Sept. 4 Was Likely The Bottom For Silver, Or Close To It

I think it is quite possible that $13.75-$14.00/ounce represents the lowest level that the silver price can go, in the world of central bank QE after the 2008 financial crisis.

But the silver price plunge this Tuesday, Sept. 4, to an intraday low of $13.94/ounce, looks like the bottom in silver to me, or close to it.

My cautionary article on silver in July 2016 more or less called the top in silver that summer.

I am not a silver bug and not always bullish on silver - I usually prefer to invest in gold.

Long-time readers know that I am not a silver bug and I am not always bullish on silver (SLV) (PSLV). Due to silver's volatility, lack of price stability, industrial demand risk, extra supply as a by-product, and a negative long-term (150-year) price trend compared to gold - in general I usually prefer to invest in gold (GLD) (PHYS) and gold miners (GDX) (GDXJ) (GOAU), rather than silver and silver miners (SIL) (SILJ).

I also feel kind of bad that my cautionary article on July 4, 2016, "Why Silver Is Not A Sure Thing," more or less called the top in silver that summer. I didn't mean to call the top, I was simply urging caution after an overheated rapid leg up in the silver price in June 2016:

But now the silver price plunge this Tuesday, Sept. 4, to an intraday low of $13.94/ounce, looks like the bottom in silver to me, or close to it:

I say this because the silver price is now matching the low price level that it reached back in late August 2015 and December 2015-January 2016. Here is a chart of the silver price from 2015 to the present:

And here is a close-up on the period from the summer of 2015 to early 2016:

As you can see, during the late August 2015 global stock market plunge, the silver price fell sharply but bottomed right around $14.00/ounce, with one brief intraday drop below it - just like this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

Then in December 2015 and January 2016, that was the now famous period of extreme lows for the entire precious metals complex, all of the metals and all of the miners. That's when people like me jumped into the market to grab outrageous bargains on junior precious metal miner stocks and made gains up to 450% in 5 months on our top holdings.

At that time, yes, the silver price briefly lagged below $14.00/ounce. But even then it never fell any lower than $13.75/ounce. Clearly that was as low a price as anyone was willing to sell silver at, even at the moment of peak bearishness in the sector.

Even when global stock markets plunged again in mid-January 2016, and precious metals were still weak, the bears still couldn't drive the silver price any lower than $13.75/ounce.

And now this week we see the silver price falling to $14.00/ounce and just below it, and bouncing up from there again.

I think it is quite possible that $13.75-$14.00/ounce represents the lowest level that the silver price can go, in the world of central bank quantitative easing (QE) after the 2008 financial crisis.

Of course, no one can guarantee any such thing about a price bottom. But I say that, based on seeing the silver price repeatedly bounce up off this level after long severe declines in the QE and post-QE era: in August 2015, in January 2016, and again this week.

The Stock Market and Silver: Next Time Won't Be Like 2008

Many precious metal investors and traders still have painful memories of the experience of the fall of 2008 during the financial crisis and stock market crash: Precious metals and miners didn't go up when stocks went down - precious metals and miners crashed along with stocks. The silver price crashed especially hard.

Because of the memory of this painful experience, I see that many investors and traders expect it will happen again in a stock market downturn. But I believe this is incorrect. So many factors are completely different now, than they were going into the fall of 2008:

In the summer of 2008, the silver price was at the peak of a massive 5-year rally from 2003 to 2008.

But now, the silver price is already as low as it has been since the middle of 2009.

In the summer of 2008, QE didn't exist yet. The Fed Funds Rate was still at 2.00%, and no one dreamed that a Zero Interest Rate Policy would exist.

But now, 10 years later, the Fed is just now considering hiking rates back to that 2.00% level. Everyone knows the Fed is ready and willing to cut rates back to zero if necessary in the event of a financial or market crisis, because we spent 7 of the last 10 years at a 0.00% Fed Funds Rate.

In the summer of 2008, as late as July 3, the European Central Bank was still raising the Eurosystem interest rate on the deposit facility, from 3.00% to 3.25%, and the benchmark refinancing rate from 4.00% to 4.25%! The official announcement of this policy decision can still be viewed online on this page. The ECB did not reduce these rates until the coordinated worldwide emergency actions of October 8, 2008, when they cut the deposit facility interest rate to 2.75% and the refinancing rate to 3.75%.

But now, the European refinancing rate has been at 0.00% since 2016 up to the present. That is a 4.25% lower interest rate than at the time the fall 2008 financial crisis began.

The point is, all of these easing policies weaken the value of all global fiat paper currencies, and prop up the value of hard assets such as gold and silver.

When the silver price crashed in the fall of 2008, it did so in an environment where global interest rates were 2.00% to 4.25%, and no one expected the rates could or would ever go so dramatically lower in the way that they did.

Nowadays, most global rates are far lower, and everyone knows and expects all rates can be cut to zero again if necessary. The expectations of the market will be completely different in the next stock market downturn, than they were going into the fall of 2008.

The 2015-2016 Period and the Current Period

Asset class performance in August 2015, January 2016, and February 2016, is a much better indicator of what to expect, than asset class performance in the fall of 2008. And in 2015-2016, the silver price bottomed in the $13.75 to $14.00/ounce price range level.

I strongly believe silver will hold this level and establish a bottom here again now in the fall of 2018, as it did earlier this week on Sept. 4. As I wrote in another recent article, I think it is quite possible that we have already passed "peak Fed hawkishness" in the current rate hike cycle, and that going forward the Fed will become increasingly more dovish than the market is currently expecting and pricing in. This will be bullish for precious metals, and could help put in a bottom for the silver price right now.

August 2015-January 2016-September 2018 as Extended Reverse Head-and-Shoulders Bottom in Silver?

Although the time period is very extended, one can argue that:

the $13.91 intraday low/$14.08 closing low on Aug. 26, 2015,

the ~$13.75 low in December 2015-January 2016, and

the $13.94 intraday low/$14.06 closing low this week

may represent a triple bottom, or even a reverse head-and-shoulders bottoming pattern, for the silver price on a long-term scale.

I realize that the second "shoulder" occurring over 2.5 years after the "head" is not a typical time frame for this type of pattern. But many things about the precious metal price movements have not been typical the past few years, from the extreme lows in late 2015 / early 2016, to the surging rally up to a peak in summer 2016, to the long, slow downward trend of the past two years. It has been a strange and difficult market that has tested the patience of even the most dedicated precious metal bulls.

Hopefully we will receive some clarity soon, one way or the other, about the direction of the next big move for the silver price, as well as for the entire precious metals sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS, GOAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long physical precious metals and various precious metal miner stocks.

Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.