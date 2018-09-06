Yangarra Resources: Gearing Up After Spring Breakup

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) had a seasonal pause in activity that is normal for many Canadian companies. Mr. Market usually becomes a nervous wreck at any pause even if it happens every year. Sometimes those pauses produce a pronounced price retreat for really no good fundamental reason. Then those investors that missed the original chance may get another chance to climb aboard for a profitable ride.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 12, 2018

This volatile stock staged a decent price retreat after the first quarter. After reaching a high of about $5 per share, the stock has now given up about 25% of that high. But once Spring Breakup is over, then the Canadian industry generally increases activity for a busy fourth and first quarters.

Management reported a production increase of 1% over the first quarter. Drilling resumed in late May and resulted in some new production to avert a seasonal production drop. However, production is now 33% higher than the previous year.

This Cardium producer increased the capital budget from C$90 million to C$120 million to reflect the favorable oil prices and encouraging drilling results. Therefore, two rigs will now be operating through the end of the year. That implies an acceleration in production growth during the second half of the year. Production did top 10,000 BOED as of the date of the update. Plus management reiterated the guidance of 10,000 BOED average production for the full year because the effects of the increased budget will be limited to part of the fourth quarter.

Cash flow from operations topped C$17 million for the quarter. This was about 41% higher than the previous year. The banks have been impressed with results to increase the bank line to accommodate the increased capital budget. This stock price will be much higher a year from now as a result.

Funds flow from operations for the six months reached C$.41 per share. But the production guidance is about 33% higher than the current rate. Given the acceleration in activity now that Spring Breakup is finished, the increasing production and cash flow imply a funds flow from operations of about C$.27 per share for each of the third and fourth quarters. Therefore, projected funds flow from operations should top an annual rate of C$1.00 per share. That cash flow of roughly $.80 per share severely undervalues the stock price.

Net debt of about C$115 million (which includes the working capital deficit) would mean an enterprise value of about C$437 million. Cash flow should exceed an annual rate of C$100 million by the fourth quarter. That is a tremendous cash flow rate for the current stock price. The stock price would need to at least double from current levels for the ratio of enterprise value-to-cash flow to approach 8:1. As demonstrated by the previous numbers, the ratio of long-term debt to cash flow is very conservative.

Source: Yangarra Resources Second Quarter 2018 Press Release

Unlike many companies in the oil and gas industry, this company generally reports profits. Holding back those profits was a fairly sizable hedging loss that cost the company roughly C$.08 per share reported. Operations without hedging should easily top C$.10 per share for the rest of year. The stock is currently priced at less than 10 times projected quarterly earnings without the hedging loss for the rest of the fiscal year. This stock is bargain priced even on an earnings basis compared to many in the industry.

The costs shown above demonstrate that the breakeven for this company is roughly C$25 BOE. That is an extremely low breakeven for an oil and gas company. Therefore, this company can grow under some very hostile industry conditions.

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2018 Corporate Presentation

This is one of the very few companies that demonstrates well profitability both including land cost per well and excluding land cost per well. Many companies have paid stratospheric prices for land costs using either stock or debt (sometimes a combination of both). Since land costs generally do not depreciate, shareholders never know the effect of the land cost on the well profitability unless management communicates that calculation to shareholders. This management clearly demonstrates favorable well economics both before and after including well costs.

Those favorable economics allow this company to increase activity without extreme financial leverage. In fact, management will now continue a 2-rig program through the fiscal year end. Typically, Canadian companies show a lot of production growth in the fourth and first quarters of the fiscal year. Spring breakup often causes a lull in activity during the second quarter and then a ramp-up of activity in the third quarter. So, the slow quarterly growth management reported for the second quarter is seasonal and should be expected every year unless mother nature is unusually generous.

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2018, Corporate Presentation

Management reported that current production topped 10,000 BOED. This reinforces that the seasonal growth pattern has resumed despite any market worries. Finding and development costs shown above continue to be extremely low. The operating cash cost management reported was less than C$15 per barrel. These numbers indicate that this company can continue to grow under extremely hostile conditions.

Yet management tends to keep financial leverage close to one times projected annual cash flow for the next twelve months. Furthermore, this management is not averse to slowing down activity and paying down debt at the first sign of weak oil pricing. That makes this company a good "canary" for potential industry pricing weakness in the future.

Key Points To Consider

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2018, Corporate Presentation

Management has presented some fairly conservative assumptions that should be easy to beat. Annual cash flow usually runs closer to debt levels than indicated above. That annual average production could potentially measure about a 50% increase above the previous annual average. Expect the exit production rate to be significantly higher. That exit rate should form the basis for yet another significant production increase next fiscal year.

Each share now has 2P reserves of more than 1 barrel behind that share. More importantly, those reserves are very cheap to produce. Therefore, the reserve report is very reliable and relevant. That reserve report is less likely to fluctuate downward should oil prices weaken unless they weaken materially and sustain that material decline. Very likely, competitors will suffer far more than this well-run company.

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2018 Corporate Presentation

The experience of a key person who builds and sells oil companies is vital to decreasing the risk of investing in small companies. Here that key person is clearly Gordon Bowerman, the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Whenever one invests in small companies, one needs to look for that extra edge to reduce small company risk while increasing returns. Then the small company investment becomes more of an investment and less of a lottery.

Others in the management team also have unusually deep experience with financing and development of companies. That experience has been demonstrated with very low operating costs and unusually high well profitability. Production growth is now the emphasis, so the shares should respond to very rapid cash flow growth in the near future. That growth will come with relatively conservative financial leverage ratios, so the company will be in a better position than most to survive an industry downturn.

Companies like this can be purchased on any pullback. The first article two years ago found the price of this stock near US $1 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 16, 2018

Clearly, the bottom was missed for the first article. Yet a purchase during much of 2016 would have yielded a great return to the present time. Exact timing may not matter much since the company has found a very profitable Cardium interval in Alberta. There are plenty of cheap locations left to drill before other intervals need to be explored for suitable profitability. This company has years of potential activity from current holdings that could be expanded to potentially decades with favorable exploration results.

However, the stock is quite volatile. The initial pricing slide shown near the beginning of the article compared with the slide shown immediately above demonstrates a sizable price correction in a few days. Therefore, this stock is for those investors that can handle price volatility until this company grows some more. Nonetheless, as long as the good news keeps coming, this stock can be purchased on any pullback like the current correction. Long term, this company has the potential to be a home-run stock without the financial leverage risk. Not much future success has been priced into the current stock price level. Yet much of the acreage has been derisked. Few oil and gas companies this size have such favorable economics going forward.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Yangarra Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that are not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.