Riviera Resources: A Cheap, Long-Term Play With Limited Risk

Early last month, investors were gifted by the market with a new investment opportunity they never had the chance to buy into on a pure-play basis before: Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA). After Linn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG), as a restructured entity, emerged from bankruptcy and management paid down the firm's debt, the decision was made to divest of Riviera via a spinoff. As a significant natural gas play, with attractive cash flow generating and growth-oriented assets spread throughout the US, Riviera is an interesting prospect for investors, but what may deliver the greatest value isn't the oil and gas properties it has, it's the midstream operations management is getting up and running. In the years to come, absent something horribly unexpected, the prospects for this firm look attractive, especially for investors who want a small niche oil and gas play with both upstream and midstream operations.

Riviera looks pricey

At first glance, Riviera looks like an attractive investment prospect for investors. You see, following the spinoff of the firm from Linn in August of this year, the business's market cap has been decided, by the market, to be $1.638 billion as of the time of this writing. To put this in perspective, what is left of Linn carries a market cap of just $1.357 billion, implying that the bulk of the combined entity's value always came from the assets controlled now by Riviera.

*Taken from Riviera Resources

As the image above shows, Riviera's acreage is divided largely between two different areas of focus: mature cash-flowing assets in places like the Hugoton, in Michigan, Drunkards Wash, and Jayhawk Plant, and growth-oriented assets that consist of NW STACK, Arkoma, East Texas, and North Louisiana. In total, the company has 1.707 million net acres split between these areas, with the Hugoton, at 1.10 million net acres, coming in the largest.

Thanks to these miscellaneous assets, and despite the fact that they are geographically diverse (which reduces the possible clustering of resources), management believes that Adjusted EBITDAX this year will come in at around $94 million. Having said that, there are some extraordinary items this year that need to be taken into consideration. As the image below illustrates, if you adjust for things like severance costs, Adjusted EBITDAX for 2018, just for Riviera's upstream business, looks to be around $132 million. This assumes that natural gas prices average $2.92 per Mcf for the year, while oil prices average $66.51 per barrel (the latter of which might be too low).

*Taken from Riviera Resources

When you lay all of this out there, the realization arises that shares of Riviera are not cheap. If we use the $94 million EBITDAX figure (let's forget about the "X"), then shares are going for a trading multiple of 17.4. This compares to an industry average EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.56 for exploration and production companies and a multiple of 12.95 for integrated companies in this space. To be fair, investors may point out that there's a difference between market cap and EV (Enterprise Value) and they would be correct. However, in Riviera's case, that difference isn't that large because the firm has no debt outstanding. On a pro forma basis, it has $100 million in cash and cash equivalents (not including restricted cash), so adjusting for that, the multiple for the firm today is 16.4. If we rely, instead, on Riviera's $132 million for its upstream operations, the price/EBITDAX multiple would fall to 12.4, while the EV /EBITDA figure would be an even lower 11.7. That puts us in an acceptable range, but it's still not cheap.

Upside potential is significant

One good thing for Riviera besides its low risk profile (it's hard to go bankrupt if you have no debt and carry excess cash) is that the firm has been pushing to develop some midstream operations along the Chisholm Trail. These assets in particular are located in the Merge/SCOOP/STACK, an attractive oil and gas (mostly gas) region located within Oklahoma, and are under the Blue Mountain Midstream banner that Riviera owns. Between 2017 and through the end of this year, the company will have spent $128 million toward the construction and successful start of its Cryo Plant I.

Upon completion of construction in June of this year, Riviera began processing 150 MMcf/day worth of natural gas and over 9,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. By mid-2019, capacity for the cryogenic processing facility should hit 250 MMcf/day. Management forecasts that at full capacity, which is awaiting an extra 25 thousand horsepower of compression, the facility, which is located on 80,000 acres of land, will generate run-rate EBITDA of between $100 million and $125 million per year.

This is great, but it's not all. You see, Riviera is already beginning work on its Cryo Plant II, which will double its processing capacity to 500 MMcf/day upon successful completion and launch. This year alone, it's expected to spend $32 million on the plant. Assuming Cryo Plant II will have the same EBITDA potential as Cryo Plant I, this could imply total midstream cash flows per year, eventually, of $225 million at the midpoint of guidance.

*Taken from Riviera Resources

Even though investors need to wait for the day to come where both Cryo Plant I and Cryo Plant II are fully operational and at or near capacity, the implied upside is tremendous. Assuming that Riviera's upstream business is capable of keeping production flat and assuming that energy prices continue to average what management used in its own forecast, this would imply true Adjusted EBITDAX on a forward basis of $357 million. This in turn would result in an EV/EBITDAX multiple for the firm of 4.31. This assumes, of course, that internally generated cash flow is enough to cover future development costs.

Takeaway

The picture for Riviera is an interesting one, and no doubt a bullish one. Looking solely at oil and gas production figures, shares look quite pricey, but when you fast forward to the future and look at the potential offered by its midstream business, it's clear that investors should find the firm appealing to say the least. With other firms in this space, it would be wise to consider how risky the business in question is, especially since energy prices can fluctuate significantly over even short periods of time, but the fact of the matter is that with no debt and with extra cash on hand, those considerations are secondary to management's plans.

