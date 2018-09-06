Why I Hate This 5.8% Yielding Stock But Still Love The Company

Imposing 20-25% tariffs on imported European cars to the U.S. could seriously affect these car manufacturers and would likely lead to a dangerous and vicious circle.

The story with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and the overall German car industry with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) remains dire. BMW and its peers are all trading at or close to 52-week lows as a toxic cocktail of risks keeps on dragging down stock prices.

That toxic cocktail of risks, such as anti-competitive investigations due to illegal price talks, ongoing accusations related to emission values, loss of value for old diesel cars, the fear that BMW is far behind in the development race related to future technologies, and ultimately, severe U.S. import tariffs does not paint a promising picture.

None of these charts is anything close to satisfactory with even the best performer Audi showing a negative performance. And as these stocks have been plunging or at least not moving the broad market's S&P 500 (SPY) outperformed the entire sector by unprecedented magnitude on a YTD basis and on a longer 2-3 year time horizon.

For BMW hardly a day passes without any negative news, be it on tariffs, emissions, competitors or recalls related to engine fires. None of this is obviously positive for the stock and it becomes a tedious task to filter the noise from the value. Let's find out what exactly is going on at BMW and why, despite the frustrating stock performance, I still love the company.

What is going on here?

BMW's latest quarterly results disappointed the markets as high expenses for new technologies coupled with currency headwinds have dampened profits and caused BMW to fall behind Audi on EBIT margin in the automotive segment. Overall profit before tax dropped 6.3% to €2.75B and fell by a whopping 14% in the automotive segment.

At this stage BMW is certainly not firing on all cylinders as expected higher expenses for future technologies and unexpected currency headwinds and rising commodity costs have stalled the growth engine. Missing estimates by a fraction has pushed the stock back to its yearly low. Alarmingly, BMW's key metric, its EBIT margin in the automotive segment, dropped by 1.5pp from 10.1% to 8.6%. While it is still in the target range of 8-10% such a notable drop does not excite investors.

In terms of deliveries, BMW sold 542,0000 cars, an increase of approximately 1.4% vs. prior year. On a YTD basis it sold 1.24M cars which is roughly in line with the previous year as a strong 5.9% increase in Europe was largely offset by declines in Asia (-0.8%) and flattish development in the U.S. The bright spot here is that electric cars were up strongly, reaching the 60K unit mark for the first half of 2018 and showing 43% growth. This 60K unit figure is only 10,000 units shy of Tesla's (TSLA) 70K vehicles delivered during the first two quarters. BMW is rapidly catching up with the "disruptor" and may soon overtake it.

As the company aggressively sets itself up for the future by making record investments into R&D and will now start to benefit from a more favorable exchange rate (EUR/USD of 1.16 vs. the low 1.20s in the first half of the year), any good news gets eliminated by omnipresent concerns about potential tariffs and other negative news.

Several weeks ago EU president Jean-Claude Juncker met with Donald Trump in an attempt to avoid heavy import tariffs on European cars. They agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable solution while agreeing not to impose any tariffs as long as negotiations are in progress. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, however you want to put it, a very recent offer from the EU to reduce import tariffs to the U.S. to zero if the U.S. does the same was quickly rejected by Trump taking out the brief positive "Juncker momentum" the stock and its peers had enjoyed.

As such the tariff threat remains active, lingering on the stock and scary as a 20% to 25% tariff on imported cars would seriously affect BMW. In 2017 alone BMW sold around 307,000 cars in the U.S. of which 47% were imported. Its world's biggest plant in Spartanburg is actually capable to produce far more than that alone (capacity of 450,000 cars). However, it is mainly producing the X series which is largely exported to other countries. Similar to Daimler the all-important upper-class models, the BMW 5 and 7 series, are all imported from Europe as well.

German newspaper Handelsblatt is estimating that a 25% import tariff would cost the German car industry up to €7B or create a 0.2% headwind on GNP. Out of the four queried countries (Germany, Canada, Japan and Mexiko) Germany would get hit the worst. However, it is certainly not the end of the German car industry and is also rather unlikely to lead to substantial negative economic impact. What is mostly blended out in that discussion is that the overall global demand for cars remains healthy. And as the U.S. risks increased isolation the more it fires up the trade war other regions in Asia, mostly China, are heavily demanding European and Japanese cars.

In July alone China imported a record $7.4B worth of vehicles from European and Japanese manufacturers. On July 1 China reduced tariffs to 15% from 25% leading to a record influx of 165,000 cars to China which is up 31,000 cars compared to the previous record set in July 2014. Naturally, the 10pp decline could not be fully retained by the companies as customers demanded lower prices but overall it had a net positive impact while at the same time negatively affecting U.S. imports to China. Unfortunately, with BMW's strong U.S. presence in Spartanburg this also means that its profitable X series exports to China have also suffered. If the political and economic climate between the U.S. and China does not improve, BMW and its peers may consider shifting production to Asia in order to cater to the giant Chinese market and avoid further import tariffs. Still, such a strategic decision has to be carefully evaluated as it requires massive investments to build or expand plant capacity and could permanently damage trade relations.

