Tesla Is Out Of Crown Jewels To Pawn

Debt markets appear foreclosed to Tesla at present, no matter how creative the offering; a big equity raise is the only thing that could restore the growth narrative.

Unlike Ford, Tesla very little in the way of physical assets it can pledge; its brand equity may have considerable value, but using it as collateral is unlikely to work.

On Aug. 30, Bloomberg published an article suggesting that Tesla could use its brand name and identity, as well as its factory assets, as collateral for a financing round.

Tesla (TSLA) is perhaps the most viciously tribal stock trading today, so it is no surprise that certain financial journalists have been raised up by either side as their tribunes in the media. There might be a couple journalists on the Tesla beat who genuinely have no opinion about the company or its controversial CEO, Elon Musk. But we doubt it.

Ultimately, anyone who gets deep into the story of this company will come away with an opinion one way or the other. It may not be as vociferously held as it is by warriors on the front lines, but it is still there. Naturally, those biases seep into reporting and, also naturally, members of the opposite side will call them out loudly.

Such was the case when Bloomberg published an article titled “Tesla’s Crown Jewels Might Help It Land the Next Round of Cash”. The article claims that Tesla could meet its serious cash needs (needs that, incidentally, Elon refuses to acknowledge) through a loan backed by its factories and brand equity as collateral. The authors cite Ford’s (F) similar gambit during the financial crisis as justification.

Unfortunately for the authors, their idea of Tesla hocking its “crown jewels” is misbegotten. Indeed, such a scheme is doomed from the start by the fact that many of the assets they propose posting as collateral are not owned by Tesla, and most tangible assets that do belong to the company are already encumbered by prior borrowing. The comparison to Ford is likewise ill-conceived for myriad reasons.

In this research note, we discuss why the idea of borrowing against Tesla’s “crown jewels” is doomed from the start.

A Need for Creativity

The article begins accurately enough, citing Tesla’s rising bond yields as evidence that the EV maker would find it very challenging to issue further unsecured debt. We would point out further that, not only are yields on Tesla’s 2025 bonds currently hovering near all-time highs, but the company is also at imminent risk of a credit downgrade from Moody’s due to its deteriorating cash position and still-stalled production ramp of the Model 3 sedan.

Thus, a straight bond offering is out of the question. So what could Tesla do to sweeten the pot enough to get another loan? The Bloomberg authors believe they have an answer:

With demand for the electric-car maker’s bonds flagging, some have started pointing to the model that Ford Motor Co. deployed during the depths of its financial distress more than a decade ago. The centerpiece to this approach: Putting up assets, including the iconic blue Ford oval logo, as collateral for cheap lines of credit. The Ford insignia was valued at $8 billion back then. Interbrand estimates that, given the passion that Tesla drivers have for their cars, the T emblem may already be worth half that just 15 years into its existence.

In 2006, Ford turned to a loan in order to secure its business in the wake of heavy losses. It pledged physical assets, as well as brand equity including its logo, as collateral in order to obtain access to a loan package worth $23.6 billion. The Bloomberg article argues that Tesla also has substantial physical and brand assets it could post as collateral for a loan.

That all sounds nice and neat: Post collateral, get cash to cover financing and growth needs, pay it back with cash flow down the line. Unfortunately, there are very serious problems with the authors’ underlying logic and understanding of facts.

Tesla is No Ford

Now that we have the Bloomberg article’s thesis nailed down, it is time to begin dismantling it. Let’s start by addressing the bizarre comparison to Ford during its 2006 financial difficulties. The authors have this to say about Ford’s collateralized loan:

Ford’s 2006 move to pledge its logo and other assets was something of a last resort as the then cash-strapped company faced record losses. The company ultimately secured almost everything it owned -- including inventory, factories, brands and a stake in its auto-finance business -- in exchange for a loan package of more than $23 billion. The deal ultimately helped the company weather the financial crisis, and it was the only one of the Detroit Three automakers to avoid filing for bankruptcy. The last of the collateral Ford pledged was released in 2012 when a portion of the company’s debt returned to investment-grade ratings.

While all of the fact statements there are true, they lack necessary nuance and context. It is true that Ford was in a precarious financial situation when CEO Alan R. Mulally made the decision to post the lion’s share of the company's assets as collateral for a loan. But it was also a dark time for the entire American auto industry. Importantly, when Ford borrowed $23.6 billion in 2006, it was not simply to plug a hole in the balance sheet or provide some cash runway for a money-losing enterprise. Rather, the action was deemed necessary in order to transform and modernize the venerable automaker:

When Mr. Mulally came to Ford after 37 years with Boeing, one of his first tasks was to borrow the money needed to streamline the company and hasten its shift to smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. He made his presentation to more than 400 bankers in the ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in New York, and he knew he was facing a skeptical audience. “The No. 1 thing we need to do is deal with our reality and tackle those issues head on,” he said.

The decision to borrow at a time when capital markets were flush and happy to lend proved even wiser after the fact. Unlike the other American auto giants, which folded under the pressure of the financial crisis, Ford was able to muddle through without a bailout. Of course, Mulally did not foresee a crisis when he borrowed against Ford’s assets, but that hardly matters. If there had been no crisis, Ford would simply have been able to complete its modernization and refit efforts without having to also tackle the problem of deteriorating demand during the rough years of recession.

Tesla is a different story altogether. A loan against its assets – whether tangible assets, intellectual property, or both – would do little to change the underlying financial and operational stresses afflicting the company. When it downgraded Tesla’s credit rating in March, Moody’s stated that the company would need to raise a minimum of $2 billion in short order simply to cover operating cash burn and near-term debt maturities into early 2019. A few billion bought at the price of its brand equity and physical assets might provide some cash runway, as the Bloomberg authors suggest it would, but that would do little to change the troubled underlying picture.

