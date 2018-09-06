U.S. Silica Not Given Enough Credit For Sandbox

U.S. Silica's risk:reward is highly favorable at current levels. Downside risk is $3-$5 down, while the upside appears to have $20 up (conservatively), which would be a double of its share price.

No credit is given for other facets of U.S. Silica's last mile solutions or ISP segment, which are feeding off of other bullish dynamics which investors may not be aware of.

Recent negatives announced by industry players took the wind out of SLCA's sails, stunting their share price recovery from $30. But, these negatives are transitory.

U.S. Silica is done spending on major CapEx projects, and is set to earn considerable cashflow in the coming quarters, yet the stock has fallen to near 2016 lows.

U.S. Silica (SLCA), reported monster revenues and net income recently, and changed the narrative on frac sand with its recent earnings call. The over 100 year old company said that Northern White sand is here to stay, contracts should become more enforceable, and brown sand is seeing pushback. However, the stock was trading at $30 then. Now, it is at $20. What happened?

Well, there were some recent developments that flipped the momentum back to the bears and fear-mongers, such as the pricing reductions that Covia (CVIA) forecasted, and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) reporting that they can use 30% less proppant per well.

However, I rebuked these points in my recent article on Hi-Crush (HCLP), which investors may want to read if they have not yet done so already. For the purposes of this article, I would like to highlight other parts of SLCA's businesses that investors may not be aware of, such as last mile container trends for Sandbox. Last, we will examine SLCA's chart, which is approaching bargain basement prices, and providing even more reason to be long the stock.

Myths Debunked

On my previous HCLP article, I commented that pricing weakness on sand volumes should only be temporary, as delays in completions by E&Ps are temporary. These companies are simply ahead of their production targets, and are awaiting more takeaway capacity.

Also, Whiting's situation of using 30% less proppant per well was isolated to its specific geology and strategy in the area, since most E&Ps are reporting the opposite in most other regions, most notably the Permian. So, Whiting's case must be isolated.

In fact, just a few points gleaned from other recent pressure pumper's calls are telling for the industry as a whole.

For example, ProPetro (PUMP) verified that sand per lateral foot is increasing, Keane Group (FRAC) and Mammoth Energy (TUSK) reported that no slowdowns in completions are occurring, and Patterson-UTI (PTEN) confirmed that lateral lengths are growing, (along with countless other E&Ps who are reporting the same thing), which is why demand for their rigs are soaring.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV), is also seeing heavy land rig orders, both, at home and abroad, citing the need for precise placement of laterals and stimulations as the driver behind E&P's spending habits.

SLCA's Last Mile Is A Key Differentiator From Peers

Any frac sand company that has a last mile solution definitely gives them a competitive advantage, and sets them apart from the rest who don't. However, U.S. Silica's Sandbox, which delivers frac sand directly to the wellhead in box-like containers, is arguably the best last mile solution in the industry due to its ease of transport and handling abilities.

Selling Last Mile Solution To Competitors

They are also finding ways to pack more sand into their containers and increase efficiencies, which I have written about in past articles. In this article, I would like to highlight the idea of SLCA selling their last mile solution to other sand companies, because it could have significant implications for their bottom-line.

This idea is nothing new, and was mentioned on one of SLCA's prior conference calls. However, from research done in the Permian, it looks to be not just an idea discussed by analysts and SLCA, but something that is happening in a big way.

Sand trucks from multiple companies seem to be at every turn in Kermit, and a many are carrying Sandbox on their trucks. We did see a lot of Hi-Crush's (HCLP) PropStream containers on many different trucks, as well. They seem to be forward staging and sharing their last mile solutions with one another, which the sand companies have alluded to doing, but one cannot be too sure here. Nonetheless, many different sand company's trucks were using SLCA's Sandbox containers.

Source: Personal photo from Black Mountain mining operation

Some people believe that a company would never allow its competitor to use its product, for many logical reasons I could name. But, sharing resources and helping each other in the OFS industry benefits the E&Ps, and keeps business alive for services players in return. It's a win-win situation, especially for SLCA if they are making more money on the deal. But, I could see the argument either way.

Chart Showing Compelling Entry Point Long Term

Even with today's minor break below $20, it looks like $17-$20 is a good area to add to, or start building a position in for investors. After all, the $17-$20 range has been a solid support area throughout SLCA's history; and SLCA makes substantially more money now, than it did in those years.

Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also at oversold levels (40), where the stock rallied subsequently in times past. So, the risk:reward at these levels seems compelling, with three points down from current levels, and potentially 20 points up representing a double.

I believe these numbers are still conservative, considering SLCA is done spending on new mine operations and will earn significant cashflow once completions resume.

Conclusion

U.S. Silica under $20 is a joke. The company is trading at only 13x earnings, while growth on any metric you use for the frac sand industry is growing by double digits, such as proppant per lateral foot, or revenue growth, making 13x earnings cheap, indeed.

The company also has considerable revenues coming from its industrial ISP segment, which is growing by double digits due to a booming economy, and is becoming a larger percentage of revenues as SLCA continues to make more bolt on acquisitions in the segment in order to offset earnings volatility from oil & gas.

Last mile solutions are also a huge benefit to SLCA and the oil & gas industry. Anyone that has last mile capabilities stands to reap major rewards, but U.S. Silica's Sandbox containers hold a considerable advantage over peers, which is perhaps why they are using U.S. Silica's containers themselves. If SLCA can sell sand and last mile solutions on its own, but can also provide a home for other producer's vast amounts of tons, then that could be larger driver for their earnings than previous thought.

SLCA is also approaching a strategic buying point on its chart, now approaching $19. This range was a strong support area in years past, yet the company's earnings projections have increased substantially since those times, since more volumes and last mile solutions are now available for sale. As a result of these developments, SLCA's risk:reward is compelling at these levels, and shares are a buy under $20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.