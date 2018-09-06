Tesla: Crash Protection Kicks In

Since then, shares of Tesla have slid nearly 20%. Here, I show how the hedges ameliorated that slide.

At the beginning of last month, I posted two hedges for Tesla longs looking to add downside protection.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking blame for production delays last fall (via CNBC).

Tesla Shares Slide, But Hedges Limit The Damage

In an article at the beginning of last month (Who Got Tesla Right), I posted two hedges for Tesla (TSLA) longs looking to add downside protection. Since then, Tesla shares have slid nearly 20%. Here, I show how the hedges ameliorated that slide, and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Tesla longs now.

The August Optimal Put Hedge

On August 2, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Tesla against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-March (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note that the cost was a bit high: $8,910, or 12.75% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Since then, shares of Tesla have dropped 19.7%.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Wednesday's close (via Nasdaq):

How That Hedge Ameliorated Tesla's Drop

TSLA closed at $349.45 on August 2. A shareholder who owned 200 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $69,890 in TSLA shares plus $8,910 in puts, so the net position value was $69,890 + $8,910 = $78,800.

TSLA closed at $280.74 on Wednesday, September 5, down more than 19.7% from its close on August 2. The investor's shares were worth $56,148 on Wednesday and the put options were worth $12,630, using the last price. So the net position value as of Wednesday's close was $56,148 + $12,630 = $68,948. $68,778 represents a 12.7% drop from $78,800.

The August Optimal Collar Hedge

On August 2, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in TSLA by mid-March, while not capping your possible upside at less than 18% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $50 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated Tesla's Drop

Recall that TSLA closed at $349.45 on August 2. A shareholder who owned 200 shares of it and hedged with the collar above had $69,890 in TSLA shares, $5,660 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost $5,710. So, the net position value on August 2 was ($69,890 + $5,660) - $5,710 = $69,840.

On Wednesday, September 5th, the investor's shares were worth $56,148, the put options were worth $8,890, and it would have cost $1,300 to buy-to-close his calls, using the last price in both cases. So: ($56,148 + $8,890) - $1,300 = $63,738. $63,738 represents an 8.7% drop from $69,840.

More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Tesla had dropped by 19.7% from August 2 to September 5, and both hedges were only designed to protect against a >20% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 12.7%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 8.7%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave more protection than promised since the hedges structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Tesla might drop, because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Tesla shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.