The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Lauren Lieberman

Okay. So it’s now my pleasure to welcome Procter & Gamble conference and specifically CFO, Jon Moeller and Head of Investor Relations, John Chevalier.

In operating environment we're one size no longer fits all. We've been encouraged by the granularity with which P&G is tackling its global turnaround. While trends in China have responded well through more market oriented operating model, we're curious to hear more around recently discussed investments in the U.S. namely a greater focus on consumer and customer value, retail execution, and product superiority. Thanks so much for joining us.

Jon Moeller

Thanks Lauren. I'm going to quickly summarize last fiscal year and spend most of our time on three strategic focus areas superiority, productivity, and a strength in organization design and culture, and we should have plenty of time at the end for your questions.

A quick summary of fiscal 2018, cash productivity above target facilitating strong cash return to shareowners. Core earnings per share growth above going in target, $500 million of additional commodity transportation costs and FX impacts offset by productivity and taxes. Organic sales just shy of rounding up to 2%, organic volume growth of 2%, consumption growth of 2% to 3%, and market share trends improving.

Just a little more detail, the eight of 10 categories grew organic sales. In aggregate these categories grew at over 3% pace. 10 brands delivered mid-single to double-digit growth including Ariel, Always, Braun, Downy, Febreze, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, SK-II and Swiffer. 12 of our top 15 markets held to grew organic sales in fiscal 2018 with six growing mid-single digits or faster. India grew strong double-digits, China grew high single-digits, Japan and Mexico grew mid-single digits.

Significant progress in China improving from a 5% sales decline in fiscal 2016 to 1% growth in fiscal 2017 to 7% organic growth last year. Sales growth accelerated as the year progressed growing 6% in the first half, and 8% in the second half including 10% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter. Six or seven categories held or grew sales up from one of seven categories two years ago.

We made strong share progress in our largest market. All-outlet unit consumption grew 2.5% for the full year more than 3% in the fourth quarter over 4% in June. U.S. all-outlet value share improved from a 30 basis point decline in fiscal 2017 to flat for fiscal 2018 to 30 basis point share growth in the June quarter. Seven of 10 product categories grew all-outlet value share in Q4.

Fiscal 2018 online sales grew 30% to $4.5 billion in sales approaching 7% of our total business, roughly the size of the next two largest consumer e-commerce businesses combined. We held or built e-commerce value share in eight of 10 product categories, and across all eight top markets.

We continue to improve the number of top category country combinations growing our holding value share. Seven of 10 global product categories grew or held value share last fiscal year. Companywide we grew global value share in June and we expect to be inline or up again in July.

As I mentioned earlier, we delivered core earnings per share growth of 8% despite significant cost challenges which were nearly double we expected going into the start of the year, driven by increased commodity costs, transportation costs and additional investments in consumer and customer value.

Cash flow remains dependably strong with adjusted free cash flow productivity of 104%, well above our going in target of 90%. Over the last 10 years, we've returned more than $120 billion to shareowners and dividends in share repurchase, greater than 100% of adjusted net earnings.

Net fiscal 2018 was a year of progress in many areas but importantly still room to improve on all metrics particularly organic sales growth and particularly in two categories, Grooming and Baby Care.

We continue to operate in a very dynamic environment, changing government policies including tax, trade, privacy, import restrictions, currency controls, retails transformation, disruption of the media eco system, rise in input and transportation costs, foreign exchange headwinds, change in consumer preferences and needs.

We'll continue to face highly capable multinational and local, branded and private labeled competitors each determined to win. We're accelerating change to meet these challenges and further improve results. We're spotting and capitalizing on opportunities and identifying and fixing issues faster than we ever have in the past. We will be the constructive disruptors in our industry.

One vector of disruption is superiority. Superior products and superior packages communicated and presented to consumers at a superior value drive market growth and prevent commoditization across price peers in a category and across categories in countries. We've raised the minimum standards of competitive advantage across each superiority driver.

As I said, superior offerings drive market growth, this is important. Just one example, over the last 40 years P&G U.S. Fabric Care has grown by 5x or 500% in a market that has grown 4x. P&G's share has increased just 5 points. Market growth has been the main driver of P&G's growth which we've driven with leading innovation.