What Assets?

Let's turn now to Tesla's assets, the so-called “crown jewels” that can serve as collateral for a loan to help the automaker keep the lights on a while longer. The Bloomberg authors seem convinced that Tesla has a wealth of tangible and intangible assets it can put up as collateral for a loan:

Tesla has no shortage of collateral it could use to back borrowings, analysts say, and would probably consider other assets before it considers mortgaging its brand or forms of intellectual property. Crown jewels include its manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, and its mammoth Nevada battery factory.

Two factories and a brand that has enormous cachet around the world: sounds like quite a lot, at first. Yet even a cursory look under the surface will reveal a far less flattering truth.

Let’s look at the tangible assets. The only physical assets of any consequence are the Gigafactory and the Fremont factory. The Bloomberg authors evidently imagine that the Gigafactory, with all its expensive battery manufacturing hardware, belongs to Tesla alone. But that is patently false. Almost all that equipment actually belongs to Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Tesla probably has sufficient sole ownership claim to the shell of the facility itself, but there is not a huge amount of residual value to be extracted from an empty warehouse in the Nevada desert. Complicating matters still further is Panasonic’s ironclad contract that waives rent and bars eviction. We doubt whether there is any lender in the world willing to take such an asset as collateral for a loan of any size.

Turning to the Fremont factory, things hardly look any better. While Tesla does own the facility, it is already included as eligible collateral under the company’s ABL facility. Even if Tesla were tempted to try and double-dip on factory-backed loans, it would find itself stymied by the ninth amendment to the ABL agreement, which explicitly prohibits the factory from being pledged to more than one lender. Tesla has already been making liberal use of the ABL each quarter, so it is difficult to conceive how the factory could still be eligible as collateral for another loan.

That pretty much puts paid to the tangible assets. But what about the intangibles?

The Only Jewel Worth Mentioning

The last jewel in Tesla’s tarnished crown is its brand equity. The Tesla name, logo, designs, etc. are unquestionably of considerable value. The company has been around for just 15 years, but its brand recognition and respect is enormous. Of course, respect and love is all well and good, but what is it worth in dollars?

The Bloomberg authors offer us the example of Ford as a guide to valuing Tesla's brand. Ford’s brand equity was built on a storied tradition running back more than a century. The company is a living, functioning national monument. In many ways, its brand is timeless. With all that history behind it, Ford’s brand and iconic blue oval logo was valued at $8 billion. But asset value does not equal the loan amount. Virtually no one lends 100% of the face value of an asset, no matter what it is. Furthermore, Ford’s logo was part of a package deal including physical assets that would dwarf Tesla’s, even if Tesla owned all the contents of the Gigafactory. Ford's logo was a valuable piece of its collateral, but its real assets were what really mattered.

Tesla’s brand seems to have earned iconic status, all in the space of a few short years. While it may be the company’s most valuable asset, any valuation would have to come at a steep discount on the basis that its lack of history exposes the possibility that the brand is more fad than true icon.

Another issue for Tesla’s brand equity comes from outside: The shadow of competitors in the high-end EV space has finally congealed into a grim reality, with a host of automakers unveiling cutting-edge EVs that are bound to cut into Tesla’s market, and could impinge on its unique brand cachet.

Increasing reports of quality issues and service issues, especially for the new Model 3 sedan, could also serve to dent Tesla’s brand value over the relative near-term. The consequences of a worst-case scenario, restructuring, could result in even greater brand destruction.

Finally, there is the matter of Elon himself. The company’s long-time CEO is a celebrity and brand in his own right. How much impact he personally has on the Tesla brand is an open question. But the chance that Tesla’s brand value might indeed be tied to Elon’s, even to a small extent, makes valuing Tesla’s brand in isolation all the more challenging.

Given all the question-marks and potential for damage to the brand, it is hard to see how Tesla could scrape together a loan worth much more than $2 billion, even with full rights to the Tesla brand pledged as collateral.

Investor’s Eye View

At this point, we hope it is abundantly clear that the authors of the Bloomberg article failed to do much in the way of serious research, since even a cursory study of Tesla's current borrowing covenants would have quashed the article at once. Instead, the authors relied on a couple of ill-informed analysts to back up their spurious suppositions. Tesla bears might be tempted to call the authors out as bulls who were deliberately overlooking facts in order to fit a convenient narrative. We are not so sure about all that. Instead, we prefer simply to apply Hanlon’s Razor:

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

Amusingly, the authors occasionally bump up against important points before quickly scampering away to further fanciful speculations. Here is a prime example of how close they come to understanding the real consequences of what they are proposing:

But piling on a new layer of debt risks alienating the company’s existing bondholders, who would be pushed further down in the pecking order for repayment if the company defaults.

The authors understand the problem, sort of. They can at least comprehend that existing bondholders would feel cheated if they were superseded by a new loan backed by specific assets. What the authors fail to understand is that current debt holders would be able to fight any asset-backed loan, and would probably do so with vigor. Smelling the desperation such a drastic action would entail, their response would be either to bail, or to try to force Tesla into restructuring. The latter case is a bit of a nuclear option, but if the most significant asset the company has – its brand – is to be put in hock to another more senior lender, a nuclear response might be called for.

Ultimately, a loan backed by tangible or intangible assets, even if it could be obtained, would do little to alleviate Tesla’s woes. The company needs a lot of capital if it wants to survive, let alone achieve the growth trajectory to which it still adheres.

A big equity raise appears to be Tesla's only serious option at this stage. Yet Elon continues to deny the need for a dilutive offering. That stubbornness could end up sinking Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.