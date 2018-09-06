Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Management Presents at Citi Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Citi Global Technology Conference Call September 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Microsoft may make some forward-looking statements during this presentation and you should refer to their SEC filings for the risk factors related to their business and that's true whether you are here in person or listening on the web.

So again, I am Walter Pritchard, software analyst here, very happy to have Judson Althoff, who is the EVP of Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft. I am going to go through a number of questions that I have prepared and explore mostly the business that Judson is responsible for which is their overall commercial business, including Office, Azure, the Windows business on the business side. And then I am happy to take some questions. We will have some microphones going around if folks want to raise their hand we will get you a microphone. So, Judson thanks a lot for coming. Appreciate it very much for representing.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Walter Pritchard

So, the company has executed really well on the transition from an on-premise software company to cloud services, I think stepping back where we broadly met transition and what’s still to come?

Judson Althoff

Yes, sure. So, I think it will probably be good for me just to kind of give you broad-brush on sort of how Microsoft is doing in this cloud transformation as well as sort of our view on the market. I would tell you that we are both reasonably pleased on our progress as well as super bullish about the future. About 85% of our enterprise customers are already using more and more of our cloud services as we have had great growth in that regard. We are at about a $7 billion run-rate now as of the last quarter $6.9 billion, but the bullish side of it is that, that still only represents about 25% of our overall business, little less than that in fact. So, the upside in terms of continuing to work with our own enterprise customer base and drive more growth even within that realm is huge. But then if you look at what’s actually happening to the IT market overall, Gartner would tell you about 23% enterprise IT spend right now is cloud-based, so it sort of tracks to what our same ratio is, but that is expanding dramatically growing 50% year-over-year on the platform side and about 30% on the SaaS side.

When we look at what our opportunity is though, not only do we see a huge opportunity to capture more of the $2.5 trillion IT spend but we actually see the IT spend dramatically increasing overall. So, what was classically thought of as IT an opportunity for companies like Microsoft is in our view going to double over the next 10 years and sort of unpacking that and explaining how and why that is, so much of what we do with customers in the cloud today at the edge is about really transforming their business and so classically what would have been thought as COGS not related to IT is digitizing. And so when we look at an opportunity for a large retailer or grocer in their stores to help them keep food fresh, it’s not about the servers we might sell them in the back of the office or the PCs that we might sell them in the front of the office, it’s everything from the sensor, the sensor fabrics, the large data stores, the AI capabilities that then help them reason over supply chain management for fresher foods. So effectively, you could almost look at the IT market as expanding into the world of COGS and so we see about a $2 trillion expansion on that market overall. And there is great objective evidence of that. We have some of our largest enterprise customers now spending an order of magnitude more with us year-over-year than they have or have had before.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. And so your primary role is running the sort of the front office, the sales side of the organization in a commercial area, you made a number of changes sort of evolved the structure of the sales force, how they are paid as sort of adoption has happened of cloud services, can you just review sort of what the changes are, where you are today and what your goals are going forward and how you pay your people?