Three chamber unit dose detergents meaningfully superior products are raising consumer's performance expectations in the Laundry category. Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven 90% of U.S. laundry detergent category growth since they were introduced.

Unit dose products are now 17% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% share of that form. We expect this form to continue leading category growth. 26% of households now use a unit dose detergent, up 10 points over the past two years.

More opportunity remains. In the U.K. for example, unit dose was already used by one-third of households and we're just getting started in some markets. We just recently launched three chamber unit dose products in Japan and China.

Fabric enhancer scent beads are another great example of a product and package that deliver against the new higher superiority standard. The packaging shows the product and communicates the scent benefit with the squeeze scent release, it's distinctive and appealing.

Fabric enhancers are the fastest growing segment in the U.S. fabric care category, up high single digits and scent beads are the fastest growing form growing at about 20% rate. P&G's scent bead offerings are growing nearly 30%, superior innovation that continues to drive strong results over time. And again here there's tremendous upside. Scent bead household penetration is only 15% and beads are currently used in only 8% of laundry loads.

Another category winning was superiority is Surface Care. The U.S. Surface Care category grew almost 4 % in fiscal 2018, led by strong growth of both Mr. Clean and Swiffer growing 5%. P&G grew 20 basis points of value share.

Over the past year, the U.S. Swiffer team invested against all five superiority elements to accelerate brand results and deliver back-half growth across all five business success metrics. Organic sales up 9%, double-digit profit growth, market share up 40 basis points, category growth over 4% and household penetration ahead of year ago.

Swiffer continues to be the innovator of the Surface Care category, driving trial and category growth with new cleaning solutions. At the end of last fiscal, Swiffer introduced one of its largest innovation bundles in history, including a heavy duty premium line and a 3D Swiffer sheet, a super extender 6 foot Duster, WetJet for wood floors and a line for pet owners.

Retail support and activation has been outstanding and early consumption is ahead of expectation. Swiffer continues to lead in superior packaging with solutions for in-store and online.

In-store Swiffer packaging provides visibility to the product, so consumers can select the right Swiffer option for their needs and we’ve designed new online friendly packaging like the Swiffer Duster package shown on the right that can be shipped directly to consumers with no additional outer box reducing complexity, offering greater sustainability and lowering packaging costs.

A shift in brand communication contributed to the strong results, tapping into the consumer insight for today's modern family's time starved. Messages focus on maintenance claim with a tagline the clean you want in the time you have. The brand also invested in educational copy that shows how Swiffer products are quick and easy to use.

Let's take a quick look at the educational copy for Swiffer WetJet.

The new campaign is working and the past six months, U.S. WetJet consumption increased 14% and total brand household penetration is up 4% bringing nearly 1 million new households into the Swiffer franchise.

Swiffer is commonly an impulse purchase making retail execution both shelf and secondary location extremely important. The homecare sales team delivered superior shelf executions at top retailers and drove incremental merchandizing support. As a result, Swiffer in-store displays increased 40% in the back half of the year leading to the strong sales results.

The Swiffer brand has reframed its value proposition for consumers from price comparison to conventional cleaning methods, brooms and mops to the value of consumer's time. Customer investments were made to help deliver the perfect in-store execution and promotional support that drove mid-single digit growth for both the category and brand a win-win proposition, again superiority delivering strong business results.

One last example SK-I'm, the premium skincare market in Asia is growing over 20% with SK-II growing share within that category. SK-II sales have grown for 15 consecutive quarters at an average rate of over 20%.

SK-II superior product is based on a proprietary formula the work should dramatically improve the skin's natural rejuvenation process. It’s a product that solves problems for consumers in a noticeable superior way. SK-II is presented in prestige packaging that builds the brands equity and consumer confidence in the product.

Two years ago SK-II introduced its changed destiny campaign to challenge the belief that all of our destinies are set at birth celebrating women who have gone beyond limitations to follow their dreams and achieve success. Recently SK-II challenged six models to be photographed with just their beautiful skin powered by facial treatment essence to combat the belief of nearly half of all women that they must wear make up to feel confident.

Let's watch the most recent campaign copy of a better skin project.

