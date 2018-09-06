Facebook: More Red Flags

The FAANG stocks have been powering the market higher this year, while more than 40% of the Nasdaq Composite is stuck below its 200-day moving average.

Unfortunately for those hiding out in one of the FAANG names, the group is now looking more like AANG and investors in Facebook (FB) have seen their year-to-date gains eroded. Value investors are now out in full force, suggesting that Facebook is now undervalued, but they may be missing one key ingredient. Companies that shift from super-growth to satisfactory-growth do not typically command the same multiple that they used to. While a P/E ratio of 25 may seem cheap for the company when compared to its average P/E ratio of 40+ between 2016 and 2017, Facebook's growth trajectory has hit a significant speed bump. Barring a massive improvement in the technicals and fundamentals, the stock looks to have topped out medium-term (9 to 12 months).

Earlier this year I wrote an article "Facebook: Red Flags Showing Up" suggesting that the heavy selling pressure at the $175.00 level was the first red flag showing up since the uptrend started at $30.00 in 2014. While there's no question I was early and the stock sprinted to new highs since the article, volatility has become the norm in the stock. The March decline was the first warning shot and enough reason for me to stay away from the stock. This recent decline is further confirmation that trouble might be brewing long-term. Facebook closed down 11.2% for July, which was the worst monthly drop the stock has seen since March 2014. The difference is that the March 2014 drop did not lead to a close below the 40-week moving average, this current decline has. In addition to a nasty monthly close for July with the bulls unable to gain back any real ground last month, Facebook also saw its second double-digit monthly decline in less than a six-month span. To put this in perspective, Alphabet (GOOG) has not seen a single double-digit monthly decline in the past five years.

Typically once this type of volatility to the downside starts to show up and it's paired with heavy volume, it should begin to raise the antennae of investors. This is because stocks are fine to hold when they remain healthy and experience normal corrections, but it's imperative to be able to discern between normal declines and abnormal price action.

Taking a look at the weekly chart of Facebook below, we can see that the stock has been in a strong uptrend since 2013. The stock put in a massive bearish reversal bar in July and has been unable to follow this up with any real nice progress. While this type of negative price action isn't a guarantee that the stock has topped, often sustained volatility like this after strong up-trends usually portends a period of consolidation at best.

Digging a little deeper into the weekly declines for the stock, we can see that there's a distinct change of character in the most recent downturn. The first two declines to the 50-week moving average were met with buyers immediately, and the stock was unable to close below this 50-week moving average. The third test of the 50-week moving average saw the stock base out for a few weeks but then bounced sharply off of the lows made at the 50-week moving average. The fourth test of the 50-week moving average in late Q1 of this year saw the stock break and close below the 50-week moving average in a violent shake-out, but then roar higher almost immediately two weeks later. This current test of the 50-week moving average is acting funky. The stock has closed below the 50-week moving average, has been unable to make any upside progress, and is now hanging out below this level and unable to reclaim it. While we did see the stock close below its 50-week moving average earlier this year and it failed to recover it for two weeks, the current period under this moving average is now going on six weeks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

August 2015 Decline: 34% bounce in 10 weeks

January 2016 Decline: 31% bounce in 3 weeks

November 2016 Decline: 16% bounce in 10 weeks

March 2018 Decline: 26% bounce in 10 weeks

July 2018 Decline: 1% bounce in 6 weeks

For those who follow the market closely, you'll also notice something significant about all of the above dates. The first three declines (Aug. 2015, Jan 2016, Nov. 2016) were all market induced as the market was also correcting sharply at the time. The most recent two declines and especially the most recent one have been company-specific declines. This is significant as it shows that the first three declines for Facebook stock were a matter of the stock being unfairly punished due to weakness in the general market. The past two drops the market has had nothing to do with the sell-offs, and it could be argued the market should have been a tailwind as it's slowly grinded higher.

The other significant point is that this is the first time the stock is declining to its 50-week moving average and that moving average does not have a positive slope. After a strong 5-year uptrend in the 50-week moving average, the moving average has finally ticked down for the first time since July of 2013. This coupled with the above two points tell me that this drop is not apples to apples with the other corrections.

