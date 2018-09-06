Orbotech: A Sweet Arbitrage Play

The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, is fast approaching. In addition to the customary dish of an apple dipped in honey, I would like to offer you a very sweet arbitrage play. This deal is almost sealed, will be finalized before 2018 comes to an end, and still offers you a healthy 7 percent spread for your money. In this article, I will discuss the pending takeover of the Israeli tech company Orbotech (ORBK) by KLA-Tencor (KLAC).

KLA-Tencor is a leading manufacturer of yield management and process monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. On March 19th, the company announced that it would purchase Orbotech in a deal valued at $3.4 billion. Shareholders of Orbotech will receive $38.8 in cash and 0.25 shares of KLAC, the buyer. That is one of the more interesting deals in the semiconductor equipment space so far this year, and it is on track to be finalized by the end of 2018.

The rationale behind this deal is very straightforward. You see, KLA-Tencor wishes to become a one-stop shop in the field of quality assurance, and more specifically, in the industry of semiconductor testing equipment. Combining technology offerings with consulting services and software differentiates KLA-Tencor from its rivals. In that sense, Orbotech, with its state-of-the-art quality testing components, will definitely enhance the company's offerings to its clients.

Orbotech - Outsmarting The Industry

Orbotech, an Israeli-based leading innovator in the field of equipment testing, reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The results were outstanding. Orbotech generated revenues of $267.5 million, an increase of 27 percent compared to the same quarter last year. But Orbotech isn't simply a top line growth story. The company generated Non-GAAP net income of $45.7 million, up more than 50 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. In addition, the company has become highly efficient over time, increasing its operating margin to 17.1 percent, compared to only 15.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017. In other words, Orbotech has been able to grow its top line, its bottom line and its operating margin by double digits. That's a pretty remarkable achievement.

The Arbitrage

Currently, Mr. Market is offering a spread of 7 percent between the current share price and the share takeout price as outlined in the terms of the deal. I believe this arbitrage can be attributed to two possible concerns by Mr. Market - the deal compensation terms and fear of regulatory hurdles.

The first concern revolves around the compensation terms. Specifically, half of the price will be paid out in shares of KLA-Tencor. Since cash is always more certain the stock, investors are afraid of slippage in the price resulting from a plunge in the share price of KLA-Tencor. I believe this fear is not warranted. KLA-Tencor is currently trading at an excellent valuation of only 13 times next year's earnings and offering a 2.5 percent dividend yield. In fact, much of the technical pressure resulting from the takeover announcement has already subsided. More specifically, KLA-Tencor has announced a $2 billion share repurchase program to be completed within 12 to 18 months following the close of the transaction.

I don't believe there's any significant downside to the share price from here, hence - I don't mind getting half of my compensation in shares of KLA-Tencor. In fact, I even prefer that this would be the case.

The second concern evolves around regulatory hurdles. Specifically, the Chinese regulators must give their authorization before this deal is finalized. With the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, investors are fearful that China will say "no" to the deal, just as they did with Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

I strongly believe that this will not be the case here. In fact, this pending deal is much more similar to the deal between Cavium and Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), which has been recently completed, than to the deal between Qualcomm and NXP. The combined market share of KLA-Tencor and Orbotech in China is estimated to be less than 15 percent, whereas Qualcomm and NXP were on the verge of controlling north of 30 percent of their respective markets. In that sense, I believe the Chinese authorization is just around the corner.

Tails I Win, Heads You Lose

There's always some risk that the deal will not materialize. Hence, it's very important to understand whether or not you're comfortable holding shares of the (failed) takeover candidate. In our case, the answer is a resonating yes!

You see, even after adding in some takeover premium, Orbotech is still trading at only 10 times next year's EBITDA, or 16 times next year's net earnings per share. For a technology innovator which grows its earnings and revenues at a double-digit clip, it really is a bargain. In fact, it is one of those cases in which a failed transaction might actually result in shares of Orbotech rising instead of falling, implying that the deal terms were highly favorable to KLA-Tencor. In other words, we're going to make money either way.

My Takeaway

Shares of Orbotech are currently trading with a 7 percent spread between share price and the price outlined in the pending takeover transaction. I believe the spread will close very soon. Have a sweet and successful year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.