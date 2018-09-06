Transocean: Mixed Emotions About The Ocean Rig Deal

The price is reasonable so the real success of this deal will hinge on whether Transocean's management is correct about the direction of the recovery.

On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, offshore drilling giant Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced its intent to acquire beleaguered ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Ocean Rig (ORIG) in a deal that was originally valued at $2.7 billion. The deal is valued somewhat less now due to Transocean's stock declining on the news. Such behavior is typical however, as the stock of an acquiring company will usually decline following a merger announcement while the stock of the company being acquired will increase. This is the basis of an investment strategy known as merger arbitrage. However, what shareholders in Transocean are undoubtedly wondering is what the impact on their company will be. We will attempt to answer that question in this article.

It's not unusual to see consolidation in a struggling industry and the offshore drilling one is no exception. Thus far, we have seen Ensco (ESV) acquire Atwood and Transocean itself acquire Songa Offshore. The general reason for acquisitions is to strengthen the capital position of the acquiring company and spread its fixed costs out across a greater asset base, both of which are important in a struggling industry. In this case, Transocean appears to be acquiring Ocean Rig to get access to its relatively modern rig fleet in a bet that the ultra-deepwater drilling market will eventually recover. Transocean itself appears to be using the same rationale based on its presentation to discuss the acquisition:

Source: Transocean Ltd.

Ocean Rig does indeed have a very attractive fleet consisting of two harsh-environment fifth-generation semisubmersibles, nine ultra-deepwater drillships split between the sixth- and seventh-generations, and two ultra-deepwater drillships currently under construction. As might be expected, Transocean will take possession of these rigs following the acquisition, which will give the company by far the largest fleet in the harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater space.

Source: Transocean Ltd.

As I discussed in a recent article, the harsh-environment space has shown some signs of recovery. Ocean Rig already has benefited from this somewhat as one of its two harsh-environment rigs, Liev Eiriksson, is currently employed. Unfortunately, the other one, Eirik Raude, is cold-stacked and so will need to be activated before being put to use. While Ocean Rig has discussed doing that in response to the improvement in utilization, the question is whether or not it makes any sense to do this given the still low dayrates in the market. At the same time, the longer the company waits, the more it will cost to reactivate. This is why it's fairly commonplace to see rigs get scrapped rather than reactivated if they have been out of commission for an extended length of time.

As I mentioned in the article that I just linked, the market has not yet seen any significant strength in the market for ultra-deepwater drillships. This also is reflected at Ocean Rig, which has fully five of its nine ultra-deepwater drillships cold stacked. As was the case with Eirik Raude, these rigs might also never reach an operational state again if they are kept cold stacked for too long, which very well might be the case if the market does not improve significantly in relatively short order. Thus, it's quite possible that Ocean Rig's fleet may not be worth as much as Transocean thinks it is.

As I discussed in my last article on Transocean, the company already had one of the largest backlogs in the industry, and the acquisition of Ocean Rig will expand it. As shown here, following the acquisition Transocean will have a $12.5 billion backlog with an average fleetwide dayrate of $413,000, which is certainly not too shabby.

Source: Transocean Ltd.

As we can see here, the backlog also is surprisingly well spread out over the next five years, without any year having a ridiculously outsized proportion of the firm's forward revenues (2019 does have more than the others, but this is normal). However, Ocean Rig only contributes $743 million to this total as Transocean already had the rest. Fortunately, Ocean Rig's contract backlog is mostly high margin, so this should result in a positive impact on Transocean's cash flows.

Transocean states that there are likely to be 87 new contracts awarded totaling 59 rig years of work in the near future. Transocean is certainly banking on this playing out so that it can take advantage of the new contracts with its expanded fleet following the acquisition.

Source: Transocean Ltd.

However, the market still remains quite oversupplied with drilling rigs, including ultra-deepwater ones, as indicated by the fact that utilization rates still remain at about 60%. So, the question is whether or not these new contracts will all be awarded, and even if they are, whether or not these new contracts will all be awarded, and even if they are, whether or not it will meaningfully reduce the utilization rate by enough to push dayrates up meaningfully. While this is a very real possibility, it's definitely a risk that Transocean is exposing itself to.

Transocean, using data from Wood Mackenzie, has projected that this will not be the case though. As shown in this chart, the utilization rate is expected to increase to 70% next year and to 83% in 2020, which will begin applying upward pressure on dayrates:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Transocean Ltd.

As shown here, dayrates are expected to surpass $400,000 by 2020. While this is much lower than the rates that offshore drilling companies were getting over the 2010-2013 period, it's still well above the breakeven rate for these rigs so it should be enough to allow the rig owners to make reasonable profits. Thus, a company with a larger fleet would make larger profits. This seems to be Transocean's reasoning here.

Fortunately, at $2.7 billion, the cost of this deal seems reasonable, even if we make the assumption that the currently cold-stacked rigs will end up being scrapped. The risk is though that the ultra-deepwater industry will not recover as quickly as Transocean projects and thus forces the company to support more rigs than it already is. However, it's certainly possible and even likely that the industry recovery will play out the way the company expects, in which case this acquisition will prove quite shrewd for Transocean.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.