Winning Stocks Keep Winning

Readers who follow me know that I am a big fan of investing in stocks, companies, and people who have continuing success. I love to see companies hitting 52-week highs. I also love companies that back it up with shareholder value.

Winners keep winning, in sports, in the stock market, and even in life. Tom Brady doesn't have five Super Bowl rings because he's lucky. He has them because he's good. Winning companies share some of the same characteristics, and can be identified in advance. In this article, I want to walk you through how I value stocks, first from a big-picture perspective, and then using Union Pacific (UNP) as an example.

Wall Street sometimes has some cockamamie ideas about how the world works, but the first question you need to ask yourself when looking at an investment is "Does this company make any money?" And if the answer is no, then you need to ask yourself "will this company make any money?" It sounds elementary, but I showed in a previous article that requiring small-caps to have made money over the last quarter and previous 12-month period before the initial investment (the S&P 600 does use a quality screen, but the Russell 2000 and CRSP indexes don't due to differences in index construction) beat the baseline portfolio over a 1 month, 3-month, 6-month, 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, and lifetime period. Here it is. Yet the Russell 2000 still has around 90 percent market share, versus around 5 percent for the S&P 600.

IJR data by YCharts

You wouldn't invest in a local restaurant or bar that loses money on an operating basis, so don't buy stocks that do this either.

Companies like Amazon are an exception to the rule because they strategically operate near breakeven to grow revenue as fast as possible. Just like the billionaire founders of tech companies aren't representative of the typical college dropout, high flying tech companies aren't representative of typical companies losing money on an operating basis. (Side note, but Jeff Bezos graduated from Princeton with over a 4.0 GPA).

When you dig down, over 30 percent of Russell 2000 companies lose money (the number about 10 percent for large caps in most years). The trends in the corporate world are mirroring trends that are happening to individuals. Americans are increasingly indebted, overweight, and depressed. If ever want to scare yourself, here's a link to the increasing public health disaster that the U.S. is becoming. You can watch everything from obesity to diabetes to binge-drinking to opioid addiction rise, county by county. We own a decent amount of healthcare shares too, and I'll write about it in detail eventually. The typical small-to-mid-size company isn't in that great of shape either. The percentage of publicly-traded corporations losing money is rising to levels not seen since the Great Recession. A high percentage of companies that are losing money have terrible business models, no viable plan to make money, and are up to their necks in the junk bond market. This is what makes a company like Union Pacific beautiful. While I realize that our country has issues, the problems give more opportunities to the winners, whether they are corporations or individuals.

Why Union Pacific illustrates what to look for in companies.

1. Strong earnings at a reasonable multiple. Union Pacific is projected to earn $7.76 for 2018, and the stock is as of the time of writing this trading around $154 per share. So for each share of Union Pacific that you own, you will have earned $7.76 for the year. This gives UNP an earnings yield of just over 5 percent. I use a simple formula to value stocks in a back-of-the-envelope manner. The formula is earnings yield plus earnings growth equals total return. In Union Pacific's case, they are projected to $8.80 in 2019, $9.94 in 2020, and $11.29 in 2021. I broke out my calculator and got a 13.4 percent growth in earnings from 2018 to 2019 and a 12.9 percent growth rate from 2019 to 2020. Add this to the earnings yield and you arrive at an 18 percent annual return for the stock. That is not a typo, 18 percent is a fair return. Using the same multiple of 20 gives you a price target of $176 for 2019 and a price target of $199 for 2020. Their cash flow is even better than their earnings due to smart use of depreciation allowances.

2. Smart use of cash. Of the $7.76 analysts expect UNP to earn, roughly $3.20 will be paid to you in cash dividends and the rest will be used to buy back the shares or used in capital expenditures. The company plans on buying back 20 billion in stock between now and 2020 and set a capex budget already. I'm not always a fan of buybacks but in this case, it's a brilliant move. Union Pacific is the type of company that is committed to sharing profits with shareholders. I'd tell you all about it, but a simple graph sums it up perfectly. Management sets a conservative but healthy dividend, then uses the excess cash to buy back the stock. This is the most efficient way to provide the maximum value to you, the shareholder.

UNP data by YCharts

3. Pricing power. I like to invest in companies that enjoy barriers to entry. Union Pacific is one such company. Union Pacific, BNSF, and Norfolk Southern account for over 60 percent of total rail miles in the US. It's a classic oligopoly. There's economies of scale, ability to set price, huge barriers to investment, just a few competitors, and my favorite, what economists refer to as "abnormal profits." You can dive into the game theory of oligopolies here. As a matter of fact, every individual company that I have recommended enjoys oligopoly status. Apple, check. Visa, check. Union Pacific, check. There are other ways to have a competitive moat, such as the intellectual property protection that pharma companies have, but oligopoly is an obvious plus.

4. Gains from technology. Union Pacific is using data and analytics to make their railroad more efficient. This helps them, it helps their customers, and it helps our economy. The world can be a win/lose place, but this is good for everyone and will help drive earnings.

Why the return might be even higher

Union Pacific benefits greatly from a resolution to the NAFTA issue as it handles nearly 70 percent of US rail traffic to and from Mexico. Additionally, nearly 40 percent of their rail volume is related to imports and exports. This uncertainty has held the stock down some. The corporate tax cut was huge for Union Pacific but the uncertainty has prevented the stock from going nuts. Donald Trump got Mexico to agree to a deal and Reuters is reporting that US and Canadian officials have been working late hours the past couple of nights hammering out a deal. Should either or both deals go through, the first thing you should do is buy Union Pacific because they benefit hugely from any deal made, both from the reduced uncertainty and from the boost in profits they are likely to see from tariffs coming down. The sell-side is mostly asleep at the wheel, but congratulations to Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl for the first upgrade on a railroad stock I've seen related to this trend.

I don't know this for sure, but I suspect that Union Pacific may have guided earnings more conservatively than normal owing to the uncertainty around trade. Human nature gave them every incentive to have done so given the uncertainty. If the deal happens, I wouldn't be surprised if they raised their earnings guidance. I bet they earn about $9 in 2019, versus an $8.80 analyst consensus. And even if it doesn't, the downside isn't bad as Union Pacific is still in great shape earnings-wise.

12-month price target of $180.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.