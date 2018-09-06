Rapid7: Hold Until 2019

Today, I am going to dive into an analysis of Rapid7 (RPD), a small software company that offers data security and analytics solutions to enterprise clients.

Revenue

(Source: 2017 10-K, table created by author)

Revenue has been on a roller coaster, growing 28% in 2014, achieving over 40% growth for two consecutive years, and then returning to 28% growth. After investigating the financials, I realized the decrease in 2017 revenue growth was due to management's ongoing transition to a SaaS business model, as mentioned in the 2017 annual report:

If we fail to successfully manage the transition to a more subscription-based business model, our results of operations could be negatively impacted.

So, given the hiccups that generally occur when weaning existing customers off of perpetual licenses and onto subscriptions, it's too early to interpret the recent decline in revenue growth as anything other than a bump along the road.

Instead, you should focus on Rapid7's billings and annualized recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) figures.

(Source: 2017 10-K)

(Source: 2017 10-K, table created by author)

Billings and ARR are–in my opinion–some of the most important metrics for SaaS businesses. Bookings is also important, but unfortunately management does not provide information on bookings. Billings tell us how much money RPD has received from customers for the year. Rapid7's billings actually accelerated in the last few years, rising 26% in 2016 and 31% in 2017. If you recall, revenue grew 42% in 2016 and 28% in 2016. Thus, billings growth surpassed revenue growth in 2017. This is important in explaining the effect of the transition to a SaaS model, because it proves that the company is deriving more of its revenue from subscriptions (rather than licenses), and the slower revenue recognition from subscriptions creates the illusion of lower revenue growth.

(Source: 2017 10-K)

To dispel the illusion of lower revenue growth, take a look at total deferred revenue, which shows how much Rapid7 collected upfront from customers. Deferred revenue has a CAGR of 39% from 2013 to 2017, and grew about 33% in the last year. So, while revenue growth may look weaker, the reality is that as fewer licensed products are sold and more subscriptions are sold, deferred revenue will be more important in determining how much money Rapid7 truly is getting from customers. Another useful figure is ARR/Revenue, which gives you the percentage of subscription revenue versus total revenue. Here are the ARR/Revenue percentages for the following years:

2017 = 64%

2016 = 62%

2015 = 58%

Looking at those figures, I am a little concerned about how slowly the transition to subscriptions is occurring. Revenue is growing in both the subscription and perpetual license categories, but a major advantage of the SaaS business model involves higher gross margins, since stable income flows allow for lower and more efficient spending on sales/R&D as the company increasingly focuses on the current product instead of chasing the next big idea or wasting resources supporting older product versions. Anyways, I am eager to see the 2018 ARR/Revenue percentage. I expect it to increase for 2018 as deferred revenue is recognized as revenue in greater quantities each period. If this figure decreases, then I may become bearish on RPD, because that would indicate that customers would rather stick to the licensed products, or are abandoning Rapid7 altogether.

Costs & Gross Margin

Now, I want to discuss the costs side of Rapid7.

(Source: 2017 10-K)

When I noticed products costs increased 105.5%, I sought more information from management's notes:

The decrease in products gross margin percentage was due to an increase in revenue from cloud-based subscriptions and managed services, which have lower gross margins in comparison to our software license products.

From my experience, it is very unusual to have cloud-based offerings that have lower gross margins than license products. In an attempt to discover why margins are lower, I found some factors that management claimed to affect gross margin, "average sales price of our products and services, transaction volume growth, the mix of revenue between software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, managed services and professional services and changes in cloud computing costs."

Rapid7's website does not provide pricing, so I could not tell if subscriptions had lower prices on average compared to license products. For transaction volume growth, since RPD is not a payment processor, I assume management means how often customers pay them. I suppose there are transaction fees each time customers pay, and the payment frequency of the subscription model could equate to higher transaction costs. My other thought was the need for an increased headcount of employees within the A/R department to handle the increased transaction volume, but that would be listed under operating expenses, and thus would not impact gross margin.

(Source: Q2 2018 10-Q)

Looking at the latest report, total gross margin has dropped to 70.2%. To be fair, professional services is hammering gross margin, but those services are complementary to the main product and are less scalable since RPD must have 'x' amount of trainers in proportion to 'y' amount of customers. Anyways, I favor SaaS businesses with 80% or higher margin. If revenues increase by more than 30% in successive quarters, then I could stomach total gross margin of between 80% and 70%. However, if RPD's gross margin falls below 70%, then I would hesitate to invest in it because the SaaS business model would be pointless if it led to lower margins than the license model.

Competitor Analysis

RPD Enterprise Value data by YCharts

To get a better idea of how Rapid7 is doing, I decided to compare it to two similar competitors: Qualys (QLYS) and Tenable Network Security (TENB). RPD is roughly half the size of its competitors, which I did not find to be a good sign. Around late 2015 to early 2016, it was of similar value to Qualys, but Qualys has grown much faster in the last three years.

QLYS EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

To see which company was more expensive, I looked at their EV to Revenues multiples, and Qualys' is 12.8, while Rapid7's is 7.7. I think a large factor in QLYS having a larger EV to Revenues multiple is the fact that its gross margin is 76%, while RPD's gross margin is only at 70%. Otherwise, their revenue growth rate in the latest quarter was identical, and their overall revenues are within $10 million of each other too. So, like I said earlier, Rapid7's deteriorating gross margins will likely hurt them, since investors typically expect margins to increase when transitioning to a SaaS model. If management wants to make up for the shrinking margin, then they will have to deliver excellent revenue growth of at least 30% each quarter.

QLYS Cash from Investing (TTM) data by YCharts

Another thing I noticed is that while Qualys and Rapid7 have seen their share prices increase at similar rates in the last six months, QLYS seems to be investing more, taking on less debt, and generating substantially more operating cash flow on a TTM basis. Thus, I think QLYS is doing better than RPD. I would have included TENB in more comparisons, but it has only been public for a few months, so comparisons will have to wait until more time has passed.

Conclusion

It is hard to take a stance on Rapid7, because the transition is obviously affecting their short-term figures. Billings picked up substantially, showing that the "decline" in revenue is only because that deferred revenue has yet to be recognized in the future. However, the shrinking of gross margin as the company turns to SaaS was unexpected, because subscription companies tend to have higher margins than license companies. RPD also has lower gross margin than its closest competitors, QLYS and TENB, which puts it at a pricing disadvantage. Also, QLYS is investing at much higher rates and also generating much higher operating cash flows. However, I think Rapid7 needs at least two more quarters to show if they can maintain gross margin above 70%, and keep revenue growing at least 30% per quarter.

For the above reasons, I do not recommend buying shares in RPD, but would recommend holding if you own shares until the 2019 annual earnings report shows if they have met the gross margin and revenue growth criteria.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.