a couple of news headlines seem to have spooked the traders.

The balance sheet remains strong, revenue / cash flow is rising, and oil prices are firm. Yet the shares are trading lower than last September.

The stock of this best-of-breed energy service company is selling multi-year lows.

An important part of investing entails finding dislocations between business circumstances and stock prices. Put another way, there are broken stocks and broken companies. Good investors seek broken stocks and avoid broken companies.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) appears to be a broken stock: and an industry best-of-breed.

I last wrote about Schlumberger in a December 2017 article entitled, "Why I Sold Halliburton To Purchase Schlumberger." At the time, the energy business was rebounding after a severe price collapse. I favored Schlumberger over rival Halliburton (HAL) since the former possessed a significantly better balance sheet, and offered a more generous dividend yield.

Since that time, SLB shares rose sharply, eased, then cycled a bit. However, recently the stock has been driven down to multi-year lows.

Schlumberger -- 3-Year Weekly Price and Volume

courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

I believe several factors are contributing to the selloff:

Hedge funds and institutions have been rotating away from energy sector stocks; currently, portfolios are largely underweight energy.

Schlumberger management reported Permian basin transportation constraints are likely near-term production.

Halliburton management also indicated slowing Permian production, a hit to its Middle Eastern business prospects, and warned about 3Q 2018 earnings.

For investors, do these events offer an opportunity or a threat?

I believe it's an opportunity. Let's investigate.

Has Schlumberger's Balance Sheet Deteriorated Materially?

Using the metrics from my 2017 article, the answer is “No.”

The following table summarizes the situation.

Schlumberger – Balance Sheet and Leverage

2Q 2018 YE 2017 3Q 2017 Cash-on-Hand $B 3.0 5.1 5.0 Total Debt $B 17.6 18.2 17.2 Net Debt $B 14.6 13.1 12.2 Debt-to-Equity 48% 49% 43% Interest Coverage 3.15x NMF 3.43x Shareholder Equity $B 36.9 37.3 40.0 Net Debt-to-EBITDA 2.1x 4.1x 2.1x Equity / Assets 53% 52% 54%

data via company website or SEC filings

Observations

Balance sheet cash-on-hand fell. Mitigating the slide, accounts receivable increased by $800 million and account payable fell $900 million versus YE 2017. The current ratio remains a comfortable 1.2x.

Total debt increased modestly. It's down versus YE 2017.

Net debt rose, partly a function of reduced cash-on-hand.

Debt-to-Equity increased, though it's down a point versus the end of 2017. The ratio remains well within reasonable boundaries for the company and the industry. Schlumberger holds a "AA-" S&P credit rating.

Interest coverage eased a bit versus 3Q 2017. For an industrial-like company, a figure above 3x may be considered adequate.

Leverage (ND2Equity) is comparable to 3Q 2017.

The E/A ratio fell one percentage point. Well-capitalized companies register 50% or better E/A ratios.

Additional Background and Analysis

In the fourth quarter 2017, Schlumberger took a $2.9 billion "Impairment & other" charge; $938 million was in conjunction with its Venezuelan business. The writedown and mark-to-market reduced the Ven promissory note to just $135 million. Of course, the situation in Venezuela may further deteriorate. So it's possible another writedown may be required.

Here are details from Schlumberger's 4Q 2017 earnings release:

The writedowns skewed unadjusted, year-end 2017 financial figures. I considered it a “kitchen sink” quarter; meaning management took heavy impairment and other one-time charges to clear the decks. While additional charges my be necessary, most of the “bad news and bad actors” are already written off.

Despite these actions, balance sheet strength remains evident. Schlumberger isn't over-levered, nor has total debt increased significantly. Debt-to-equity and Interest Coverage ratios are solid. Currently, the "AA-" S&P credit rating is intact. However, the company's consolidated A+ credit rating is under negative watch by some rating agencies. No action appears imminent.

Let's Check Other Performance Metrics

I offer you another table of performance metrics.

