Qutoutiao Aims Lower To Raise $128 Million In U.S. IPO

QTT is growing rapidly due to its relationship with investor and partner Tencent, but future growth outside the Tencent ecosystem is a question.

The firm provides mobile-centric light news and entertainment content to Chinese smartphone users.

Qutoutiao has filed proposed terms to raise $128 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Quick Take

Qutoutiao (QTT) intends to raise $128 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company aggregates a wide variety of consumer-oriented content for mobile information services.

QTT is growing rapidly but primarily due to its relationship with Tencent.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Qutoutiao was founded in 2016 to bring value to users by aggregating a wide variety of ‘light’ news and entertainment style content.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Eric Siliang Tan, who is currently also the CEO of AdIn Media and was previously Head of Advertising Solutions at Shanghai Shengyue Advertising and the CTO of Wealink.com.

Qutoutiao has developed a mobile content aggregation app in China that focuses on delivering humor, stories, and other light entertainment content. The company’s flagship mobile app Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos, sourced from professional media under a licensing arrangement or uploaded by the more than 230,000 freelancers registered on its platform.

Investors in Qutoutiao have included Xiaomi, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Advantech Capital, China InnoVision Capital, Lighthouse Capital Group and Shanghai Chuangban Investment Management.

Market & Competition

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Chinese AI-backed content aggregation market is growing rapidly.

The main factor driving market growth is the addictiveness of the endless supply of personalized content.

The news sector is experiencing exponential growth. It outperformed the online travel and mobile video industries by achieving a growth of 72.7% in June 2017.

Major competitors that provide mobile content aggregator apps for China include:

Jinritoutiao

Kuaibao

Yidianzixun

Customer Acquisition

The company’s consistent efforts at promoting its loyalty programs have contributed to the increase in Qutoutiao app users.

QTT generates revenue through mobile advertising and management plans to explore additional monetizing opportunities as additional content formats, such as literature, casual games, and live streaming are introduced to their mobile application.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues have increased to exceed net revenues in the first half of 2018, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 117.0%

2017: 95.7%

2016: 94.3%

Financial Performance

QTT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Explosive topline revenue growth

A dramatic increase in gross profit

A decrease in gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations with a swing to negative in 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: QTT F-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $108.5 million, 570% increase vs. prior

2017: $78.1 million, 788% increase vs. prior

2016: $8.8 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $86.4 million

2017: $66.6 million

2016: $7.7 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 79.6%

2017: 85.3%

2016: 87.5%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($21.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: $20.3 million cash flow

2016: $2.0 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $266.9 million in cash and $82.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($22.3 million).

IPO Details

QTT intends to raise $300 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shareholders. Multiple classes of stock enable existing management and shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

$40.0 million for expanding and enhancing our content offerings; $30.0 million for product development and technology infrastructure; $30.0 million for marketing and promotion of our products and branding; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions and investments (although we are not currently negotiating any such acquisitions or investments).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, China Merchants Securities [HK], UBS Investment Bank and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 13, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.