Judson Althoff

Sure. So, by way of background, I have been with the company for a little over 5 years now. I came into the company originally to run North America, I did that for 3 years and then Satya asked me to run our commercial business globally. So, my day job is running sales, services and support for everything we sell from large corporate enterprises down to small businesses and public sector entities around the world and it’s about a $70 billion business for Microsoft. The transformation we have gone through really has been sort of left to right across the company. And it’s been a really pretty simple thesis if you will, I mean, we have basically changed the company around the way in which we see the world of technology evolving. So we really see this paradigm shift of the intelligent edge and the intelligent cloud reshaping how every customer thinks about technology today. And it’s really pretty simple. At the end of the day people experience life through technology and so we deliver product to market in six core solution areas from gaming to modern life technologies, modern workplace technologies, business applications and applications and infrastructure, core apps and infrastructure in the cloud as well as data and AI. And those six solution areas allow us to go to market both in a consumer sense, gaming, modern life mostly consumer, the other four in the commercial space. So we pivoted all of our engineering resources around those six solution areas, lined them up not by product as we were previously, but more by solution set. And it’s allowed us to create more seamless offerings for our customers. On the sales side of things we went through last fiscal year which for us ended in June the largest reorganization that the company has ever been through and given our size and scale perhaps the largest the industry has seen. And we effectively change the model of 50,000 people that are working everyday. Predicated on a really simple thesis, put the right resource for the right customer at the right time. We implemented an industry model, focused on financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, government and education, automotive and telco, the company never had one before. So I really like have a sales team in Cincinnati, Ohio calling on the Fifth Third Bank, Kroger and P&G has absolutely no ability to learn either of those industries to help the company truly transform. So reorganized the sales force by industry that then had an artifact back into the engineering organization, so that we actually build differentiated offerings for industry, recruit partners that lineup for those industries as well. The second thing we did was to completely revamp the technology capability within the field. Look, we have historically a lot of sales overlay resources even the Microsoft Bus would show up if you wanted to hear about our product lines, we got a lot of people who would sit you down and give you a PowerPoint presentation about our products ad nauseam. And we made the tough decision to let a lot of those folks go and replace them with developers. So I have hired over the last year more than 3,000 developers into the sales force so that we can actually code with our customers and help them really digitize everything they do within their business.

Walter Pritchard

So it’s sort of a sales engineer type…

Judson Althoff

Yes, exactly, but more than just what I would sort of traditionally call pre-sales person. These are actually folks that rotate in and out of engineering. So we spend 2 years writing mainline code for Azure and then rotate out into the field and help our customers with the latest Kubernetes capabilities and things like that. So that’s been huge for us. We line those folks up by those same solution areas that I spoke of before in our commercial space, modern workplace, business applications abstinent for own data and AI. And so the symmetry between the field and the engineering organization has helped us tremendously. The third thing we did was to build a customer success organization. You can think of this effectively as non-billable consulting that I pay for on my dime. These are people that live with our customers beyond the deal to make sure that our cloud services actually get infused into business processes that you don’t have the cloud equivalent of shelfware in the software world. And also been huge for us because the adoption. And the actual utilization of the services has increased dramatically over the last year is why we are so bullish about the long-term trajectory of the business because we can see through telemetry the usage curbs and have some pretty good predictability about where those are headed. So those three big things we did to really increase the density of coverage on our largest customer edge.

Now, you don’t do that, you have to figure out how to pay for it, right. So, the next two things we did were really to add scale to the rest of our business outside of the enterprise. We have created what I’d call a new digital selling force and think of this as sort of the modern era inside sales or call center teams. We have used our own technology, we drink our own wine, if you will and have implemented an AI reasoning capability that links everything we do in marketing for all of our anonymous interactions with customers and that then feeds demand response into our inside sales teams and then they actually come to work everyday, they have got a queue of calls, 100 different calls they could make, the reasoning, the cognitive services basically tell them which three calls they should make first, what to say when they are on the phone with the customer, which specialist to pull into the deal or which partner to help with the opportunity and has created far more efficient way at reaching tens of thousands of customers around the world at scale. That then coupled with revamping our entire partner organization around this notion that we want to build with our partners, build IP, build services practices, help them take the same to market and then help them sell the same has really helped us build much more scale. Then those five things kind of hinged together on the compensation model. We took a big leap. We don’t pay people anymore on what we sell. In fact, less than 20% of the compensation plan for any of our people is tied to what they might sell to a customer we pay our people on what our customers use and the value that they get out of our solutions. That provides a real interesting hook into this notion of helping even our enterprise customers take their IP to market in the cloud as I was talking to you a little bit about before we walked up here. We have some traditional commercial customers that have become what we call digital partners. Best example of this is the work we do with Boeing. I mean, Microsoft has been selling technology to Boeing for decades, but the work we have done over the recent years is we have actually taken their digital aviation assets, put them on our Azure platform and we co-sell with them to other airlines around the world. This drives huge top line revenue for them, helps them be much more nimble in their implementation and then our people are actually engaged with them at the face of the customer to deal with things like the cloud architecture, data privacy, security and sovereignty and it works very, very well with us.