This compelling marketing campaign along with the change destiny campaign has grown new

SK-II users by 23% and contributed to fiscal 2018 organic sales growth of over 30%. Excellent retail execution in-stores and online builds the equity of SK-I'm. The experience at SK-II's high-end retail beauty counters includes the beauty consultant who utilizes the state-of-the-art skin analysis tool, the beauty imaging system to discover how our consumer skin fares against five dimensions of wrinkle resilience, refined texture, radiance, firmness and spots in order to personalize the perfect regimen.

SK-II utilizes digital and data analytics to reach consumers with one-to-one precision marketing to enable a very personal and engaging connection. This targeted approach helps her select the right regimen for her skin through an online advisor and has contributed to SK-II's strong online share at nearly 20% over three times the size of the offline share.

This outstanding combination of product performance, packaged communication and retail execution deliver a level of consumer delays that support SK-II's premium price. Skin care growth before I move on is broader than SK-II, Olay Skin Care reach double-digit growth in fiscal 2018 growing organic sales in the two largest regions China and North America.

In China, Olay achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth behind Superiority across all touch points. Last year, we launched Olay Cell Science, Olay’s first ever super peptide formula delivering visible skin transformation in 28 days. We've upgraded Olay packaging to prestige like quality and attractiveness.

In North America, Olay delivered organic sales growth after multiple years of decline driven by strong innovation including Olay Whips. Olay Whips moisturizing lotion feels as light as air with instant absorption delivered in premium packaging. Consumers voted Whips as a number one new product in the skin care category.

In China, we completely revamped our Olay beauty counselor program and upgraded the in-store counters with higher and tighter standards shown here with before and after images. We've shifted marketing dollars from traditional push media models to more engaging pull media campaigns. In North America Olay is activated over 200 key opinion leaders to socially credential the brand.

In China, the fearless of age campaign is driven consumption and contributed to e-commerce sales growth of over 80%. Olay became the number one skin care brand at a top retailer in China during the June 18th e-commerce window, the second largest e-commerce event after Double 11. Raising the bar in product package, communication, point-of-sale and consumer value has led to double-digit growth for Olay Skin Care globally.

We continue to develop new superior product offerings that address the needs and wants of naturals consumers who are increasingly concerned about the ingredients in their products, and sustainability consumers who are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of how their products are produced, packaged, used and disposed off. Success is maximized by meeting these emerging desires while also solving the fundamental problem consumers are trying to address with the product, efficacy and natural and environmental benefit.

We've introduced products in nearly every category to address these emerging consumer needs. Our natural segment offerings quadrupled sales in fiscal 2018 and we expect to more than double sales again this fiscal year. We are definitely in the game in this important segment.

In April, we launched the Pampers Pure Collection in the U.S. including Pampers Pure Protection Diapers and Pampers Aqua Pure Wipes. The natural Baby Care segment represents over 5% of category dollars and is growing double digits.

Pampers Pure Protection Diapers are made with no chlorine bleaching, fragrance or parabens and deliver superior dryness and protection. Pampers Aqua Pure Wipes are made with 99% water and premium cotton.

Consumers want performance and more natural ingredients and less of an environmental footprint. P&G delivers each let’s watch an ad for Pampers Pure.

Results are strong - just a few months in the launch, Pampers Pure's has accelerated growth of the natural diaper segment to 40 %, almost 4x faster than pre-launch levels and has become the number one selling natural diaper in track channels.

Online ratings and reviews are above four stars with testimony such as, "Best Diaper" "I love the softness, fit, protection and prints on these" "these are our new favorite diaper, don't change them."

Two years ago we launched - following the launches of Tide Coldwater and super sustainable unit dose detergents, we introduced the first plant based detergent with the cleaning power of Tide. And Tide purclean was 65% plant based ingredients produced with 100% renewable wind power electricity in a facility operating with zero manufacturing waste to landfill.

Today, the natural's detergent segment is growing at a 15% pace, 50% faster than before the Pure Clean introduction. The Tide purclean is going over 30%, 2x faster than the segment.

This year we expanded our plant based offerings across the detergent portfolio to include Gain Botanicals and Dreft purtouch. Last year we launched Whisper Pure Cotton in China, our new premium pad imported from Japan with 100% natural cotton top sheet. The pad is priced at a 60% premium versus the base pad offering. Sales are projected to be more than double are going in expectations. We've launched additional Feminine Care natural test across the U.S.

