The Nest Egg Portfolio: Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place In The Portfolio?

The cash position remains strong, and this allows us to take advantage of new investment opportunities.

I think the recent acquisition and divestment policy indicates Total has a plan to diversify into a energy conglomerate rather than being 'just' an oil and gas producer.

Introduction

The earnings season is pretty much over by now, and it’s time to have another look at the heavyweights in the Nest Egg Portfolio. Although Total (TOT) represents just 5% of the portfolio, it is an important contributor as its dividend has a major influence on the total cash inflow of the portfolio. It’s time to have another look at this position to check if the recently increased dividend is fully safe.

Portfolio update

Checking up on Total!

It has been a while since we held the oil companies in the Nest Egg Portfolio against the light, and in today’s edition we will have a closer look at the performance of Total (TOT), the French energy giant. The company has been an important part of the Nest Egg Portfolio and its quarterly dividend (which has now been hiked!) provides a very welcome recurring cash inflow.

The financial results

Total increased its oil-equivalent production rate to 2.71 million barrels per day in the first half of the year, up 7% from 2.53 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017. This was due to a strong 18% increase of the oil production, whilst the production of natural gas decreased by approximately 5%. The average increase of 7% would have been even more impressive if it wasn’t for the downtime for maintenance. Total thinks the above-average maintenance downtime has cost the company 3% of its production, or 80,000 barrels per day.

Total’s total revenue increased by in excess of 25% in the first half of the year to $102.2B, and even after taking the higher excise tax payments into account, the net attributable revenue increased by $19B to $89.4B. That’s a $18.8B increase compared to the first half of last year, and this was accomplished by an increase of the production costs and ‘other’ operating expenses which remained below $15B. This means that in excess of $3B was added to the pre-tax income compared to H1 2017.

Unfortunately the net income increased by just $1.45B or 30%. A nice increase, but not as impressive as the increase in the pre-tax income. The difference could be explained by a much higher tax bill of almost $3.7B compared to just $1.17B in the first half of last year (which was abnormally low, especially considering a considering last year’s result included a $2.1B addition of ‘other income’.

One of the most important reasons for owning Total is its generous dividend, which has just been hiked to 64 (euro)cents per share per quarter. The 2.56 EUR annual dividend results in a current dividend yield of 4.87% (using Wednesday’s closing price), which makes Total very attractive (especially as the French dividend tax has been lowered to 12.8%). But the main question remains the same: can Total afford this dividend?

Total’s operating cash flow came in at $8.33B and after adding the changes in the working capital back to the equation (those changes were mainly related to higher receivables and inventory levels) and taking the payment to non-controlling interests into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $12.3B. Considering Total spent $9.2B on its capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow appears to be $3.1B.

But there’s an important caveat here. Considering Total’s capex increased by more than 50% compared to the previous financial year, and considering the capex level is 40% higher than the depreciation rate, it’s very safe to assume the $9.2B includes some expansion capex (which was funded through asset sales which brought in $2.9B). And indeed, it looks like in excess of $4.5B could be classified as non-sustaining capex:

Considering Total’s current share count of 2.67 billion shares (and this share count continues to increase as Total is still offering an optional stock dividend), the increased dividend of 2.56 EUR per share requires Total to be able to pay out 6.85B EUR, or approximately $8B per year. Sure, a part of the dividend will be paid in stock, but Total is repurchasing (or at least trying to repurchase) the stock it’s issuing as part of the stock dividend so it essentially is a zero sum operation (although it’s actually costing Total money, so perhaps sit should reconsider the dividend).

Total continues to reshuffle its portfolio

Subsequent to the end of the first Semester, Total has been very active. In July, it closed the acquisition of the LNG division of Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) (OTCPK:GDSZF) (OTCPK:ENGQF), which has now catapulted Total to the 2 nd place in the world based on the total LNG capacity. As natural gas seems to become more important than ever, it’s definitely understandable Total wants to increase its exposure to the gas sector and LNG. Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) (OTCPK:WOPEF) in Australia is another one of my favorite LNG plays, but as that company is based and operating in Australia, it can’t be part of the Europe-focused Nest Egg Portfolio.

