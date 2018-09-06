Wheeler Preferreds Are Well Positioned At Current Discount

I have been a vocal bear on Wheeler REIT (WHLR) for years and still believe the common is a dangerous investment. However, the preferreds have become quite opportunistic as management has inadvertently transferred an enormous amount of value from its common holders to the preferreds.

Risk Shifting

Risk shifting is the transfer of value from one area of the capital stack to another. The most common form of this is bringing on additional leverage that is pari-passu with existing debt. Although the existing debt is untouched, the higher leverage ratio increases the chance of default, thereby reducing the expected value of existing debt holders. This value is transferred to common holders in the form of increased upside in the scenarios where the company succeeds.

Generally, since management and the board are supposed to be fiduciaries of equity holders, risk shifting will be used to shift value from debt holders to common stock holders. However, Wheeler REIT shifted the other way. It removed value from common equity and shifted it to preferred and debt holders. This was done through the combination of a dividend elimination and the JANAF purchase.

A rough history

It has been a rough road for Wheeler shareholders with a 5 year total return of -75%.

Source: SNL Financial

Much of the damage was done through buying properties at the peak of the retail real estate market along with poor capital decisions including massive share issuance at exceedingly low prices. The most recent leg of damage occurred in early 2018 which is more clear if we zoom in the time frame of the chart.

WHLR lost nearly half of its value in 2018. We believe this value was shifted into the preferreds.

The JANAF value transfer

One of the most ill-advised transactions in modern REIT history was Wheeler’s issuance of preferred D shares to buy a shopping center portfolio called JANAF.

Let me begin by saying there is nothing remarkable about this property. It is neither troubled nor thriving and it has a decent location with decent tenants. If a REIT were to buy this property with a good cost of capital it would be a reasonable purchase.

It is WHLR’s unique source of capital that made the acquisition truly disastrous for common shareholders. JANAF had a purchase price of $85.7mm.

Source: SNL Financial

$53mm of this was funded through assumption of a 4.49% fixed rate mortgage loan due July, 2023. Another $5.1mm was financed with a 4.95% fixed rate loan due January, 2026. These rates are acceptable and more or less normal. The rest of the financing, however, came from issuing Preferred D shares at $16.50.

Source: SNL Financial

Despite being issued at $16.50, each WHLRD share has a liquidation preference of $25.00. This means WHLR immediately lost $8.50 per share issued or $11.07mm. On top of the immediate loss, these preferreds have an annual coupon of $2.1875 which represents a cost of $13.25% relative to the $16.50 issuance price. Further, this particular preferred begins escalating on 9/21/23 at a rate of 2% a year up to a 14% coupon. This functionally means WHLR has to redeem the preferred D in 2023 or it becomes outrageously expensive.

If we spread the $11.07mm impairment across the roughly 5.75 years this preferred will be outstanding, it represents a cost of $1.925mm annually or 8.55% of the $22.5mm raised.

Thus, the WHLRD issuance came at a cost of 21.8% (13.25% coupon payments + 8.55% amortized impairment charge). There is almost no outcome in which a single digit cap rate acquisition of a retail property could possibly overcome this cost of capital.

The market figured it out quickly causing the rapid drop in WHLR common seen on the 1 year chart.

Value shift to preferreds

It is very clear that the transaction reduces FFO/share as the cost of preferred dividends plus debt is higher than the NOI of the property. Thus, I think it is clear that it was bad for common holders. The preferreds, however, have a different objective.

Preferred holders do not care about the magnitude of FFO/share, and instead only care that it stays above 0 such that there is enough cashflow to pay the preferred dividends. So while the purchase reduced FFO/share, it dramatically expanded the asset base, thereby making it more resilient to individual shocks. JANAF is also substantially higher quality than the rest of WHLR’s portfolio, which improves the blended average fundamental outlook.

In brief, I believe the reduced FFO/share primarily hurts the common and the larger asset base serves to stabilize the preferreds.

The bigger value shift to preferreds came in March when WHLR’s board cut the common dividend to 0.

Source: SNL Financial

The retained capital can go toward paying down debt and improving the chances that WHLR survives in the long term. Survival is all it takes for the preferred to be a high return investment as it is trading at a deep discount.

Valuation

WHLR has two investable preferreds, the D series and the B series. When WHLRD was re-issued at $16.50 to pay for JANAF, the B series, which has a ticker WHLRP, fell in tandem.

It dropped below $15 and has since recovered to $18.80. The WHLRD recovered far more and is trading at $21.35 as of intraday 8/31/18.

The advantage of WHLRD and likely the reason it trades more expensively is the aforementioned escalating provision. Thus, it would likely be redeemed before WHLRP. However, the 2 securities are still at parity in the capital stack. In a bankruptcy scenario, WHLRD would be paid the same amount per share as WHLRP. As such, I strongly favor investment in WHLRP over WHLRD at current pricing as the carrying yield is far higher at 11.9% compared to 10.25%, and the bigger discount to par value creates both more upside and a bigger cushion if things go wrong.

Return potential

My base case is that Wheeler survives in a somewhat ugly fashion where they continue to scrape by as they slowly sell properties to reduce debt. This is significantly more bullish than my previous thesis which called for WHLR going to $0. New information has been introduced with 2Q18 earnings coming in far better than I expected. Same store NOI actually turned positive, indicating that the worst might be in and that the Southeastern Grocer locations might be able to be re-leased. Per the earnings release:

“Same-store NOI year-over-year growth for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.58% and 1.32% on a cash basis. The same-store pool comprises the 4.9 million square feet that the Company owned as of January 1, 2017. Same-store results were driven, primarily by $980 thousand in lease termination fees on Farm Fresh at Berkley Shopping Center offset by Southeastern Grocers recaptures and rent modifications accompanied by anchor lease expirations at South Lake and Fort Howard. Property expenses remained relatively flat.”

I do not think the 1 time payment of $980K should be included in the same store NOI figure so we remove the revenues which takes the figure closer to 1%. As this payment will not be in future quarters, the FFO/share is also going to be lower going forward.

The common shares still look drastically overvalued to me. Even in favorable outcomes it will take years to stabilize the company and perhaps the better part of a decade before it can reinstate the dividend. That being said, macroeconomic forces are improving for retail and grocery anchored retail in particular. Brixmor and Kite are growing rapidly on this tailwind and WHLR should be able to participate to a lesser extent (worse properties and poor capital structure).

The bottom line is that if the macro economy holds up, WHLR is poised for survival and eventual stabilization. In such a scenario, WHLRP provides a nearly 12% dividend yield for the duration along with 33% capital appreciation upside as it rises toward par value. This suggests 50% total return over an 18 month period. This is a fairly risky investment with the big risks discussed below.

Risks and concerns

WHLR has almost no free cash presently and some near-term debt maturities. A disposition pipeline should be enough to cover the near term capital needs, but delays in sale could cause problems. The maturities are more fully discussed in a good piece from Beyond Saving here.

WHLRP is highly illiquid with average daily volume of just a few thousand shares. It may be difficult to exit the position once it is initiated so it would likely be best to only invest capital with a long time horizon.

If the economy slows broadly or in WHLR’s submarkets, NOI would likely decline and I believe any decline greater than 5% could be enough to send WHLR down the path of bankruptcy. In such a liquidation, the common would be wiped out and the preferreds would likely sustain a partial recovery. The discount to liquidation preference leaves some room for bankruptcy resulting in a profit relative to the current price of WHLRP, but there is significant uncertainty regarding the price at which WHLR’s assets would sell.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long WHLRP. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHLRP.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.