Walter Pritchard

Got it, got it. Super thorough answer there. Appreciate that. So, you brought up digital transformation a couple of times, I had a joke couple of days ago from a client that they met with a copy machine company and they were doing digital transformation, but I feel like this word is getting a little bit overused, so maybe you could kind of break it apart for folks in terms of the agenda that your customers have and maybe specifically which of the solution sets or I know you are not talking products as much, but a lot of us think in the product terms sort of tangibly the – what parts of the business that you run have seen a boost from this trend in the market?

Judson Althoff

So first of all, you are absolutely right, digital transformation, you guess sort of the digital washing of everything, every new sale is hey we did a digital transformation at company XYZ. We try to actually help our customers in a fairly consultative way, unpack what it actually means for them pragmatically. And whilst no two are really alike, we do kind of sort of think of it in four pillars. The first is employee empowerment. So, if you are going to really be a digital company, your people have to work in a digital world. And so a great example of this is work that we have done with Carlsberg Breweries. If you think about the diversity of workforce in a brewery, you have everybody who from like folks who are driving trucks delivering beer to bars to people who have their PhD in yeast science. And you could get your PhD in beer, probably we would have picked a different path, but in all seriousness, these are folks who don’t find commonality very often, but by putting mobile technologies into the hands of the people who drive the trucks connecting them through our Microsoft team’s product to everything from the marketing department to the yeast science teams, it can actually help their product evolution by empowering their employees. So, we have done work with them to sort of say well, hey, how would you launch new products and new markets based on the data that you have coming off this empowered employee set. We ran an experiment with them and said, hey, listen, we think we ought to take your Russian pilsner remarketed and launch it in Sao Paulo, Brazil because of the matching of the customer data that we have, the customer sensibility we have as well as the tasting preferences we have coming off of the yeast data, but wish that was almost blast for me, they are like hey, you sell Russian beer in Sao Paulo what are you talking about, lo and behold, we sold 30% more of beer in Sao Paulo than we ever sold in St. Petersburg. So by digitizing the workforce, empower employees you get great progress. Categorically we think about empowering employees, we think about rethinking customer engagement, so a lot of work happens in terms of for example in retail helping customers develop omni-channel strategies that allow them to manage customer relationships in a less transactional way from anonymous through the advocacy, lots of work around optimizing operations. We are weekly working with dozens of customers moving their SAP environment to the cloud and when you do the operational burden that you leave behind is huge, so lots differentiation there like SAP is running their own S4HANA instance on Azure, so lots of great triangulation work there. And then the fourth pillar is on product transformation and it’s probably the most interesting of all of that 4 DG categories that we work on. And the question that needs to be asked and answered is how can the data about your business become more valuable than the business itself. And my favorite example here is the work we have done with Maersk. If you think about their business right, big global shipping company, not a lot of room for them to grow they already have 60% in the world’s market share is only so much fuel optimization you can drive to shape bottom line, so what’s the next generation growth. We have helped them basically take all of the data about their business and create software assets with it. So and you think about it they know where every product is and the world’s global trade market at any given point in time and so the ability to hedge on supply chain becomes a reality in addition to sort of offering end-to-end logistics capabilities for last mile delivery. So those are the four categories that we help customers work through. Again it has to be very consultative approach because what we do for Maersk and what we do for Boeing what we do for Walmart and what we do for Adobe they are all very different things. But if you kind of methodically walk through those four pillars you find massive opportunities for customers to reshape their businesses.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. Maybe diving a little bit deeper into Azure growing really fast in a pretty competitive space, you have got AWS, I think at this point the undisputed leader in terms of revenue can you talk about the strategy that Microsoft has to grow that business and what elements of that part of the business are really resonating in customers?

