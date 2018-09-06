Miller Industries Pulls Out Of Its Rut - With Foreign Trucks

Miller Industries achieved an increase in earnings of 40.1% during the second quarter.

Until August, 2018 had been a frustrating year for Miller Industries’ (MLR) investors. The stock traded in a range between $24 and $27 so steadily that I stepped out of my preferred buy-and-hold mode of investing to make a position trade. I bought some extra shares in June and sold them off 18 days later, for a 5% gain. It was something of a consolation for the sideways movement of the stock.

The sideways malaise ended with the second quarter earnings report:

Net sales were $176.9 million, an increase of 15.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.67 per share, an increase of 40.1%.

A 20.9% increase in growth profit.

Investors responded immediately to the good news. The stock price climbed to a high of $29.40, a 15.9% increase from low of $25.35 two days earlier.

It pulled back from that high over the course of the following week, but climbed again to $29.30. As of this writing, it sits at $28.00.

How did the Revenue Grow 15%?

Miller is widely regarded as the industry leader but finding the numbers to prove it has been a fruitless exercise. Oshkosh (OSK) is most often cited as a competitor, and Spartan (SPAR) has been cited as one as well, but no one to date has calculated market share. If Miller is indeed the leader still, the question arises as to how long the growth can continue.

As Dan Stringer pointed out three years ago, the need for tow trucks is the unfortunate result of vehicle accidents and impoundments. An indicator for accidents is vehicle miles driven, a number derived from the number of people driving and the distance traveled by those drivers. Stringer showed a report from dshort.com, shown here with updated numbers for 2018.

Source: AdvisorPerspectives.com chart derived from dshort.com

While the historic trend is clearly up over fifty years, the trend for the last year is significantly less. According to the department of transportation on traffic volume trends, “travel on all roads and streets changed by+0.3% (+0.9 billion vehicle miles) fur June 2018 compared with June 2017”. Numbers for months prior to June are similar:

January: 0.4%

February: -0.1%

March: 0.5%

April: -0.2%

May: 0.8%

June: -0.2%

This comes to an increase of 1.2%, or an annualized total of 2.4%. This clearly does not account for the 15.5% increase in sales.

A different accounting of accidents comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to the most recent report, the total number of crashes generally decreased between 1988 and 2011, then the number of crashes began to rise.

Source: Traffic Safety Facts 2016

2012 saw a 5.1% increase in accidents, 2013 a 1.2% increase, 2014 a 6.6% increase, and 2015 a 3.8% increase.

Assuming for the moment those trends have continued, the U.S. saw an increase of between 1.2% and 5.5% between 2016 and 2018. The increase in vehicle miles driven is within this range.

These are important numbers to have, but they do not account for Miller’s 15.5% increase in revenue. They do correlate, however, with net sales from North America.

Source: 10-Q filing

For the six months ending June 30 th, Miller has recognized a 2.4% increase in North America, or 4.8% annualized. This is number is well within the range of the increased number of U.S. crashes. Given Miller’s assumed dominance in North America, this limited growth is to be expected, and there is little reason to believe growth figures will increase substantially in coming years.

The true revenue generator is overseas. The company has a French subsidiary, Jige International S.A.

(Source: Jige-International.com)

For the six months ending June 30 th, the company saw an increase of 80.2% for its foreign revenue over the same period in 2017. The North American region is the steady revenue generator; the European subsidiary is the growth engine.

Of Valuation, Dividends, and the Balance Sheet

CEO Jeff Badgley reported in the earnings call that:

As of June 30, our plant expansion and consolidation efforts are substantially complete which has increased efficiency and boosted production levels allowing us to meet increased customer demand.

This is welcome news. The one and only question posed by the one and only analyst asked about capital expenditures going forward. Badgley’s response was, “we are looking at our backlogs in our European facility and as of yet have not determined if any further CapEx will need to take place there.”

The company has a long tradition of paying loans off quickly, but it seems to have increased its appetite for debt of late, and its cash levels continue to shrink. This is something to keep an eye on, but it is not yet worrisome. The company’s total liabilities are $135,958, but it has current assets of $253,505, easily resulting in a positive NCAV. In fact, the company has more accounts receivable than total liability. This is no small feat, especially in the automotive sector.

Given the fortress balance sheet, the dividend is more than adequately covered. It is therefore both curious and disappointing that the company did not raise its dividend. The last dividend increase was in March of 2017, and the stock is danger of falling off both the CCC list (now run by Justin Law) and DGI investors’ radar. However, the yield still sits at 2.57%, even with the stock price near record highs.

Miller’s P/E of 11.3 is below the industry average of 13.5 and well below its own 5-year average of 17.5. Its price/cash flow of 16.9 is higher than the industry average of 8.9, but still well below its own 5-year average of 25.8 ( Morningstar).

Over the past four years, revenue has increased by more than 50%. Earnings have more than doubled.

The company is watching the effect of steel tariffs. They reported in the 10-Q:

We remain concerned about the impact of the tariffs on European and Canadian steel and aluminum that have been imposed by the current administration. We have recently implemented price increases to offset the higher costs primarily caused by the tariffs, but it is uncertain how much of the costs can be offset in this manner and in any event price increases require a long lead time.

With these figures and the current political environment, setting a price target is a challenge. Short-term, I am suspicious that the share price will continue in the high $20 range. Long-term, the 10-year chart suggests a continued upward trend. Surpassing its high price of $30.34 set in 2006 is entirely possible within the next twelve months.

Source: BigCharts.com, with author annotations

There is the truly ugly bottom below $5 on that chart, but that low followed a run-up between 2003 and 2006 from $3 to $30. The share price had already started its descent in mid-2007.

Summary

Miller Industries had strong quarter of revenue and income, and the growth came largely from its subsidiary. The plant consolidation and expansion efforts are complete. Barring worse geopolitical issues, the stock price should continue its gradual ascent indefinitely, until the next bear shows up. The company should then be able to withstand a downturn better than its competitors, due to its fortress balance sheet, and may well come out stronger.

