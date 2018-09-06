Xpel Technologies: Story In Transition That Is Attractive Despite Recent Rise

Xpel Technologies is an interesting and fairly simple business I have previously written about on SeekingAlpha. For some brief background, the company’s main product is a paint protection film for cars that protects the body paint. Xpel is the market leader in what is a growing market, followed behind by 3M. Xpel was doing fairly well and growing quite quickly when 3M decided to launch a lawsuit at the company aimed primarily at disrupting Xpel’s progress. In the ensuing few years, Xpel’s stock price languished under the threat of complete demise resulting from the lawsuit by a better-funded adversary and several operational hiccups – more detail can be seen in the article referenced above. A number of investors reluctantly sold their Xpel shares under the dark clouds of the lawsuit. The lawsuit was ultimately resolved without Xpel paying anything to 3M. This year, Xpel stock has performed very well with the removal of the lawsuit overhang and exceptional operating performance – the company has shown rapid revenue growth in conjunction with expanding margins – a very rare sight that is driving substantial increase in the intrinsic worth of the business.

In 1Q18, Xpel grew revenues about 100% YoY and showed expanding margins. The stock price subsequently rose into 2Q earnings on August 28, likely the result of another great quarter. Xpel again managed to deliver an exceptional quarter of strong margins coupled with very strong revenue growth: revenues grew by ~70% YoY and gross margins increased by ~3% YoY.

While Xpel has appreciated considerably YTD, I believe the stock remains one of the most attractive stocks in the market today and is an even better investment today than earlier this year. From a valuation standpoint, when looking through the valuations of microcap companies comparable to Xpel, it is rare to see a solid business growing at 70+% per year with expanding margins and that is profitable trading at ~1.8x this year’s sales and ~1.3x 2019 Sales (assuming ~35% growth in 2019). I would encourage you to run a screen on a site like FinViz.com and look through the companies and where they are trading – it is hard to find anything with Xpel’s business quality (i.e., leading market share in a growing endmarket) and attractive financial prospects trading at such a low multiple. Plenty of smaller companies with slower revenue growth are trading at >3x TEV / Sales. Additionally, another important thing to note is that the last two banner quarters for Xpel have substantially de-risked the story – what I mean by that is that management has delivered on their promises and delivered two clean quarters with exceptional results (i.e., no one-time items, issues resulting from the 3M lawsuit, etc.). While the valuation has increased somewhat, the expectations for forward sales and earnings have correspondingly increased and the valuation discrepancy has yet to be corrected. Assuming a conservative EBITDA margin of ~16% and the 35% revenue growth (which is consistent with management commentary on the margins side and seems conservative on the growth side given the market growth overall and Xpel’s growing market share), Xpel should earn ~$0.57 in 2019, which means at the current price it is trading at ~12x 2019 P/E. This is very attractive considering the company’s fast growth rate and business quality in the context of the broader market which trades at >20x P/E. Part of the reason for Xpel’s current valuation disconnect is it trades on the grey market and is not yet listed on a major exchange – management has indicated they are working on fixing this and this should be completed in 6-12 months, which would allow more institutional investors to own the shares.

Another interesting angle to the story is Xpel’s popularity among Tesla owners. For some reason, Tesla owners seem to love buying Xpel’s film to protect their cars. A search of Tesla Motors Club online illustrates the popularity of the product among the Tesla cohort. While many value investors are quite bearish on Tesla as a stock, Xpel may be an interesting way to benefit from the continued production growth of Tesla cars and the enormous consumer popularity of the cars. As long as Tesla continues ramping production (which can happen even if the stock turns out to be considerably overvalued), Xpel should continue to benefit from the tailwind.

Sources: Teslamotorsclub, Youtube video from Tesla Geeks

Yet another interesting angle to the story is that a substantial portion of Xpel’s business is in China which is seeing great growth – car penetration in China is increasing dramatically and given the increasing wealth in China, many of the cars being sold are higher end which are better candidates for Xpel’s paint protection film. This is yet another interesting tailwind that benefits Xpel.

Key Catalysts

Continued operating performance – if Xpel continues its strong operating performance, the valuation discrepancy will eventually correct as Sales and EPS keep increasing, even if the multiple remains the same (unlikely to happen)

Uplisting to either NYSE or Nasdaq – believe this will happen in 6-12 months and will allow more institutional investors to invest

Key Risks

The biggest risk is probably the broader macro auto cycle – this is mitigated by the fact that the paint protection market is increasing as a whole and Xpel is gaining market share over time

Another concern investors might have is how Xpel will be able to expand without selling equity or otherwise raising capital - this business is fairly capital light and really does not require much capital to grow - as an example, today Xpel has run-rate sales of $115mm based on 2Q18 results and this is with only ~$2.3mm of PP&E and ~$10mm of working capital, as compared to run-rate sales of $71mm, ~$1.5mm of PP&E, and ~$13mm of working capital as of 3Q17 - thus the business has increased run-rate sales by 60+% without increasing capital at all.