Judson Althoff

Yes, sure. So no question, AWS is first. They are the big dogs chasing all of this, but year-over-year I would say we feel very, very good about the progress we are making in terms of gaining market share. So that cloud platform market right now is growing about 50% year-over-year. Azure grew nearly twice that this last year and it’s on the strength of massive Fortune 500 relationships from Walmart to Adobe to Ford to Telstra, to E&Y you name it Fortune 500 across every industry, people are betting on Azure and we say well, okay why. And I am sure we have some good relationships with those folks. But it comes out of the couple of things. Really it comes down to one the flexibility of our offering. I talked about the edge and the cloud. We have been doing hybrid before the hybrid was cooled and the platform we enable is completely heterogeneous whether you want to use Microsoft assets or open-sourced assets, you want to do it on-prem, you want to do it on the cloud, we are offering a common platform for developers to build product from left to right. And the security fabric that’s the part of that as well enables customers to very quickly latch onto whatever local security data privacy, sovereignty and regulatory concerns that might be in the op – markets of the operator end, so the platform itself the hybrid capabilities within it huge differentiator. The second big differentiator for us is trust. We spend a lot of time investing in being super clear with our customers that their data is their data, it’s not our data. Their IP is their IP, it’s not our IP. And in addition even our patent portfolio is something we extend to our customers as they are looking to digitize their businesses and that’s been huge in terms of building that enterprise trust and credibility as the biggest in enterprises move to the cloud, the highly regulated markets still haven’t had huge adoption yet. That’s critically important. And I would say the other big reason is, is that without sounding too competitive, the reality situation is if you look at the two other big competitors in this space, Amazon is frankly attacking a lot of industries right now and they are pretty bold and open about it. I mean, Jeff will say look, your margin is my opportunity and there is evidence of that – huge evidence that retail of course, but also financial services and healthcare. And so I think our enterprise customers come to us going hey, look, we are not interested in going to the cloud with somebody who is interested in taking our business. Microsoft, you have known our business for decades. So there is that enterprise trust factor. And I think Google has seen us actually less of a direct attack, but a huge tax burden if you will, if you think about the single greatest tax on any electronic commerce or digital interaction, it’s search, it’s adds and so, yes you can seek out Google as a platform provider, but the reality is, is that, that’s going to actually turn into a reverse burden on your business. So I’d say those three things are our business model, the trust factor, the hybrid capabilities within the platform itself are the biggest driver of why we are growing twice the speed in the market right now.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. And then on the hybrid side, so you mentioned you have been doing hybrid before hybrid school, Azure is a key asset in your hybrid strategy, could you talk about where customers are in hybrid adoption and I guess specifically give us an update on Azure Stack, I know it’s a fairly early product for about a year, but how is that product?

Judson Althoff

Yes. So, we are super pleased with Azure Stack right now. We are taking orders at the threshold of our ability to deliver at this point. So, we are very pleased with that. We are also pleased with where we are going with Azure Sphere. So you think about this notion the edge to the cloud, especially with the onset of 5G coming, I mean, you can really basically put compute everywhere from the furthest edge through the midpoints in aggregate all the way to the public cloud. And the deep investments we have made in this space having a common framework for identity management, a common data platform, a common security model, a common development model. I mean even Google uses VS Code inside of their environment, because our tools are so rich and supporting DevOps scenarios. The platform itself has been built from the ground-up with hybrid in mind. And we think that, that’s really going to take off, again especially with 5G and we are doing hacks right now with customers, German auto manufacturer, whereby they are taking at the very edge of their autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, they are taking in imagery of course to do navigation and accident avoidance and we have AI services running at the edge of their car basically de-identifying all of the facial recognition for GDPR requirements. So, if you think about the elaborate and elegance in the compute model, there the edge and the ability to say, well, look, what we do want to run, have running at the car, what do we want to have running at any type of cellular endpoint with the telco providers and what do we want to have running in the public cloud and by the way what if we change our mind. I mean, the Azure platform is really the only thing that can deliver in that regard today. So, we see huge growth there. And then there is the financial aspect of it. We have stepped forward pretty aggressively and said anything you use of ours in a hybrid capacity whether it be Windows server or SQL server, any of our core on-premises software assets, you pay for once. So in the scenario I just described rather than paying for it 3x you are paying for it once and if you project out what the competition would have to do, we are like 88% less in terms of total expense. So, the technology inherently is designed in a superior way and the cost structure is dramatically lower.

