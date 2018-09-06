The Stars Group: Still Shining Bright Or Faded By Dilution And Debt?

After a run up post the US Supreme Court sports betting decision, TSG has pulled back over concerns about dilution, debt and contagion from the bruised gaming sector.

We have been fans of The Stars Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) since after the time it shed its original name (Amaya), founder and Chairman, David Baazov and all the attendant regulatory woes that sprang out of insider trading accusations when the company acquired PokerStars back in 2014 in a stunning David buys Goliath $4.9bn deal.

The newly-christened TSG, under a smart, aggressive new management headed by CEO Rafi Ashkenazi, moved the company to Toronto, made quick management changes, cleaned up the balance sheet, rationalized costs and ignited a powerful charge of marketing programs to reverse downward trends in its core PokerStars businesses. TSG expanded its casino platform and most recently last April, acquired the UK’s sports betting giant, SkyBet.

As if this wasn’t enough to perk investor interest in the shares, the US Supreme Court struck down the PASPA law that prohibited sports betting. The decision threw open the doors to an Oklahoma land rush of casino operators, tech betting platforms and gaming equipment makers to make deals and move on the reputed $150bn bonanza represented by illegal sports betting in the US, particularly on the NFL.

TSG: A quick look first

(All amounts shown in USD)

Price at writing: $25.85

52wk high $38.85 low: $16.18

EPS (FWD): $2.16

P/E (FWD): 13.18

Market Cap: $7bn.

The company has increased 2018 revenue guidance from $1.39b-$1.4bn to $1.95bn, up 44% that assumes a continuing increase in poker (up 7% for2Q) and a closing and capture of at least one quarter of SkyBet UK revenues.

Subsequent to the string of catalysts, some investors began to question the dilution and debt burden taken on by TSG with the SkyBet deal. So it now trades at 10.5X Expected EPS of $2.58, which is lower than industry indices, which shows a forward P/E average of 17.6. Still others see the stock caught up in the bearish contagion of the entire gaming sector that appears to worsen each day.

That virus comes from several sources, mostly headwinds about emerging markets battering Macau stocks and dragging along US regionals and Las Vegas-heavy stocks facing a soft Q3. But that’s overhyped headwinding. Macau is doing fine, many regionals are doing fine, but the sector clearly is hurting. Yet TSG’s decline should not figure in this temporary battering since its better fitted to gaming tech stocks, not casinos.

Dilution/Debt: Outstanding went from 157m to 242m shares (diluted to 202m). Leverage at 6X EBITDA with total debt now standing at an adjusted $5.7bn.

Earnings growth projected for 2019 at 16%.

So after the $4.7bn SkyBet deal was announced and the US Supreme Court opened the floodgates to sports betting, the question now raised is: Is TSG still twinkling like a diamond? Or, given its dilution, heavy debt acquisition of SkyBet and other headwinds looming in the general gambling sector, is it unmasked, at least temporarily, as a zircon? Consensus PT stands around $40 but now seems to be flagging as TSG continues to lag.

The UK’s regulator CMA is pondering the SAkyBet deal. There are challenges set in motion by political change and unrest in the EU where TSG has its dominant poker position. And of course, the big kahuna, namely the pace of new US sports betting legislation state by state that some predict will take a lot longer than anticipated by the rise of shares for TSG.

Our take: TSG is a diamond by 2Q19 with a PT of $50. Why? Our loupe sees things not really baked into the stock as yet.

TSG is one of those seductive, but dangling stocks that makes it tough for investors to time. We all fall victim at one time or another, in efforts to time the market - something proven over and over again is a dog that won’t hunt. It’s a temptation that sort of comes with the territory of investing in the market which has lots of regulations but very few reliable rules of the road.

And inside that precept is the presence of a stock like TSG loaded to the gunwales simultaneously with catalysts and headwinds. Trying to time an entry point now that the stock wallows at around 33% below its 52-week high, poses this question: What’s out there but not yet widely figured into the valuation?

Headwinds and tailwinds under the loupe

1. Is TSG’s SkyBet deal now under scrutiny by the UK authorities for signs of anti-competitive implications? The answer is that several years ago when Ladbroke’s bought Coral, the same questions were raised by the same authority. And eventually, they approved the deal. Our discussions with UK bookmakers we’ve known for years are expressing confidence that the TSG deal will be approved. “Its virtually a carbon copy of the Ladbroke’s deal concerns,” said one executive. “The business is competitive as hell…and nothing in the deal I can see will materially change the competitive landscape here.” Approval here should spike the stock.

2. The long lingering Kentucky lawsuit. The State of Kentucky, dating back to the 2010 period has sued TSG on behalf of that state's gamblers seeking to retrieve $870m of player losses it claims its citizens suffered at the hands of misbehaving Amaya, TSG’s predecessor company. TGS has mounted a strong appeal. The law which dates back to the 19th century relies on shaky legal grounds.

The state wants the money it says Amaya owes to gamblers - that’s a non-starter. And secondly, TSG has proof that the losses amounted to $18m, not $870m, due to balancing off winnings and bonuses paid. Overall legal opinion at this point indicates TSG will fight this one to the Supreme Court if necessary - but at worst sees TSG lateralling the legal woes to Rational Group in the UK from whom Amaya purchased PokerStars back in the day. Overall: A highly improbable win for the state of Kentucky, but surely, a continuing drain of legal fees for the company. A final win could add a few points to the stock.

