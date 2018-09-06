Politics Take Center Stage In The Commodities Market

Protectionist measures like tariffs and duties, and price supports and subsidies interfere with the path of least resistance of the raw material prices that are the subject of the policies.

When it comes to subsidies, government aid to producers allow them to continue production even when market prices fall below the cost of production. Tariffs can cause prices to swing violently as it increases the price of a commodity in some locations and depresses the price in others. Therefore, shortages begin to occur in consumption regions while a glut causes rising inventories in production areas of the world.

The tariffs issue that began with the Trump Administration's decision to take a hard stance against unfair trade practices by partners around the world has resulted in dislocations in many commodities markets. These raw materials are the front line soldiers in any trade way or conflict as the tariffs or retaliatory measures directly impact their prices which upsets the fundamental supply and demand equation. Since the issue began last spring, the prices of many commodities have declined.

A summer of lower prices

The trade issues together with a stronger dollar created a potent bearish cocktail for the commodities sector over the summer months. Precious metals prices declined, primarily on the back of the rise in the dollar. Gold fell to a new low in 2018 and below the $1200 per ounce level to just over $1160 in mid-August when the greenback hit its most recent high. Silver fell through $17 in June. In July, the $16 level gave way, and in August the price continued its descent falling through $15 per ounce. On the first day of September, silver traded to its lowest level since early 2016 when it probed below $14 per ounce. Platinum declined to its lowest level in almost a decade and a half to lows of $755.70 in mid-August. Even palladium fell to $816 per ounce but the price of the industrial metal recovered by over $150 as of the first day of September. Gold remains around the $1200 level in early September, with platinum at $776 and silver just above the $14 per ounce level. Trade has been a secondary issue in the precious metals sector.

Copper, a barometer for the global economy took it on the chin during the summer months and remains near its low.

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper highlights, the price fell from highs of $3.3155 in early June to its current price at under the $2.60 per pound level on September 4, a decline of over 21.5% over the summer. The stronger dollar has weighed on the red metal but fears of a global economic slowdown because of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China pushed the price of copper lower. The selling destroyed a bullish trading pattern of higher lows in the nonferrous metal that had been in place since early 2016 when the price found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. Other base metals followed copper to the downside. Even oil fell from highs of over $75 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract to just under the $64.50 level before recovering to $70 over the past weeks.

Meanwhile, since the U.S. is a significant exporter of agricultural commodities to the world and the leading producer of soybeans and corn, trade issues trumped the weather and increasing global demand for food to send prices substantially lower.

The weekly chart shows the plunge in the soybean futures market that moved from highs in late May at over $10.50 per bushel to a decade low for the oilseed. U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation caused China to cancel the 2018 and 2019 soybean shipments. The most populous nation in the world typically purchases one quarter of the U.S. soybean crop each year, but the trade issue has caused them to look elsewhere for their oilseeds as they slapped a 25% retaliatory tariff on U.S. beans.

President Donald Trump pledged to level the playing field for international trade, and he followed through with a series of protectionist measures to bring trading partners to the negotiating table with a goal of new trade protocols. Over past weeks, the administration in Washington DC moved closer to an agreement with the European Union on trade taking the pressure off that relationship. Last week, Mexico and the U.S. reached a deal.

A trade deal with Mexico provides hope

Mexico is a significant trading partner with the United States and a part of the tripartite NAFTA agreement. The President has advocated for direct trade agreements between the U.S. and individual trading partners. It is likely that the administration believes they will achieve better results using the power of the world's leading GDP and the wealthiest consumers in the world at the negotiating table. More than one other party at the table can dilute the U.S. advantage during the process. Mexico and the United States came to terms last week over trade issues which is good news for U.S. farmers who export lots of pork south of the border. The deal also puts pressure on Canada, as the U.S. neighbor to the north is part of the previous NAFTA agreement with Mexico.

Canada will be a tougher opponent on trade for the U.S.