Walter Pritchard

Right. Got it, got it. So I am going to go to one more topic here. We will take a microphone around. After that, I can keep going if there is no questions, but Judson on the Office side, I think we have seen this business has been around for a very long time, the economy is good right now, I think that’s driving some corporate growth, you have also done some things in the product moved it to Office 365, you are adding lot more value as it’s cloud hosted, could you help maybe unpack a little bit the growth drivers that were shared around Office and the macro plus some of the product drivers?

Judson Althoff

Well, so it’s really interesting, because the traditional PC market of course has been under a lot of pressure. Yet Office has been growing double-digits now for five, six quarters. And I think the biggest reason for that is the heterogeneous way in which we have enabled Microsoft experiences on all endpoints. We now have more than 100 million active users of our Office 365 products on iOS and Android. And so the growth really is not tied to the form factor, the PC is much as it is just the human experience. It’s also done great things for us in terms of expanding the creativity and collaboration software assets. Microsoft Teams is really on fire right now more than 200,000 entities use Microsoft Teams already. We have just a 1.5 year time. We have more paid users of Microsoft Teams than Slack does. And they should have invented this notion of teams and tribes collaboration. Part of that is because the same good old Office products that sort of grow up and love are infused right into the teams fabrics, so their collaboration is super easy. But this notion of Microsoft 365 is an offering that encapsulates Office 365, Windows 10 and our enterprise mobility suite everything basically we take on to mobile devices has been huge for us because the suite driver has so much value for customers. Each independent offering has its own strong growth in the Office and the cloud grew 29% year-over-year, Windows 10 is now on 700 million devices, EMS as I described the basis for growth and on the mobile side as well as the identity fabric and security fabric that comes across the same has been really strong for us. And it feeds well into Dynamics, you know Dynamics as a business applications product, we have had the strong share we ever had in Dynamics. Dynamics and the cloud grew 61% year-over-year and the large enterprise customers taking on Dynamics instead of Salesforce has been huge, from American Airlines to Walmart, to Nedbank to Adobe, to HP, to Lenovo was a huge enterprise strike there and it’s because when you weave together the Microsoft 365 productivity environment, Dynamics 365 environment you are reasoning over the same graph of data to once again help in place be more productive, it’s been good for us.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. And I will pause a second to see if there is any questions. We have few microphones. Straight right down here in front of there is.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a broad question of medium to long-term [indiscernible] profitability in your commercial cloud operations, margins have been sort of trending down because of the transition from on-prem to subscription cloud and it feels like we might be towards a level where margins can start to trend up, I just wonder whether you could qualitatively give us some color on that. And related to Dynamics you just mentioned it’s still a small business for Microsoft what’s the aspiration, what sort of beating the level do you think you could get, because it’s still a small contributor relative to your Office and other businesses you have got in there? Thank you.

Walter Pritchard

Yes. We don’t have the CFO on stage for the margin, but do if you can there.

