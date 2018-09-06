Staffing 360 Solutions Acquires Key Resources For Carolinas Staffing

STAF is continuing to acquire businesses as it pursues $500 million in annual revenues, but management is unable to turn a profit.

Key Resources provides staffing services for a range of industries in North and South Carolina.

Quick Take

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) has announced it has acquired Key Resources for $12.2 million.

Key Resources operates as a full-service staffing company for a variety of industry verticals.

STAF continues with its 'buy-and-build' strategy but management can’t seem to generate profits for shareholders.

Target Company

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Key Resources was founded in 1997 as a full-service staffing company, specializing in distribution, product, clerical, and skilled labor.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Pam Whitaker.

Key Resources’ primary offerings include staffing services for the following industries:

Fulfillment

Medical

Clerical

Hospitality

Light Industrial

Company partners or major customers include:

Resco Products

Ovations

International Market Centers

Impact Fulfilment Services

Carolina

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Staffing Industry Analysis, the U.S. staffing market was valued at $136.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $145 billion in 2018.

This represents a CAGR of 3% between 2016 and 2018.

The Place and Search segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide staffing services in the U.S. include:

Atrium Staffing

Green Key Resources

ICS

Advanced Personnel Solutions

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

STAF disclosed the $12.2 million total acquisition price structure in an 8-K filing as follows:

[a] approximately $8.1 million was paid to the Seller at closing [b] up to approximately $2.03 million is payable as earnout consideration to the Seller on August 27, 2019 and [c] up to $2.03 million is payable as earnout consideration to the Seller on August 27, 2020 (together with the consideration in clause [b], the “Earnout Consideration”). The payment of the Earnout Consideration is contingent on KRI’s achievement of certain trailing gross profit amounts.

Key Resources generated $35 million in revenues for the twelve months ended July 2018 and ‘operated profitably,’ so STAF paid a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 0.35x.

STAF didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance other than by saying the deal was ‘accretive to shareholders,’ without disclosing details about the extent or amount of that accretion.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, it had $2.9 million in cash and $90.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $12.9 million.

STAF acquired Key as part of its ‘international buy-and-build strategy to grow revenues past $500 million from its current revenue level of $335 million with the Key deal.

As executives of STAF said stated in the deal announcement,

The Carolinas have demonstrated to be, and continue to be, a substantial growth market. The acquisition of Key Resources provides us with further opportunities to expand in this territory with a strong product offering managed by a talented management team...The acquisition of Key Resources allows us to easily assimilate our strategic growth plan into the Triad area market of North Carolina. Culturally, our businesses are very similar, and we expect that each of our current teams will work well together on cross selling ventures to further the revenue of both Key Resources and Monroe Staffing Services.

In the past 12 months, STAF’s stock price has dropped by 24% vs. the S&P 500 Index which has risen 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

STAF stock has experienced significant volatility during the last 12 months, but over a five-year period, the stock has been decimated.

The firm’s balance sheet is ugly, yet it is generating free cash flow and management continues with its buy-and-build strategy to generate more revenues.

I previously wrote about STAF’s two acquisitions in my article, Staffing 360 Solutions Acquires Two IT Staffing Firms.

Those deals were announced when the stock was around $4.30 and it has since dropped to its current $2.28.

It’s not surprising that in the interim, the stock has dropped, as STAF has lost money at an increasing rate.

Management appears to be focused on generating revenue growth with its ‘buy-and-build’ strategy but the business remains as unattractive.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.