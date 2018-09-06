Soybeans Move Closer To The 2018 Harvest Season

Last winter, the corn-soybean ration was trading above the 2.4:1 level or 2.4 bushels of corn value for each bushel of soybean value. That level stands as a long-term average for the price relationship between the two agricultural products. Each year, many farmers have a choice of which crop to plant on their acreage. When the ratio is above the 2.4:1 level based on the new crop November soybean and December corn futures that trade on the CBOT, soybeans tend to be the crop of choice for farmers as its price yields more return per acre than corn. Additionally, the futures market allows the farmers to lock in or hedge their revenue flows via the new crop contracts.

The 2018 crop season began with farmers planting more beans than corn, and at first, it looked like they made the right choice. In the spring, drought conditions in Argentina damaged their soybean crop and sent the price of the oilseed soaring on the futures market with the November 2018 futures contract reaching a high of $10.605 per bushel on May 29.

However, trade disputes between the Trump Administration and trading partners around the world in the late spring and early summer, most notably with the Chinese, sent the price of soybean futures to their lowest level in a decade as it was a very bearish summer for the oilseed.

An ugly summer season for the price of the oilseed

Tariffs by the United States on China and the retaliation by the world's most populous nation hit the agricultural sector hard. Commodities are ground zero in the trade disputes which began with initial protectionist measures on steel and aluminum coming into the United States from trading partners around the world including the Chinese. However, since inequities in trade balances between the U.S. and China resulted in additional tariffs on Chinese goods which to date total $50 billion. China responded with a proportionate amount of duties on U.S. exports to the Asian nation. Since the U.S. is the world's leading exporter of soybeans to the world and China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year. The oilseed found itself in China's crosshairs and the country that buys the output of one out of every four acres of beans not only slapped a 25% tariff on the oilseed coming from the U.S., but it canceled purchases for 2018 and 2019 leading to significant selling in the soybean futures market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, soybean futures fell from a high of $10.71 per bushel in March 2018 as the dry conditions in Argentina supported the price of the oilseed, but the trade dispute with China sent the price of soybean futures on the continuous contract to lows of $8.1050 in July, the lowest price since late 2008, almost one decade ago.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of new crop November soybean futures illustrates shows the steep decline that began with highs of $10.6050 on May 29 and took the price to $8.2625 on July 16. Soybeans faced not only the trade issues over the summer months, but also a strengthening dollar during as the 2018 crop was growing across the fertile plains of the United States over the summer months. After a recovery that took soybeans to a high of $9.2225 on July 31, the price failed and was trading at around the $8.40 per bushel level on September 6.

The weather conditions during the growing season in the United States each year is typically the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of an agricultural commodity like soybeans, but in 2018 trade issues trumped the weather.

Global demand for food continues to rise

With almost 1.4 billion people in China, the cancelation of soybean purchases from the United States by the Chinese was a mortal blow to the market this year. With farmers reeling over the low prices, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a $12 billion rescue package for soybean and other agricultural producers. Corn and other products including animal protein markets were victims of the trade skirmish this year.

Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation for all agricultural commodities has been increasing steadily over past years because of demographic factors. Population and wealth growth in the world means that each day, more people, with more money are competing for finite sources of food. In 1960, the global population stood at a little under three billion people. That number grew to 4.5 billion by 1985, an in 2000; there were six billion mouths to feed around the world.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, on September 5 the number was closing in on 7.5 billion. The ever-increasing number of food consumers are putting a strain on the demand side of the fundamental equation for food. Each year, our planet has become more and more dependent on bumper crops of all agricultural products, and the exponential growth of hungry consumers is a guaranty that demand is a one-way trend higher.

While trade issues may have caused problems for U.S. producers in then 2018 crop year and the price of soybeans have declined to the lowest level in a decade, the price trend over the recent is likely to wind up an exception rather than the norm for the future.

Trade issues between the U.S. and China have been the primary driver of price

$50 billion of U.S. tariffs on China took effect in July and August, and the move triggered a proportionate response by the Chinese that hit the soybean futures market and farmers right in their pocketbooks.

Over recent weeks, as the trade dispute escalates, China has been devaluing their currency the yuan as a tool in the trade dispute and concerns are rising that the dispute could become a trade and currency war. While the trade issues have weighed on the Chinese stock market over recent weeks and months, the U.S. equities market has proven more resilient. President Trump has recently threatened to up the ante and expand tariffs to cover $200 billion or more of Chinese imports. The current level of the trade imbalance is around one-half trillion dollars, and the administration has cautioned that they could continue to increase tariffs if China is not willing to come to the negotiating table and hash out new trade agreements for the future. However, so far, China is playing hardball with the U.S. and promises to punish any further protectionist measures. The latest threat from Asia is the potential for a 25% tariff on U.S. LNG shipments to China.

At the beginning of September, trade issues continue to keep a bearish thumb on the price of soybean futures which remain near lows. However, the demand for soybean products at the current lower prices has been rising.

The crush spread remains bid

Most consumers do not purchase raw soybeans; they buy soybean products. Soybean meal and soybean oil are processed by crushing the oilseed. One of the best barometers of demand for soybean products is the economics of processing the raw beans into the products that feed animals and humans around the world.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread shows, the trajectory of the economics for refining beans into meal and oil has been rising steadily since the early days of 2016. While soybean prices tanked over recent months under the weight of the U.S.-China trade dispute, the demand for soybean products remains buoyant. Demand for food is a function of demographics with continue to support the demand for the oilseed regardless of trade issues, tariffs, and retaliatory measures.

A trade deal would ignite a bullish fuse

The soybeans futures market was one of the commodities hit hardest by the trade issues since June. Therefore, a settlement of the dispute could ignite a significant recovery in the price of the oilseed.

I continue to believe that both Presidents Trump and Xi will come together and hammer out a deal where both can claim victory in the trade issue. The U.S. and China each have too much to lose by allowing protectionism to spiral out of control. Each side is looking for a win, which will probably come from compromise.

The U.S. has already made progress with the European Union and Mexico on trade. It is likely that a deal with Canada will occur within the coming weeks. China is the 800-pound gorilla in the trade issue, and it looks like the Trump administration is waiting to enter into serious negotiations with the Chinese with the power of victories with other trading partners around the world. It is likely that a final deal will come from a summit between the leaders of the nations with the leading GDPs in the world over the coming months.

Source: Barchart

At $15.66 per share as of the close of business on September 5, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) has $30.89 million in net assets and trades an average of over 100,000 shares each day. SOYB does an excellent job replicating the price action in the CBOT soybean futures market as it holds positions in that futures market. At the lowest price in years, a deal between the U.S. and China could light a bullish fuse in the soybean market.

We are now coming up on the start of the 2018 harvest season in the soybean market and other agricultural commodities. Trade issues are not going to cause the number of hungry consumers around the world to decline, and when a deal between the U.S. and China solves the current dispute, the price of the oilseed could see an explosive recovery rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.