Judson Althoff

I mean you asked qualitatively I can tell you quantifiably that’s for Amy to answer. But qualitatively I can tell you that margins are continuously improving because of their sheer nature of the state of where we are and this growth trajectory. I mean when you enter a new market you enter a new market where – I should say markets because where you are talking with the platform business and our competitors and AWS and Google or the productivity realm where we lead or the business applications realm where we are challenger as well. When you enter those markets and it’s a shared game margins are under pressure. But as our growth in share and trajectory improves which it is dramatically in all three of those realms were growing faster than market. Our ability to command higher margins is also improving. So I think you will see good improvement there, Amy can give you the details. On the business application side in terms of where we see the business growing, it’s interesting because the way to look at Dynamics is to look at it sure is its own discrete business, but then also the knock on effect if you will on our other businesses. Take for example the work that we do with Adobe and SAP, the beauty of Dynamics is that you don’t have to actually rip and replace your existing CRM or ERP environments, you can effectively leverage it to implement very nimble business process on top of any existing applications environment. So, we may bid in a given situation with Dynamics 365, along with Adobe, along with SAP, we may win certain components of the offering and that’s what’s driving a lot of the growth, but what drags behind it is massive growth for Azure and the data behind it. So, both Azure as well as the LinkedIn asset benefits hugely from Dynamics, even if Dynamics itself is not a huge driver, but in this case, we actually like I said, we have healthy growth. I think that there are customers that are tiring of the expense related to Salesforce. Salesforce is a great solution. There is good folks running the company over there, but it’s expensive and customers aren’t seeing the incremental value for what they want to charge and the incremental increases in subscription costs that they are placing on them. So, we are doing a lot of heavy lifting and migration work over to Dynamics 365, because it’s a much lower cost environment, it’s a much more open environment and it’s just sort of proof is in the putting there with all of the integration work that we do with Adobe and SAP.

Walter Pritchard

Any others? So, we do have one.

Unidentified Analyst

When you are doing your hybrid sales example you said that we are not charging the customer 3 times when we charge only once, but presumably the pricing charge is somewhere between three – the total price was 3 separate instances of application, for instance, one – you are not just getting away with the opportunity of capturing value and that’s reflected in your one price or are you just charging the lowest price?

Judson Althoff

Well, so strictly speaking, I will just unpack it a little bit more pragmatically. If you have SQL server licenses from Microsoft and they are currently running on an on-premises server. And you now want to take that workload to the cloud and run SQL in the cloud. If you do that with either Amazon or Google, you have to relicense it on their platforms. If you do it with Azure, it’s free, because you already own the asset. Does that make sense?

Walter Pritchard

And you pay for the Azure? So part of your answer is anymore on structured finance. So any other questions. We do have one. These are good questions. So we keep going. Michael?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I think we all see the growth in Azure, but I think there is also still lingering concern of the M&A decline in business with the rest of your own pricing. Can you speak to state of that?

Judson Althoff

Yes, sure. I think there were aspects of the cloud platform market that will be a commodity business and will be a race to zero. If you look at strictly infrastructure-as-a-service and storage, compute storage, yes that will be adjacent to the bottom and may the best price win. There are couple of things though even in that realm, I think will lead to an advantage for us, I think the pure R&D on things that we do in the compute realm from quantum computing to cryogenic computing, the data centers that we are putting on the ocean floor, those will actually give us a competitive advantage in terms of the COGS related to even just pure infrastructure and storage. So, I actually feel pretty good about even the worst part of that business. The parts for us though that I think will lead to long-term differentiation against pricing power in the market are the platform services that we are offering. Take for example Cosmos DB, Cosmos DB is the really the only planet scale database on the market. It can run in every Azure instance. We will eventually be able to run in every Azure Stack and Azure Sphere incarnation as well. And so you will be able to put – you will be able to decide as a customer where you want your data to be and how to reason over it and you basically conquer sort of the speed of light issues that any other singular instance cloud platform database would have. In addition to that, it’s 100% open. So if you have invested in ANSI standard SQL or Cassondra or Mongo in terms of your big data interfaces or key value interfaces, you have to effectively move that code over in a singularity without having to do any re-platform work. That’s a huge differentiation that we offer in any kind of operational data environment, any kind of AI sensing environment, cognitive services that we are delivering to market, the library services that we have there is materially greater than the competition. And so it will be the platform services, the ISV portfolio, the IP that you deliver that’s vertically differentiated that will provide us with pricing power on the cloud platform.

