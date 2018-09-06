Prudential Is Clearly A Buy

Photo Source

Prudential Financial (PRU) is a Fortune 500 company that offers life insurance, annuities, and a host of financial services from retirement to mutual fund and even asset management. The company has existed for 140 years and operates globally. With strong results in almost every division the company has not seen its shares participate in the overall market rally. While interest rates are expected to rise, Prudential should further benefit and see growing earnings all while reducing shares outstanding and increasing its already attractive dividend. Investors should entertain opening a position in Prudential as they are buying $1 worth of assets for $0.87.

Prudential Operating Performance

Prudential has been operating well. Results in the recent quarter were strong as we will review below.

Adjusted earnings saw huge growth of 69%. Book value also rose to $113.59 excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, while adjusted book value saw a rise as well to $92.60. With the shares currently trading around $99 it means the company is trading at 0.87x book value and only 1.08 times adjusted book value.

The adjusted earnings was due to a charge of $1.230 billion or $2.87 per share of divested businesses. This is a one time charge and will not be repetitive thus the reason for use of adjusted earnings. A few divisions that saw declines were "Gibraltar Life & Other Operations", with sales down 3%, "Life Planner Operations" down 17%, and "Individual Life" sales declined 7%. The large decrease in LPO was due to accelerated sales ahead of rate increases on yen based products in the year prior. A similar situation in life sales was due to prior year pricing actions. The investment management division, workplace solutions division, and individual solutions all saw increases in sales.

The company saw its assets under management grow to $1.338 trillion, this puts it among the top companies in the world for AUM.

The above chart shows 2017 statistics, so as of 2018 it is hard to say exactly where the company stands but it is certainly still among the largest.

The company is also extremely shareholder friendly. With a strong cash position and low payout ratio the company can continue to return capital to shareholders.

The company repurchased roughly 1.1% of its stock outstanding for the quarter based on shares outstanding being reduced to 429 million from 433 million. The company has a history of repurchasing shares as we can see below.

Since 2015 shares outstanding have been reduced by 10%. This is a net positive increasing book value, shareholder ownership, and earnings. Investors should continue to expect repurchases as the company continues to generate strong cash from operations.

Source: 10Q

In the first half of 2018 the company generated $6.675 billion in cash from operations. With shares currently giving a dividend of $3.60 or a 3.6% yield on 429 million shares outstanding we have a net payout of $1.544 billion for the whole year. Meaning if Prudential just earns the same amount of cash as the first half of the year, the payout ratio on cash flow would be 11.6% before accounting for share repurchases.

For the rest of the year analysts expect PRU to earn between $12.12 and $12.23 per share. This means investors can buy the shares today for close to 8x this years expected earnings. While investors wait for shares to appreciate to a more normalized P/E ratio, they can continue to collect a 3.6% and growing yield.

Valuation

Taking a look at peers we can get a better idea of where Prudential stands in its industry.

As we can see the dividend on a TTM basis is only close to MetLife (MET) which currently has a 3.64% yield very close to Prudential. The only company with a lower expected forward p/e is Lincoln National (LNC), and their yield is much lower then Prudential's.

As we can see above, since 2002 Prudential has only yielded above 3.5% about 12% of the time. This means investors purchasing shares today can acquire an abnormally high yield from the company. While the dividend has only been growing for the past 9 years, investors should expect this company to become a dividend aristocrat in the future due to its growing financially sound position.

Using a conservative set of numbers we found the following DCF valuation.

With earnings slated to grow 8% next year, we assumed two more years of similar growth in a rising rate environment before reducing expected growth to 5%. With this we found a DC value of $227 or more then double the current share price. This should leave investors confident with a room for a margin of error and plenty of room for price appreciation.

Conclusion

Investors that have been exposed to the financial sector in the past few years, have realized a decent performance. However, the insurance sector has not kept pace with its banking peers nor the market itself lately. For investors looking for an area that has not had the same run up and offers value, the insurance sector is a place to look. Prudential clearly shows all the signs of being undervalued. A low P/E, attractive earnings growth, shares trading below book, and an attractive yield, should be enough to make any investor tempted into owning shares. As rates continue to rise and Prudential continues to perform investors should expect a rise in share price. I am currently long and plan to reinvest dividends at this point as I am overweight my portfolio. In a market full of stocks reaching new highs, Prudential offers value and growth in plain sight.