We continue to lead in sustainability. In 2017, we introduced the world's first recyclable shampoo bottle for the world's number one shampoo brand Head & Shoulders. We added fairy dish to the innovative bottle line up and in conjunction with the launch of both bottles into the U.K. market, we kicked off the big beach cleaning campaign to drive awareness with post summer beach cleanups across the top beaches in the market.

Superiority builds brand relevance across age groups including millennials. Over the past year 17 of our top 20 brands in the U.S. held the number one or number two share position with millennials, including brands like Always, Bounty, Cascade, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Oral-B, Old Spice, Pampers, Puffs, Swiffer, Tampax, and Tide.

We're making good progress extending our margin of competitive advantage but we face highly capable competitors who continue to innovate their products and business models. Addressing these challenges and extending our product and package advantages, superior execution in consumer and customer value will require continued investment.

The need for this investment, the need to manage cost structure headwinds, and the need to drive balanced top-and-bottom line growth including margin expansion underscores the importance of productivity. We're driving cost savings and efficiency improvements in all facets of our business approaching the midpoint of our second five year $10 billion productivity program.

We continue to drive organizational productivity. Employee enrollment was down 3% this past year bringing the total enrollment reduction to nearly 30% since the start of our first productivity program, closer to 35% when including contractor role elimination.

Core profit per employee up 50% over the same time period and more opportunity exists. We've consistently delivered $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion in annual cost of goods sold savings. Over the past few years, we've made major investments into the supply chain to ensure it remains a competitive advantage for P&G.

We're creating a synchronized network based on real time demand signals to serve the evolving needs of our consumers and our customers. New U.S. mixing centers are up and running putting 80% of shipments within 24 hours of the shelf.

Savings will be generated through areas such as the construction of more cost effective multi-category manufacturing sites in geographically strategic locations, automating and digitizing these sites to minimize costs and maximize flexibility.

We recently started production of the first of several categories at our new state-of-the-art multi-category manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The site will have over 2 million square feet under roof equal to about nine Manhattan city blocks.

Another area of savings is elimination of substantial waste in the media supply chain. Over a year ago, we highlighted the need for media transparency with five calls to action. One, the ability standard, third-party measurement verification, transparent agency contracts, broad elimination and importantly brand safety. The entire industry stepped up to take action on their platforms the progress has been impressive about 90% complete on delivering the appropriate standards and measurements.

These efforts have been enabled us to cut 20% of media spending that was wasteful. We reduced excess frequency and reinvested these savings to increase media reach the number of consumers seeing our ads by about 10% and trial building activities by 50%.

We've also eliminated waste-related excess frequency, a deeper look at third-party data indicated that some consumers are being reached by our ads 10 to 20 times in a month significantly higher than our suggested average of three. By reducing excess frequency, we can again turn savings into achieving higher reach for more weeks.

We're taking steps to reinvent the media supply chain and how our brands work with agencies and we're pioneering new approaches to continually improve brand building. With our access to data in analytics and experienced purchasing professionals, we can bring more media buys in house, we're returning to one-stop shops where it makes sense, reuniting media and creative. We're implementing fixed and flow model, reducing the number of agencies on fixed retainers, while flowing creative resources in and out on an as-needed basis.

These changes not only reduce the number of agencies and save money, but lead to better quality, greater creativity, and faster ad development cycle times. We've delivered nearly $1 billion of savings in advertising agency fees and production costs over the last four years. We see more savings potential in these areas, along with more efficiency in media delivery, we expect the majority of these savings to be reinvested in more effective delivery of ads to more consumers.

As we streamline the organization, we continue to change our structure and culture moving resources closer to the consumers we serve, creating organizations with higher economy, accountability, agility and greater speed. We're strengthening our compensation and incentive programs increasing the granularity of annual bonus awards, tying them much closer to the results individuals deliver, and increasing the amount of compensation at risk.

The performance stock progress to modify to include retail sales growth metric and a relative sales metric - excuse me and the total shareholder return modifier to ensure awards reflect performance versus external competitive benchmarks.