Schlumberger – Additional Performance Metrics

First Half 2018 First Half 2017 Revenue $B 16.1 14.4 Operating Cash Flow $B 1.56 1.51 Free Cash Flow $B 0.10 0.12 EBITDA $B 3.23 2.61 Diluted Shares Outstanding 1.39 billion 1.39 billion

data via company website or SEC filings

Observations

Revenue is up 11% versus last year. Pretax margins also improved. Schlumberger reports the best margins in the oilfield services industry.

Operating Cash Flow ticked up a little.

Free Cash Flow eased slightly due to higher capital spending.

EBITDA improved markedly. The big jump is the reason corporate leverage didn't rise, even though net debt increased versus a year earlier.

Diluted shares outstanding remained level. Shareholder equity hasn't been diluted by secondary stock offerings or management stock grants / options.

Additional Background and Analysis

Since my last report to you, it seems difficult to mount a case Schlumberger's industry position / financial performance has deteriorated. Revenue and unadjusted EBITDA improved significantly. Cash flows are flat.

Meanwhile,

Schlumberger – Other Benchmarks and Share Prices

Current YE 2017 3Q 2017 WTI Crude $/bbl ~$70 ~$60 ~$58 SLB Dividend Yield 3.3% 3.0% 2.9% SLB Share Price ~$61 ~$66 ~$68

Since 3Q 2017, we find crude oil prices rose significantly. Schlumberger management continues to pay a $2.00 per share dividend. There is little reason to believe it will be cut; especially while oilfield services are rebounding.

Yet the share price sits BELOW where it was in late September 2017. Indeed, it's BELOW the ~$63 bid available when I wrote about the company in December 2017.

This doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I believe Mr. Market has it all wrong.

What's Schlumberger's management got to say?

From the most recent earnings conference call:

CEO Paal Kibbsguaard

The broad-based recovery in the international markets has now finally started, which led us to recover sequential revenue growth in almost all geo markets and nearly product lines in the second quarter. One of our many growth drivers in the emerging international upcycle is our integrated drilling business where we, through our systematic R&D investments and domain leadership in drilling hardware, fluids, software, have created a highly-differentiated well construction platform which today enables us to win most of the tendered work, while at the same time delivers solid financial returns. Our tender win rates and backlog increase for integrated drilling projects over the past year is the highest we have ever seen.

While Mr. Kibbsguaard offered more subdued headline remarks during the September 4, 2018 Barclay's conference, he added Permian basin transportation bottlenecks should be removed by the end of 2019. Investors may also note through the first half of 2018, 63% of the company's revenues were generated overseas, not in North America.

For your perusal, following is additional SLB material from the September 4 Barclay's conference:

Schlumberger management continues to believe the industry has far from recovered from a period of chronic underinvestment. Higher investment translates into higher revenues for energy service companies.

Meanwhile, global oil demand is rising, not falling. China is among the nations contributing most to worldwide demand.

Is Schlumberger Stock Inexpensive?

Yes, it appears cheap.

Two F.A.S.T. graphs illustrate this point nicely. First, a long-term, price-and-cash flow chart:

Next, a long-term price-and-EBITDA chart:

What do these graphs have in common? At the beginning of an industry upcycle, SLB shares have a lot of room to run. Check out the cash flow / EBITDA and price movement through the 2008 and 2014 energy price runups.

Premising we are in another price recovery, Schlumberger should be starting to make a move. You decide.

Conclusion

Schlumberger is the best-of-breed energy service company. Since 3Q 2017, the corporate balance sheet remains strong, business performance continues to improve, and oil prices are higher. While recent news about a slowdown in the Permain shale basin is notable, Schlumberger generates most of its revenue overseas. Furthermore, the slowdown is due to transportation out of the region and 2018 capital “exhaustion,” not a change in big-picture, global supply-and-demand.

Meanwhile, SLB stock trades below what it did last summer. That's just silly.

The underlying company fundamentals and investment thesis remain intact.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.