Last Friday's deadline to include Canada in the deal with Mexico came and went without an agreement. The dispute with Canada over cars and dairy supports for their manufacturers and producers has been a stumbling block. The Canadian negotiator and Finance Minister told the world that her country would only agree to a win-win deal. President Trump has said that he is not budging on his vision for trade which requires changes in Canada's position on both the automobile and daily issues. The President added that he would be happy to do an independent deal with Mexico instead of NAFTA and continue to punish the U.S. neighbor to the north with even more tariffs and protectionist measures. The Canadian economy requires U.S. trade agreements, so President Trump is playing his hand with strength and a Mexican deal that will likely cause the Canadians to move towards a compromise where the leader of the U.S. can take a victory on trade into the mid-term elections.

Once the U.S. and Canada come to terms on trade, the attention will shift to the central player in the dispute, China.

China will only do a deal at the highest level

So far, the trade skirmish with the Chinese has been a tit-for-tat series of tariffs and proportionate retaliatory measures. The administration has slapped $50 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the U.S., and the Chinese have done the same on U.S. goods. President Trump has threatened to up the ante to $200 billion, and the Chinese promised that they would continue to meet new tariffs with a proportionate response. Last week, China said they are considering a 25% duty on LNG that comes from the United States, a burgeoning business for U.S. energy producers. Meanwhile, China has also been devaluing their currency, the yuan, to use as a tool in the trade dispute.

I continue to believe that when the focus shifts to China, President Trump will take the leadership role from his trade negotiators and other members of the administration. It is likely that an economic summit in Beijing, Washington, Camp David, or even Mar-a-Lago between Presidents Trump and Xi will come up with a deal where both leaders can claim victory. China has been the primary target of the President when it comes to the trade issue, and any compromise will improve the U.S. position on trade. President Trump has established a working relationship with the Chinese leader and a historic deal on trade would provide politics benefits to both heads of state. In the aftermath of an agreement with Canada, I expect a deal with China to follow suit leading to a huge victory lap. President Trump will state that he fulfilled his campaign pledge by renegotiating existing trade agreement for the benefit of the United States which will be the absolute truth.

The mid-term elections are a deadline and a deciding factor for Chinese-U.S. trade relations

A deal with Canada in the coming weeks will likely cause the President to reach out to his Chinese counterpart. Deals with the E.U., Mexico, and Canada in the lead up to the mid-term elections will be a rallying point for the Republican Party when it comes to retaining a majority in the Senate and even the House of Representatives. Based on the most recent polling to keep a majority in the House, the President will need to pull a rabbit out of his political hat.

Even the announcement of a summit between Messrs. Trump and Xi would inject optimism into markets. Stocks do not need all that much positive information to rally these days. However, increasing hopes of a trade deal with the Chinese could cause a swift recovery in the commodities sector. It is likely that the commodities that suffered the most under the weight of the trade dispute will experience the most significant recoveries on hopes for a deal. The risk of a trade and currency war are too great for both China and the U.S. A continuation of new protectionist measures between the two countries with the largest GDPs, and consumer power will drive the world towards a global recession. There is too much at stake for the leaders of the U.S. and China and the current poker game over trade will eventually end in a draw here both sides can declare victory.

A political victory is also likely to lead to a win commodities prices that have been under siege during the late spring and summer of 2018.

Granite Shares Bloomberg Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is a relatively new product that attempts to reflect price action in the commodities market without a K-1 tax form for investors. Since May 2017, COMB has traded in a range from $23.54 to $27.39 and was at $24.88 on September 4, near the bottom end of its trading range over the past year and four months. While COMB will likely appreciate with a recovery in the commodities sector, the most direct route will be in those commodities that have suffered the most under the weight of tariffs in the event of a resolution between the U.S. and China. Soybeans and copper are two candidates that should experience recoveries if the current trade dispute deescalates over the coming weeks and months.