While we continue to build superiority, drive productivity and strengthen the organization, we’re operating in an extremely dynamic environment. As I mentioned earlier, retail transformation, disruption of the media ecosystem and changing consumer shopping behavior. We’re managing against some significant headwinds, rising commodity and transportation costs, foreign exchange pressures, change in governmental policies.

Currencies continue to weaken versus the dollar market such as Turkey, Argentina, Russia, Brazil and Great Britain have all experienced substantial devaluation in the recent months as we compare current spot rates versus the time of our last earnings call and versus the average rate for full fiscal year 2018. In the short term, we're taking a pricing to mitigate both currency and commodity headwinds. We recently announced for example price increases in Baby Care and Family Care.

It’s unlikely that pricing will fully cover these large currency and commodity costs within the fiscal year not to mention the quarter. Pricing moves like these also creates some uncertainty and volatility, we will need to be agile, adjust as we go and as we learn.

To succeed in this dynamic environment, we must build a culture that continues to put us in front of change riding the wave of this dynamic environment versus being hit by it. We're leading disruption across the value chain, innovation, supply systems, consumer communication, retail execution, customer and consumer value to consistently and sustainably grow sales, margin and cash.

Against this backdrop and before I open the floor for questions, I want to remind you of our upcoming Investor Day in November 8 in Cincinnati. We'll focus our time together on that day on the constructive disruption we're leading across all areas of the value chain.

Brand building through digital enabled one-on-one mass marketing, newer innovation processes across products and packaging, enabling a positive impact on the world and on our P&L through sustainability initiatives, retail execution and winning in e-commerce through analytics and data science, supply chain transformation, robotic process automation, designing and organization prepare to win with consumers and customers at the speed of the market and at even more efficient cost structure. We will also ensure you have ample opportunity to interact with our full leadership team, we sincerely hope you will be able to join us.

And with that, I will be happy to take any questions.

Q - Lauren Lieberman

Thank you. And I like to preview the Analyst Day. It sounds very interesting. It feels like we need three days to do that, it is a long list. So Jon I wanted to just go back to the topic that sort of develops on the last earnings call around gross margin profile with some of the newer innovation you are bringing to market. I think there was a discussion around penny profit versus gross margin percentage and particularly with regard to consumer customer value investment, retail execution and then also just to make up of the products themselves I assume, it's more expensive to make Pampers not appear than it is traditional diaper.

So if you could just discuss a little bit to what degree that is a change or not a change, how that has sort of evolved, and I guess as you think about the long-term margin structure of the business, is there a change in thinking that it is little bit different cost to be relevant to consumers to stand out in store than there might have been five or 10 years ago?

Jon Moeller

Well there is definitely as we raised the superiority bar in increasing cost that comes with doing that and you mentioned several of the factors that increased cost in that regard, innovation by itself often brings additional cost with it but as long as those add value that's in excess of that to the consumer purchase, it ends up being a good tray for everybody.

And you mentioned as well in some cases the need to invest in the value proposition where that is not true for both consumers and customers. I don’t get terribly hung up on margin as the guiding metric and making those decisions. I can’t put margin in a bank account, I can’t give margin to you or shareowners, I can only put dollars in the bank account and I can only transact with you in dollars and so total dollar in the case of a unit of product, let’s take unit or detergents as an example.

About 50% higher price per load but also higher cost of both ingredients and in terms of processing, so actually a lower gross margin but much higher penny process. So each wash load that is done puts more money in our bank which allows us to put more money in your bank and that's a part and parcel of our commitment to build shareholder value. I think this is as simple as that.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to follow-up on some of the premium products you called out the unit dose, the Pampers Pure, if you look back through the company's history through economic up and downcycles, to what extent have you seen a response from the consumer plus or minus to embrace the premium priced products in different economic times?

Jon Moeller

I mean there certainly is an impact of macro-dynamics and consumer incomes on their appetite for higher price products versus lower price products. But generally the mindset is much more want to holistic value and the question of that additional nickel or dime or dollar that I am paying, am I getting a return on that.

And some kind of odd ways when economic times are more difficult, that question becomes even more important and a set of consumers answers that by ensuring the prices is lower, so they move away from the higher price items but segment of consumers actually moves towards the higher price items as an indication of quality and greater assurance that they are getting what they are paying for, so it’s a mixed bag.