Walter Pritchard

So, couple of good follow-ups here on the Azure IC side. I guess wanted to ask you a follow-up on the Office PBP side. So E5 and some of these, sort of higher level more expensive SKUs in Office have been good drivers. Could you talk about what, there is security, there is data analytics, there is a number of different, there is telephony a few different sort of avenues that customers pursue there to get in E5, what are you seeing in terms E5 adoption and what are the drivers sort of today versus where they were initially?

Judson Althoff

Yes. We feel great about E5 right now. It’s interesting the number one driver is security, follows very closely behind by analytics in Power BI. We really feel good about competing with them against tableau with Power BI. In fact, we are replacing them left and right. When customers can effectively buy a suite with E5 that says well, gosh I get all of these security benefits from advanced threat protection from my Windows estate, my mobile devices and heterogeneous endpoint protection through to my core Office 365 tenant. And in addition to that, I give effectively Power BI along with that and then also effectively teams and where we are taking Skype in the convergence there. The value is immense. And so that’s a huge driver for us. The standalone SKUs themselves are actually also doing incredibly well, because people will look at it as either well, okay I will make an investment in the suite and roll it out from left to right or the symbolical start. My security problem is my biggest one. So I am going to start with the security assets and then move into the rest of the suite over time. So, it’s been very strong and we are bullish on the continued growth right now, because of the sort of share within the total base of the customer for E5 is still relatively small. So the growth opportunity is quite large.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. Maybe diving into that a little bit more, I get this question a lot from investors both on the Microsoft side as well as I covered the security space. Security is a massive market. You have got tens of billions of dollars. Microsoft has sort of played a little bit in that market, but there is a lot of money spent by customers on adding something on to exchange or Office 365 to secure it, the same with PC, you have got authentication solutions, people are sort of fully into active directory and so forth. What’s the sort of higher level strategy with Microsoft around security and how do you view that as a revenue opportunity given your seat on the sales side?

Judson Althoff

Yes, I know it’s a good question, because securities is one of those markets as you pointed out, where if you take this approach where like there can only be one or we are going to kind of mop up all of these sort of niche vendors in the space, you will be at it for a long time, because the number of vendors that every company has on their security offering is enormous, multiple dozens on average. And so what we seek to do is to provide a common platform for security. First, starting with our own assets, if you want the secure Office 365, you want to secure your Windows estate, the very best way to do it is with our security offerings and the lowest cost way to do it is with our offerings, because effectively it’s like the Prego’s spaghetti sauce thing it’s in there right. Then you sort of take the next leap in extension to that that says well also you leverage Active Directory and Azure Active Directory in the cloud for all your identity and multifactor authentication for all of your mobile endpoints. And so we want to have that as inclusive offering in the portfolio. And so effectively that’s the security that you get within Microsoft 365. That same security model and identity graph then flows into Dynamics 365, it’s then available for you as an asset in Azure. So, you are writing your own bespoke applications if you are using any ISV that’s on top of the platform, we seek to dramatically lower the cost for anything related to the portfolio effectively, where there will always be additional value-add is largely in the consultancies that help customers through cyber attack scenarios and that kind of thing it’s really our core business. We have a lot of partners that we leverage in that regard and that sort of build on our stack. So, I think will there be some consolidation to the market? Yes, will never be to be to the point, we are like hey, look, there is two or three vendors and you can get everything you need from one of them. We don’t think so.

Walter Pritchard

Got it. Well, I think with that we are going to close it out. I see 18 seconds on the clock. So, thank you everybody. Judson, thank you very much for coming. Appreciate it.

Judson Althoff

Thank you very much.