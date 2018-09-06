Gold Looks Primed For A Rally - Time To Go Long SPDR Gold Trust

Gold has been under tremendous selling pressure for the last four months or so. The dollar has been rallying and that has had an impact on gold. Increasing interest rates, trade tensions, emerging market fears—all of these things have contributed to stronger dollar. But the trade tensions and the emerging market concerns could also be construed as events that should cause gold to move higher.

Regardless of the reasons behind the fall in gold prices, the depth of the decline has reached a point that it seems to be overdone. The weekly chart of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) shows that the ETF reached oversold territory in recent weeks based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings.

I took the liberty of pointing out the last four times the RSI was in oversold territory and the weekly stochastic readings were below 10. As you can see the ETF rallied on each occasion.

The chart for the SPDR Gold Trust is very similar to the chart of gold itself and that is the reason I chose this particular ETF to focus on. There are other gold ETFs and there are a number of leveraged ETFs with two and three times the leverage, but they don’t follow the price movements of the actual commodity as well as the SPDR Gold Trust.

While the pattern on the chart is one good reason to go long, there is another reason that I am bullish on gold for the next few months.

The Commitment of Traders Showing Something Not Seen Since 2001

I am a big believer in sentiment analysis. While charts and fundamentals are certainly important, the sentiment toward an investment is just as important. When optimism or pessimism reaches extreme levels, a change in direction is far more likely.

When it comes to commodities, the Commitment of Traders report is the best sentiment indicator you can find. The report is published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission each week and it measures the net position of three different groups—large speculators, small speculators, and commercial hedgers. I watch the large speculator group more closely because they have the greatest chance to move the market.

When it comes to gold, the large speculators are hardly ever net short. Over the last three weeks the large speculators have held a net short position. In the most recent report the group was short 3,063 contracts and the week before that they were short 8,710 contracts.

I know the chart above may be a little tough to read, but it shows that the last time the large speculators held a net short position was in December 2001. I drew the red arrow to point out the time period. Gold was trading under $300 an ounce at the time.

While the net short position isn’t a huge one, the sheer fact that large speculators are net short at all is the big story. It has been almost 17 years since the group was net short.

The sentiment towards an investment should be viewed on a case by case basis, what constitutes excessive pessimism for one investment could be considered optimistic for another investment. In this case, the COT report for gold shows that large speculators are the most pessimistic they have been since 2001.

Given the excessive pessimism and the oversold levels on gold and the SPDR Gold Trust, I look for gold and the GLD to rally sharply in the coming months.

A Couple of Ways to Play It

The obvious way to play this trade idea is to buy the shares of the SPDR Gold Trust. Looking at the four previous instances where the oscillators were in oversold territory at the same time, the average gain was 18.75% with the smallest rally being 10% and the biggest one being 30.7%.

The duration of the rallies lasted anywhere from 2.5 months to approximately nine months with the average rally lasting five months.

Given the past returns, I would expect a return of at least 10% for the ETF in the next few months, but given the extreme pessimistic reading from the COT report, I think this rally will be better than the ones we saw in late 2014 and mid-2015. I would suggest a target gain of at least 15% in the next few months and possibly as much as 30% in the next six months.

If you are considering one of the leveraged ETFs, I would suggest buying long-term calls on the SPDR Gold Trust instead. Going out to next June should give you plenty of time for the rally to play out. I would also suggest going relatively deep-in-the-money in order to withstand any short-term pullback.

I looked at the June 2019 105-strike calls and they were trading at $11.55 on the asking price with the GLD trading at $113.26. That puts them $8.26 in the money and the intrinsic value represents 72% of the premium. The delta on these options is 77%, so in theory a $15 move should give you a 100% gain on the options. That would put the SPDR Gold Trust at $128.26 and that is just below the recent high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.