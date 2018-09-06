Insideevs August U.S. Tesla Sales Number Implies A 10% Shortfall For Q3

I discuss the ZEV credits and their importance for 3Q financial results. They are the one reason short sellers should be very afraid going into October.

That means based on the Insideevs numbers, we are looking at an approximate 10% Model 3 shortfall compared to guidance.

3Q guidance was for Model 3 production to be 50,000 to 55,000 and for sales to “outpace” production. So, somewhere over 55,000.

On Wednesday, September 5, late in the trading day, Insideevs published its always-highly-anticipated U.S. monthly sales estimate - in this case for the August month. The Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 number was 17,800: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.

Adding the July estimated Model 3 number - 14,250 - the quarter-to-date is at 32,050 for the U.S. While we don’t have a good estimate for Canada yet - the only other geography into which the Model 3 is sold - we know sales dropped off after the epic June month spurt. Let’s add 1,000 units for the entire 3Q, for good measure.

That brings us so about 33,000 without adding the U.S. September month. One day shorter than August, if Tesla keeps up the August sales Model 3 sales pace into September, it would end the quarter with 50,000 Model 3 units sold.

How does that relate to Tesla’s own 3Q guidance? Let’s look at the August 1 quarterly report from Tesla: here. It says that 3Q Model 3 production would be 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 units, and that deliveries (aka sales) would “outpace” that production number.

So what does that mean? Well, “outpace” does not mean an exact number, but if production is an anticipated range of 50,000 to 55,000, then one would reasonably assume that sales guidance is for somewhere above 55,000. With deliveries anticipated to be 50,000, that would make for a 10% shortfall at an absolute minimum.

So, in other words, the Insideevs August estimate of 17,800 implies, with a reasonable extrapolation from August to September, that Tesla will fall approximately 10% short of its 3Q Model 3 implied guidance. Maybe that’s better than some of the most bearish analysts thought was going to actually happen, but it would represent a shortfall to management’s own 3Q guidance nevertheless.

Granted, there's a reasonable probability that the September month will not be as linear compared to August, as one might suspect in a “neat” world. It could be higher or it could be lower. However, the midpoint of these scenarios now point to a 10% Model 3 sales shortfall. But could it turn out to be 0% (right on the money) or a 20% shortfall? Sure, all of those scenarios are possible.

Now, how about that talk of 5,000 Model 3 units per week, or 6,000 per week? Let’s take the Insideevs numbers and break them down to per-day and per-week:

Tesla 3Q units days per day per week July 14250 31 460 3218 August 17800 31 574 4019

As you can see in the table above, with 3,218 units per week in July and 4,019 units per week in August, Tesla is nowhere near 5,000 per week, let alone 6,000. What does Moody’s say about this? Will this contribute to a Moody’s downgrade?

Of course, the top line is only the beginning of the analysis for the Model 3 investment case. What matters in the end is, among other things, net margins. Not gross margins - but net margins.

Tesla famously excludes important costs from its COGS (cost of goods sold), thereby inflating its gross margin calculation - even though it makes no difference to the net margin, aka the bottom line. For example, all sales cost is put into overhead, such as its stores and other sales infrastructure. And where do the Supercharger expenses go? Repair costs?

It’s been said before that when it comes to Tesla, its gross margin calculation is essentially irrelevant, because of that cost allocation away from COGS and into overhead expense. All that matters is the net margin.

I have very little doubt that if you exclude ZEV credits and other accounting gimmicks, Tesla will report a loss for 3Q. However, the ZEV credits are essentially impossible for an outsider to calculate, and Tesla may have saved up some from previous quarters. For example, the company recognized zero ZEV credits in 2Q.

Over the last couple of years, ZEV credits had averaged upwards of $75 million a quarter. If that number was to stay the same in 2018 and Tesla had only 2Q saved up for 3Q, then it could recognize $150 million in 3Q. However, it could be a much larger number. I would not be surprised to see that number double, to $300 million. If so, this would be the one factor that would cause Tesla to reach breakeven for the quarter.

ZEV credit Lesson: Government subsidies matter, as ZEV credits is a pure government creation, forcing some automakers to pay Tesla and other electric car producers. Tesla’s bottom line is and will be vastly different depending on the ZEV credit outcome. It’s just so hard to have a firm view of what that number will be. Only Tesla knows. It is, in my opinion, the only possible reason why the company is guiding for profitability in 3Q.

What we also don’t know is to what extent Wall Street will view ZEV credits as a “durable positive.” Are ZEV credits simply a part of the long-term business model, or something that Wall Street will view as temporary and going away in the coming quarters? This will be a major part of the stock impact - up or down - when Tesla tips his hand on whether 3Q was profitable or not, and why.

Here's what is clear: If you are short Tesla stock, in my opinion the only thing of which you ought to be afraid are the ZEV credits, as they likely make the entire difference between Tesla’s ability to reach breakeven in 3Q or not. If Wall Street views ZEV credits as a sustainable and integrated part of Tesla’s economics, a big ZEV number would mean the stock has a much higher probability of going up when we learn of the 3Q bottom line results.

And, conversely, if you are long Tesla stock, ZEV credits are the only reason you would be invested at this point. If ZEV credits disappoint, or if ZEV credits are viewed as a temporary boost by Wall Street, Tesla is far more likely to post a loss in 3Q and for the stock reaction to be negative.

Anyone who can calculate Tesla’s ZEV credits reasonably accurately, and has a good sense of how Wall Street will view the ZEV credit contribution (especially if large, say over $150-$200 million), will be in a superb position to play this stock going into October. If I end up covering all or part of my short position before the end of September, it would likely be because I’m too afraid of a very large ZEV credit number causing the company to post a breakeven bottom line.