Unidentified Analyst

Some people or analysts have kind of gone after your share improvement in the U.S. and elsewhere and said it's come largely because of promotions - acceleration in promotions and so forth. And I think that's probably true at Gillette and probably not true at SK-II and Olay, but can you go through the other areas and just kind of go through to what percent, to what percent is the improvement due to increased promotion?

Jon Moeller

As you mentioned John, it is different by category, it is different by market. If I look at an aggregate, the total increase in promotion is very modest. Stepping back a minute through a strategic lens I continue to believe, we continue to believe that we need to be competitive from promotional standpoint. But that is the last place we really want to invest incremental dollars ahead of competitiveness. And it’s simply because there is nothing proprietary in promotion and it can be matched and is matched very quickly.

That's very different than an investment and innovation or an investment in equity which can have and can build sustainable advantage. But we need to be competitive on promotion, there are couple cases in the U.S. where we took prices up competitors didn’t follow. We used promotion to get the price back in line.

And also what you're seeing show up is investments in some in-store assets which is trade funding you saw that in Swiffer for example I shared where we built display significantly but you also saw that the sales build that came with that.

So there is not one answer but there is in terms of strategic priority with pricing and promotion, pricing down and promotion being the last on the list especially in this environment.

Lauren Lieberman

And shall go again.

Jon Moeller

Go ahead.

Lauren Lieberman

So big brands versus small brands, so I fully recognize and appreciate that job number one had to be getting your very big very strong brands with positive momentum again and it was seen that there is now a long list of examples where that's the case.

So with that sort of being on stronger footing, is there now more room for Proctor to think differently about pursuing small brands via tuck-in M&A I know there has been two small transactions in beauty care those are still more U.S. focus, I'm curious as a global construct sort of is there a reason to buy small brands within China that stay in China. But sort of pursuing the more fragmentation that's been a reality from a consumer standpoint?

Jon Moeller

It’s a clear desire to better serve consumers including in smaller high-growth segments which by definition requires a smaller property whether that's the extension of existing brand or new brand. But we want to - take Skin Care as an example where we made couple acquisitions. We’re not serving with two very strong brands Olay and SK-II all of the different needs that exist in the Skin Care category. And we’re unlikely to serve all those needs with those existing brands which are very strongly defined equities for a particular solution.

So in those cases absolutely we’ll also look though at doing that organically creating brands that serve those consumers, but the focus is on consumer in serving his or her needs not whether some thing is large, small, organic, inorganic. We will be focused on delivering our numbers organically and would expect that acquisitions when they occur would be on top.

Another space that you seen us be active on from acquisition standpoint is OTC Healthcare and that's a business that that also we think is very attractive from a margin standpoint, from a growth standpoint, from a demographic standpoint, from a policy standpoint and we’ll look at all tools available to continue to increase our presence in that space.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay, another question on consumer health then. So it’s actually it’s been an increasingly competitive phase so not in terms of the OTC but also the vitamins and supplements space. So what is that you think Proctor can bring to the category that's different than others? You also see Amazon kind of take a bigger step in there as well, rise in private label or individual brand. So I would love to refresh on like in today's day and age versus 10 years ago why is consumer health still so interesting as an area to pursue more proactively as the world keep changing in brands?

Jon Moeller

Well it was interesting 10 years ago it remains interesting for the reasons that I mentioned. And why do we think we can bring to the party, what have we brought to the party? I want to be careful about this, this is an overgeneralization, but versus other categories we’re in there is a relative lack of true consumer brand building acumen that's brought to bear on many of these assets. And there is also a distinct go-to-market advantage as healthcare consumption moves in some cases out of the prescription space into the OTC space where we have a significant distribution networks with our Oral Care business, with our Personal Healthcare business, with our Feminine Care business.

So both have a brand and a distribution and then the cost synergies we can bring to most of these portfolios you think about the cost of media purchasing which we can reduce by you name it 15% to 25%. So those are the reasons that we feel that we can acquire when it makes sense and be value accretive in the process.

Lauren Lieberman

So, thank you for joining us. I think we'll go over to breakout.

Jon Moeller

Thanks everyone.