Total has also started the mandatory offer to acquire all shares of Direct Energie after entering into agreements to purchase 73% of the company. This appears to be another step in Total’s diversification strategy. A few years ago, it purchased Saft (OTC:SGPEF) (OTC:SGPEY), a French battery maker and with Direct Energie the company seems to continue to expand its business to become an energy conglomerate rather than a pure upstream and downstream oil and gas company.

The verdict?

When we filter out the non-sustaining capex, it appears Total should definitely be able to meet the minimum threshold of generating $7.5-8B (depending on the EUR/USD exchange rate) per year in free cash flow to cover the dividend. The current dividend yield is approximately 4.9%, and that’s juicy enough to protect Total’s position in the Nest Egg Portfolio. I like Total’s diversification into non-pure oil and gas E&P business divisions, and I think it’s the right move.

I like Total, but I’m not prepared to add to the position at 52-54 EUR per share. Additionally, the option premiums to write a put option are a bit too low right now. But that could be an option (pun intended) further down the road.

Other additions/removals

We’re two weeks away from the September expiration date, and I think it’s now pretty certain the Flow Traders (TICKER) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) call options and the Binck Bank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY) and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) put options will expire out of the money. The Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) options will expire in the money, and we’ll need to put 3,200 EUR aside to cover these obligations. That’s not an issue at all given the cash position of almost 10,000 EUR.

On top of that, the put options that are about to expire will make it easier to take advantage of new opportunities as the total amount of the commitments decreased substantially. The European markets have been a bit weak lately, and I intend to put the cash to work.

Incoming dividends

I’m currently on holiday and will provide a thorough overview of the incoming dividends in a next edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio. BT Group (TICKER) should have paid its (cash) dividend by now, so this will have a positive impact on the cash position in the Nest Egg Portfolio. PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) has also paid its dividend, and we took as much as we could in stock (as explained in the previous edition).

The current portfolio + updates

Noteworthy Europe-focused articles and recent news from Europe

In the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I wrote an additional put option on REIT Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF). Just a few weeks after doing so, Morgan Stanley (MS) released a negative report on the European commercial REIT sector. Whilst I generally agree with Morgan Stanley’s talking points (the debt level and cost of debt will be important drivers of REIT performances), I’m not sure why the market pushed Klépierre further down as my calculations (which you can re-read here) were using much higher cap rates than the ones currently used on the market. Even after applying my stricter requirements, Klépierre still appears to be undervalued so the current weakness appears to be an opportunity on overblown concerns.

Morgan Stanley also downgraded Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF) and I don’t entirely disagree with that call. I explained in a previous article Intu’s main issue is its cost of debt, which is absorbing the majority of the incoming rental income, pushing the company in a vicious circle where deleveraging is difficult (unless it cuts the dividend or offers an optional stock dividend).

Anton Wahlman has published a very interesting article about the Electric Vehicle revolution at Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), wherein he explains the first US deliveries are expected in 2020. ‘The timing isn’t a coincidence’, he argues, as ‘that’s the year when Tesla (TSLA) is out of Federal Tax Credits’. Even more interesting are the plans of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) which is investing billions of dollars in a charging network which will allow the drivers of other cars to charge their EV’s as well…

In the Netherlands, ING Groep (ING) has confirmed a 775M EUR settlement as part of avoiding a lawsuit about not being compliant with anti-moneylaundering and anti-terrorism laws. It’s a steep price to pay, but the financial group was now able to remove one of Damocles’ swords

Discount Fountain is making some projections for Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF) and its expected free cash flow result. He then uses the discounted result of his future cash flow expectations to reach a target price of just over 208 EUR, for a total upside potential of approximately 25%.

D.M. Martins Research thinks the ‘sell-off’ in Vodafone (VOD) is overdone. I fully agree with his thesis as Vodafone still is a cash flow monster, and the 8.3% dividend should be sustainable. As Vodafone is a part of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I’m expecting to complete an update on the telco soon.

Conclusion

The Nest Egg Portfolio is in an excellent shape and although we will have to expect a net cash outflow at the net expiration date in two weeks, the cash position will remain very robust. This provides opportunities to average down on existing positions, or to initiate new positions in the portfolio. The European markets appear to be volatile these days, so I’m not rushing into anything.

