As the social networking sites appeared in Washington D.C. to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one noticeable distinguish occurred. Twitter (TWTR) leader Jack Dorsey became the center focus of the discussions with Congress including an additional committee meeting showcasing the power of Twitter even in comparison to Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). My investment thesis continues to support that Twitter will eventually close the gap with the power of platform and the market value discrepancy.

Image Source: USA Today

Market Value Discrepancy

The Senate hearing consisted of Jack Dorsey and COO Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook with the invited guests from Alphabet declining to attend. The noticeable difference is that Twitter doesn't technically belong in the same room with Facebook and Alphabet according to the stock market. Facebook is worth nearly 20x as much as the $25 billion market value of Twitter.

TWTR Market Cap data by YCharts

My thesis clearly isn't that Twitter should currently have the same market value as Facebook or Alphabet, but that the social media platform or interest network as Jack Dorsey called in on the earnings call will ultimately have a similar value. Looking at 2018 revenues, Twitter remains far behind the other two companies.

TWTR Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Some other noticeable points is that LinkedIn owned by Microsoft (MSFT) and Snap (SNAP) were not invited to the hearings. Twitter is clearly seen as the platform that powers political debate and business discussions highlighting the power of the platform.

The recent discussion on whether Tesla (TSLA) would go private occurred on Twitter. CEO Elon Musk used the platform as the place to open the debate with this tweet where over 100,000 people engaged with the tweet and millions more viewed the message.

With Elon Musk and Donald Trump tweeting regularly on the platform, this requires all of the media outlets around the world to be active on Twitter. By sheer force, this places the power and influence on Twitter and the job of the social platform to close the metric gaps with the other platforms.

The company has the secret sauce of using machine learning to finally use this power and influence to capture user times. Per CEO Jack Dorsey on the Q2'18 earnings call:

We’ve introduced new machine learning algorithms that organize a conversation around events and make it easier for people to find and follow topics, events and interest. We're also making these experiences more accessible by surfacing them on the timeline and explore and in search results as you likely saw during the World Cup. These type of product improvements are contributing to healthy daily active usage growth, which was 11% year-over-year during the second quarter.

Power Equivalency

The question is whether Twitter catches these platforms due to their equivalent power via either reach or revenues. My thesis is that the company significantly closes the gaps with the other platforms as users consistently have to move their conversations to the social platform to interact with people of similar interests or to find out what's happening in the world. The local news or CNN crowd will eventually find a way to move to Twitter to find the conversation sooner than waiting for a program on TV that provides their version of the news at a scheduled time.

The Pew social media report for 2018 highlights the reason for the current discrepancy in the valuations of the platforms. One can look at this chart as the problem with Twitter or the opportunity of Twitter. According to the research, only 24% of U.S. adults use the social media site while around 70% of those adults use both YouTube and Facebook.

One has to only look back at the eMarketer forecast on U.S. digital ad revenues last year to see the disconnect in the market. The forecast was for Twitter to fade away into obscurity with market share declining in 2019, yet the platform has now risen to the top of the power chart with Congress.

In the last quarter, Twitter generated 9% growth in U.S. ad revenues. The gap between this platform and Facebook is enormous. Facebook was forecast to reach $25 billion in U.S. ad revenue by 2019 while analysts only expect Twitter to finally top $3 billion in total revenues by next year.

The reason Twitter will keep heading higher despite this recent dip to $33 is that these analyst revenue estimates are far too low. The numbers have been raised throughout the year and the above described power of the platform is not reflected in revenue growth targeted at just above 10% growth and revenue levels far below the influence of the network.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock should be viewed in relationship to the power of the platform, not the current revenue or user levels. Investors should use any weakness to own Twitter as the market is still slowly understanding the turnaround. The stock and revenue base will one day reflect the current power of the platform.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.