Taking a look at a chart of solely the volume on Facebook below, we have another problem. We have now seen the two largest weekly volume bars to the downside for the stock within six months of each other which suggests that the stock is most likely under distribution. This means that funds are likely beginning to sell the stock and lock in profits and this is blatantly obvious based on the color and size of these volume bars.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to another weekly look at the stock, we can see yet another ominous sign showing up. The stock initially broke out of its wide base between $160.00 and $190.00, and then fell back through the bottom of this base. It then tried to break out through the top of this base again, but immediately got sold down back into its base for a second time. This tells me that sellers exist above the $190.00 to $200.00 level and they eager to take profits on the stock at this price. While the stock is still trading within this box, it is clearly the new leader among the FAANG names and the price action is beginning to look suspect.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Yet another issue with the weekly chart comes in the form of the uptrend line that's been in place for several years now. The late Q1 2018 pullback saw the stock test this uptrend line and immediately bounce, but this test of the uptrend line is not being met with much appetite for Facebook shares. The stock is sitting just below the trend line listlessly, and unable to gain any real upside momentum or follow-through.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the daily chart, the 200-day moving average is rolling over, the a death cross (50-day moving average down through 200-day moving average) is looming over the next few weeks if the stock can't smarten up soon. This is not the type of price action you want to see in a previous leader, and this is the only FAANG stock that currently looks like this. The others are all well above rising 200-day moving averages, not below declining ones.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the technical picture, the single red flag in late Q1 2018 has turned into about four red flags currently. The bulls are going to need to turn this ship around soon because right now I would consider the stock bearish on all time-frames and under clear distribution.

Unfortunately for the bulls that continuously hurrah about the fundamental picture for Facebook, that side of the equation is also looking a little gloomy. Below is a look at the annual earnings per share for the stock over the past 8 years.

As we can see below, the stock saw an incredible growth rate that they were able to sustain from $0.01 in EPS in 2012 up to $6.15 in EPS in 2017. The past two years, however, are seeing a significant deceleration. Annual growth from 2017 to 2018 is expected to see the first sub 20% year since 2015, but even worse 2018 is also likely to be a pretty luke-warm year of growth at barely 17%.

These are not terrible numbers by any means, but they are massively outside of the norm for what Facebook shareholders have been treated to over the past half decade. Growth stocks can command massive premiums and high multiples when their growth is accelerating and staying steady, but this typically quickly changes when numbers start to decelerate like we see below.

Annual Earnings Per Share

2012: $0.01

2013: $0.60

2014: $1.10

2015: $1.29

2016: $3.49

2017: $6.15

2018: $7.18 (estimates)

2019: $8.34 (estimates)

Moving on to quarterly earnings per share growth, we can also see a confirmed slowdown. Over the past eight quarters, the two-quarter average for EPS growth was 157%, 71%, 80%, and 47.5%. I use a two-quarter average as this avoids any one quarter skewing the picture by being weighted too heavily. As we can see from the two-quarters average of quarterly EPS growth, we are on a clear decline. This is not a moderate decline but a significant decline as we've fallen from a two-quarter average of 157% to a two-quarter average of 47.5%, less than 1/3 of what these figures were two years ago.

Quarterly Earnings Per Share Growth

Q3 2016: 190%

Q4 2016: 124%

Q1 2017: 73%

Q2 2017: 69%

Q3 2017: 77%

Q4 2017: 83%

Q1 2018: 63%

Q2 2018: 32%

Weighing all of the above technical and fundamental evidence, I believe Facebook to be a sell currently rather than a hold. While I cannot rule out the possibility of a last-gasp rally up the $192.00 - $200.00 level, I would expect that this rally would be sold into. From both a fundamental and technical standpoint it looks like we've got a medium-term top in here and I would be surprised to see the stock trade at a new high over the next nine months. There are several greener pastures out there that are trading in bull markets, and Facebook has exited its bull market and transitioned into a range per my definition. Any monthly close below the $165.00 level would move the stock into a new bear market.

There seems to be never-ending support for Facebook and a consensus that the stock is cheap, but one should not expect the same results from a medium-growth stock that they would from a super-growth stock. Based on the past two-quarters of evidence, Facebook is no longer a super-growth stock, and for that reason, it has no right to command the same multiples. I see any sharp rallies up the $190.00 area or better as having a high probability of being sold into, and I would be shocked to see the stock make new highs before Q2 2019. Based on this assessment, I believe the stock is dead money and rallies are now an opportunity to get out of current positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.