3. The debt burden. $5.7bn is a heavy lift but TSG's forward earnings profile suggests the company should have no problem meeting its interest obligations. And its track record in paying down debt is a good one. As of 1Q this year, it had completed payment of the last portion of the PokerStars $4.9bn deal. The company does prioritize deleveraging and we can expect that if earnings targets are met and SkyBet does execute as advertised, we could be looking at a program of deleveraging going forward.

4. Dilution: This is real and does to some extent diminish ongoing upside. But that assumes that its forward earnings and other catalysts we will address here don’t measure up. The test of a well-run business is how well execution plays out against the happy talk of earnings calls. The 2Q TSG earnings call had lots of understandable happy talk. Management has proven itself capable of rising from the mire of Amaya and creating a very strong entrant into the booming global online gaming space. We think their execution skill set was proven and should continue.

Catalysts



4. The IEC deal. TSG has closed a deal with Asia’s International Entertainment Corporation (HK1009) licensing them as a partner running large scale poker tournaments at land-based casinos or venues in Macau (City of Dreams), Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

The company’s live poker events get short shrift by most analysts. Yet it bears huge potential as a moneymaker and disseminator of the PokerStars brand throughout the massive Asian market. IEC”s Chairman, Stanley Choi is a consummate pro in producing money engines out of casino leased space and this deal will develop a nice accretion to TSG earnings and give it face in Asia - a major strategic goal.

5. TSG launches India partnership. The India online gaming market is potentially immense, particularly in sports betting due to the Cricket madness of the population. Cricket popularity is the equivalent of the NFL in that nation and TSG has done a deal with Sugai, the country’s biggest distributor of lottery to bring PokerStars and sports betting platforms there to life. The country of 1.34bn people could present a breakthrough for TSG platforms within the next two years. This is one of those small-sounding ancillary deals we believe could morph into monster size as India and other Asian countries slowly build their online gaming space.

6. Early Mississippi sports betting results dazzle. This state which already has sports betting laws and regulatory structure long in place kicked off its sports betting business at casinos all over the state as week one of the college football season opened. As any sports fan knows, Mississippi is SEC country. College football madness is bred into the genes of every citizen who follows schools like Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama and other SEC powers of the region.

This was clear from the first brush results of betting windows open at the state’s casinos. On the first day, reports of 1,670 bets poured in on SEC games and continued at a rate of near 500 an hour even 595 eventually reaching 5,595 by midnight. The casino colleagues I spoke to confirmed that the properties clocked an average 18% increase in footfall since the sports books had opened. “We had bettors driving in from Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas,” my source said. “It's only going to get bigger by the week.” TSG has no casino partner in Mississippi but is working on closing Pennsylvania so that it is ready to roll when the legislation passes.

The house averages around $3 clear on every $100 bet for the sports books, no great shakes. But, this will be a volume business. Our survey of legislative action on sports betting shows that somewhere between 12 and 15 states will be legalized and ready to take action within the next 18 months. Longer term, we are looking at 32 states. Our best estimate at this point is that TSG will be active on one platform or another in at least 5 of the first crop of states. (It is already licensed in New Jersey).

We see legal online sports wagering snapping off about 25% initially of the illegal action or around $40bn. TSG will get its share. And the SkyBet deal is part of that potential, providing readymade platform design and marketing savvy to the company's efforts in the space.

7. SkyBet’s 25m customers on all its sports and casino platforms enable TSG to bypass the normally high customer acquisition cost associated with online gaming both casino and social. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) did a quick round trip owning the Big Fish social gaming site, first lauding it as its biggest growth segment then suddenly selling it.

Among the reasons cited: The costs of new customer acquisition in online platforms was far higher than anticipated. They sold the company back to its founders and left the space, now concentrating on its very solid TwinSpires home-grown sports betting platform. That is the secret sauce of the TSG/SkyBet deal. Day one, the company gets a customer base that will begin paying out the premium TSG paid for the company.

The takeaway

At the moment, the entire gaming sector is getting killed more out of perceived headwinds than real ones. The degree of collateral damage suffered by online operators like TSG is problematical - yet in the market perception often seems more crucial to a trade than reality. The headwinds cited by bears such as heavy SkyBet deal debt, premature counting of sports betting chickens before the golden eggs are laid need to be seriously considered without doubt.

However, as we have long believed, TSG is a transaction stock. Prior efforts at a deal with William Hill failed but management has left no uncertainty about its determination to do deals, or get itself bought by a giant competitor. We see this possibility as a lot closer than many think and it is not baked into the stock. Clearly, TSG's aggressive acquisition policies are aimed at building scale before any merger or offers emerge.

With its platform offerings now diversified beyond its 53% reliance on poker, we see the company reaching its goal of $2bn in revenues in 2019 and beyond that going even higher. Somewhere along this path, its earnings will continue to grow, it will steadily repay debt and reduce interest costs and absorb what it estimates will be $70m worth of synergies from the SkyBet deal.

Overall, the question as it always does comes down to execution. If as we believe, TSG will perform, we’re putting a $50 PT on the stock by 2Q19.

