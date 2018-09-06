Zscaler: Will Continue To Scale The Charts Despite Premium Multiple

Premium multiple is difficult to justify, but Zscaler will remain a leader in this market for years to come.

Zscaler remains the clear leader in the rapidly growing cloud security industry, taking market share from legacy players such as Cisco and Symantec.

Zscaler (ZS) reported strong Q4 earnings with revenue growing 54% and generating an impressive 21% free cash flow margin. Management also provided solid Q1 and F19 guidance, implying revenue growth of 34% for the upcoming year. Despite the positive news, ZS was trading down over 4% after-hours, likely due to investors taking some profits at the current pricey multiple. ZS is the clear leader in the cloud security market as they continue to take market share away from legacy players such as Symantec (SYMC) and Cisco (CSCO).

ZS data by YCharts

Since going public back in March at $16 a share, ZS has quickly amassed an impressive 150%+ return. Their forward revenue multiple has bounced around from low double digits to over 20x, which is well above the average for comparable SaaS-based companies with similar growth rates. The recent Q4 report reinforces the long-term bull thesis surrounding ZS, however, current prices make it challenging to justify building a position.

Q4 Earnings and F19 Guidance

I published an article on ZS last week talking about the overall cloud security market and where ZS competes. Modern infrastructures and data centers have rapidly changed over the years as enterprises continue to move their operations to the cloud. ZS remains the only true provider of a 100% cloud-based security offering, giving them a significant competitive advantage over legacy players who still require some on-premise hardware in order to operate.

ZS offers two main products, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). ZIA essentially is a secure internet and web gateway solution enabling customers the ability to use the Internet through ZS in a fully secure way. ZPA provides customers with remote access to internal applications running on the cloud of data center, with the applications never being exposed directly to the Internet (Company website).

In Q4, ZS reported revenue growth of 54%, resulting in F18 revenue growing 51% to $190.2 million. Billings for the quarter grew a very impressive 72% with F18 Billings growing 65% to $257.6 million. Q4 revenue growth actually accelerated from Q3's 49%, showing the revenue growth potential of ZS. Since they operate in a largely untapped market and have the advantage of being the only pure cloud-based security provider, ZS has the ability to rapidly increase revenues through expanding their customer base.

Source: Company Presentation

The long-term growth opportunity is clearly present and Q4 growth rates reinforced this thesis. Their ability to accelerate revenues from Q3 to Q4 is a testament to their potential market share power.

ZS also retained their clean balance sheet, with total cash of $298.5 million and no debt. This balance sheet gives ZS a lot of flexibility in terms of future growth potential either organically or through accretive acquisitions.

For example, in August, ZS acquired TrustPath, an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology security company. This acquisition will look to "derive intelligence from transactions processed by the cloud to identify anomalous traffic, build user behavioral profiles, compute enterprise risk posture, and detect sophisticated targeted attacks as they emerge" (Source: Company Presentation). In essence, this acquisition will use both AI and ML to improve the efficiency and predictable powers of their cloud-based security solutions.

Gross main improved to 80%, compared to 78% last year. The bigger improvement came from operating margin, which improved from (20%) last year to (4%) in Q4. Operating margin was (8%) for F18 compared to (15%) in F17. The significant improvement in operating margin demonstrates the company's ability to not only generate revenue growth above 50%, but also work their way towards profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

As ZS continues to scale and take market share, they will need to demonstrate some sort of earnings power. This was clearly shown in Q4, with free cash flow margin of 21% compared to a 15% loss last year. For the year, this brought free cash flow positive, to 1%, compared to an 11% loss last year. According to the software Rule of 40, ZS's 51% revenue growth and 1% free cash flow margin for F18 results in a score of 52, a more than exceptional score.

Source: Company Presentation

Q1 revenue guidance of $58-59 million implies a growth rate of ~47% at the midpoint. Deceleration should be a given considering the already high growth rate of ZS and their bigger scale. Revenue guidance was ahead of consensus estimates for ~$53 million and EPS loss of $0.05-0.06 was slightly ahead of estimates for EPS loss of $0.06. For the full year, revenue guidance of $250-260 million implies growth of ~34% at the mid-point, which I believe is conservative. Management is likely to remain conservative of revenue growth given how fast the company is growing.

Valuation

ZS continues to remain a challenging name to value. They have a significant opportunity to massively disrupt the cloud-based security market, beating legacy players such as CSCO and SYMC. Over the long-term, ZS will become a must own security name with investors willing to pay up for their value.

Comparing ZS's valuation to other security companies is largely unfair due to ZS's much higher growth rate and disruption ability. For this reason, I used other fast growing SaaS-based companies. My selected peer group includes Atlassian (TEAM), New Relic (NEWR), Okta (OKTA), Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), Twilio (TWLO), Workday (WDAY), and Zendesk (ZEN). All of these names have revenue growth rates of 25%+ and trade at premium revenue multiples compared to the market.

ZS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The average forward revenue multiple of the above peer group is 13.5x, well below ZS. To calculate ZS's revenue multiple, I assumed the mid-point of management's F19 revenue guidance range of $250-260 million. With a current price of ~$44 and management's guidance for 124 million shares outstanding for F19, this implies a market cap of ~$5.5 billion. Their net cash balance of $298.5 million results in an enterprise value of ~$5.2 billion, resulting in a F19 revenue multiple of ~20.4x.

At the time of writing this article, ZS was trading closer to ~$42 in the after-hours, thus implying a F19 market cap of ~$5.2 billion, an enterprise value of ~$4.9 billion, and a F19 revenue multiple of 19.2x.

The large disconnect between the revenue multiple of ZS and the overall peer group demonstrates the potential disruptive power ZS has. When looking at the high end of the peer group, both OKTA and TEAM, who operating in the security market, trade at revenue multiples slightly below ZS, at 18.0x and 17.9x, respectively.

Over the long-term, I continue to believe ZS will maintain their leadership position and will grow market share in the cloud-based security industry. Their SaaS operating model will continue to drive a premium valuation and their superior growth rate and improving free cash flow margins demonstrate the strength and potential profitability of the company.

Risks to ZS include competition from new players or legacy security providers. Their revenue multiple also poses a risk as these fast-growing names typically correct the most when the market begins to turn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.