Meanwhile Trump still wants to move on with an additional $200B tariffs on Chinese goods to ratchet up the trade war as early as this week. Trump is certainly a hardliner and playing the long game here but at this stage, even though China will soon be short of fire power to impose its own tariffs, it does not look as if the trade war will be resolved any time soon.

Turning away from the trade war other big news deals with various Chinese automakers spearheaded by NIO (NIO) intent on conquering the EV market. The NIO IPO could be the largest filing ever for a Chinese automaker in the U.S. and jeopardize Tesla's market lead in the premium EV market while imposing competitive pressure on other auto makers as well. Similarly to Tesla NIO is burning cash and its valuation is largely fueled by excitement and belief about the company's autonomous driving R&D programs. In 5-10 years the automobile sector as we know it today may look vastly different and as such it is crucial for the current industry leaders to stay ahead of the competition and if necessary make strategic partnerships.

More negative news for BMW came when South Korea banned 20,000 vehicles after dozens of random engine fires occurred. Furthermore, BMW was forced recall more than 300,000 diesel vehicles in Europe on similar concerns. All of this is detrimental to establish consumer trust and may tarnish the brand.

So far apart from intense sabre-rattling, no actions have been taken and although Trump sounds as if he is one tweet away from imposing these tariffs the administration is more conscious stating that it is "too early" to decide whether they will really move ahead with that. However, even if they will find an acceptable compromise for all parties involved (U.S. - EU - China) irrevocable damage to the U.S. may have already been done. Last week the world's largest car manufacturer Volkswagen and top-premium car manufacturer BMW won Beijing's approval to gain control of China joint ventures. This is the first time a foreign company is allowed to gain more than 50% in its joint venture and one of China's responses in the trade war to attract more foreign investment as companies shift production from the U.S. to China. This should also boost BMW's market share in China and thus translate into even higher sales and profits in the world's largest vehicle market.

What's in store for dividend investors?

The company is listed with two types of shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange: preferred stock and common stock. The preferred stock is currently trading at a discount of approximately 15% to the ordinary stock. The preferred stock is currently trading on a whopping 5.7% yield and while I do not expect much growth for the 2018 dividend it should at least be kept stable unless tariffs are really imposed of course.

Despite the automobile industry being one of the most cyclical industries, BMW, over the last 11 years, has increased its dividend by factor 5.7 raising it nine times and cutting it once at the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. The company is now on a dividend streak of eight consecutive years of dividend increases, growing it at a CAGR of 33.4%. As staggering as this may look at first glance, it clearly benefited from a very low starting dividend in that time period. A clearer picture can be achieved by calculating the five-year CAGR, which stands at around 10%, and thus even below the latest dividend increase. For the last two years alone, the dividend rose by a staggering 25%.

Investor Take-Away

It has been a tough ride for investors in the German car industry. Record profits over the last seven years for BMW have not helped to push the stock higher and instead the stock is only up by 9% over the last three years and trading at a shockingly low 6 times earnings. Certainly, the fear that the company has seen the top with heavy expenses for future technologies weighing on profitability is a valid one. Even if we assume profits to drop 50% a 12 times earnings multiple still does not look expensive.

Investing or staying invested in a stock like BMW these days is however much more than just focusing on dividend yield and earnings multiples as both could actually signal danger. Focus should be placed on how the company is lining up for the future and record investments in R&D, innovation across the board and surging sales of electronic vehicles are good ingredients for future success.

For all the things the company does right and for which I love it, the stock is dragged down entirely by internal and external risk factors. Internally, engines catching fire and recalls in the 100,000s are not painting an assuring picture in the short-term. Manufacturing a reliable and safe car is a very complex process especially as software is gaining more and more importance and as such large-scale recalls are not only faced by BMW but regularly hit the automobile sector. As such the impact of that should not be overrated.

Externally, however, with rising commodity costs, unfavorable FX conditions in the first half and above all the realized and expected effects from the trade war, are far more material and under far less control from the company. It would be trivial to discard them as noise. Right now these concerns simply are attached to these stocks and without any positive development on the "trade relations frontier" the stock will not move upward.

That's why I hate the stock but love the company as in the long run the investment case for BMW remain one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium cars remains intact. As the company travels down that path investors need to be either patient or switch the sector until we have a written, undisputed, official and legally binding declaration about U.S. - EU - China trade relations.

