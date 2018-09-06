Principia Biopharma Readies $75 Million IPO Plans

PRNB's collaboration pipeline has potentially outsized value in the medium- to long-term.

The firm is developing treatment candidates for various autoimmune, inflammatory, and cancer diseases.

Principia Biopharma has filed proposed terms for its $75 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Principia Biopharma (PRNB) intends to raise $75.0 million from the sale of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for pemphigus, purpura and other diseases.

PRNB is a mid-stage biopharma that has a promising lead candidate and potentially large collaboration revenue opportunities with partners Sanofi and AbbVie.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Principia Biopharma was founded in 2008 to research and develop drug treatments for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Martin Babler, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously the President and CEO of Talima Therapeutics, Board Member at MMA (Marketing Management Analytics) and Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Immunology at Genentech, among others.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s drug discovery and development platform:

(Source: PRNB)

The company’ lead drug candidate PRN1008 is designed to form a reversible covalent bond with Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (or BTK) enzyme for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, such as pemphigus and immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

The company’s second lead drug candidate PRN2246 is an irreversible covalent BTK inhibitor that is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate immune cell function in the brain for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis. The drug works by impacting B cell–driven inflammation in the periphery and central nervous systems.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: PRNB)

Investors in Principia Biopharma include Baker Bros. Advisors, SR One, Morgenthaler Ventures, Sofinnova Ventures, OrbiMed, Mission Bay Capital and New Leaf Venture Partners.

Financial Performance

PRNB’s recent financial results show R&D and G&A expenses that are typical of a development stage biopharma. The firm has also received significant non-refundable upfront payments in 2017 and 2018 from its several collaboration partners.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Principia S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $18.3 million in cash and $44.2 million in total liabilities. It had $49.7 million in deferred revenue from its collaboration agreements receipts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the total pemphigus vulgaris market was evaluated at $74.0 million in 2016 and is projected to grow during the period of 2016 to 2027.

Major competitors that provide pemphigus vulgaris treatments include:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals (NVS)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Argenx (ARGX)

According to another 2014 market research report by Grand View Research, the global Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) market reached $382.0 million in 2014 and is projected to grow to $517.2 million by 2020, representing a CAGR of 5.6% during the period between 2015 and 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are favorable government initiatives and regulations such as the Orphan drug act, U.S., the Orphan Drug Policy Therapeutic Goods Act and Regulations, Australia and the Orphan Drug Regulation, Japan.

Competitors that provide or are developing ITP treatments include:

F. Hoffman-L Roche

Amgen (AMGN)

Grifols Biologicals (GRFS)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

IPO Details

PRNB intends to sell 4.7 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares totaling $26.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors and is typical of successful life science IPO transactions.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $457.4 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

PRN1008: approximately $50.0 million to complete the Phase 2 clinical trial and its extension in the treatment of pemphigus a portion of the cost of our Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus and to continue clinical trials for the treatment of ITP; PRN2246: approximately $2.0 million to fund our obligations under the Sanofi Agreement; and PRN1371: approximately $4.0 million to complete our Phase 1 clinical trial.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners, Wells Fargo Securities, and Baird.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 13, 2018.

