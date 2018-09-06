Front Yard Residential: You Lost 10% In This Dreadful REIT, And The Pain Will Continue

RESI bought another REIT, but not their own stock. Failing to repurchase shares when the discount was over 40% (to $18.50) on almost every trading day sends a very clear signal.

Management indicated NAV was between $18 and $19 per share on the Q2 2018 earnings call. We disagree. The high estimate may have been a factor in the run higher.

Following the Havenbrook transaction, we estimate NAV is between $11.79 and $13.01 per share. Our estimate uses the capitalization rates that actually occurred in Q3 2018 for a similar portfolio.

RESI recently enjoyed a dramatic run higher following their Q2 earnings release. The shares now qualify as a short target. Their recent acquisition of HavenBrook demonstrates real market capitalization rates.

Front Yard Residential (RESI) is a single-family rental REIT. Their properties are primarily located in the Southeast and are focused on lower priced homes. We believe the REIT’s share price has been lifted by comments indicating NAV (net asset value) per share in the $18 to $19 range. Estimates for NAV in that range rely on low capitalization rates. However, a recent major transaction occurred containing similar properties and a higher capitalization rate.

We believe updated estimates of NAV are critical to evaluating the actual value of the real estate. The small size of the REIT may allow it to frequently escape scrutiny from many top analysts. Consequently, NAV is unlikely to get the attention it deserves.

RESI had a monstrous bounce higher with their Q2 earnings release, but they have plunged back down since:

For comparison sake, we included the two largest publicly traded single-family housing REITs, Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). We also included 3 apartment REITs, AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). Those 5 housing REITs have two things in common.

They are each in The REIT Forum’s portfolio. They don’t get a short rating like RESI.

Our thesis for RESI is primarily focused on the idea that analysts and investors have incorrectly estimated the net asset value for RESI. Consequently, we intend to demonstrate our calculations step by step. However, we need to begin with explaining the concept and referencing prior commentary regarding NAV.

What is Net Asset Value?

It is a metric that can be used to evaluate the net worth of the REIT. Some REITs discuss this metric openly, but others do not. Regardless of whether the REIT discusses it, the metric is extremely important to determining a reasonable share price for the REIT.

According to management’s commentary on their earnings call, prior to the transaction NAV (net asset value) per share was “still” in the $18 to $19 range. Here is the relevant section:

We find it ironic that the “very very reputable global firm of analysts” didn’t have their name attached to this work. It is possible that a firm may have “validated” this, but that isn’t necessarily the same as reaching their own NAV calculation.

If NAV was running between $18 and $19 per share during the quarter, management missed great opportunities to repurchase shares at dramatic discounts. As the chart below shows, most days management had an opportunity to repurchase shares at a discount of at least 40%:

If shares were trading at a discount in excess of 40% to NAV, the fastest way to grow NAV per share is to repurchase stock.

How does a REIT acquire cash to repurchase stock? The company might sell assets or take on debt. Analysts often favor selling assets. If a REIT sells assets, repurchases stock, and pays down their debts, they are increasing net asset value without changing the leverage profile. If they sold assets and only repurchased stock, their leverage would increase.

RESI was willing to increase their leverage. They took on a loan of $508.7 million after the second quarter ended. That gave them cash to fund an acquisition at $485 million and purchase some assets from their manager at $18 million. Those two transactions come to $503 million.

Clearly, management was willing to take on additional debt if they saw the right opportunity.

Clearly, the opportunity they favored wasn’t their own stock.

How Do Analysts Calculate NAV?

Calculating NAV sounds much harder than it is.

You simply need five pieces of information to calculate NAV:

Your estimate for the companies NOI (net operating income) over the next 12 months. A capitalization rate that reflects actual transactions for assets similar to what the REIT owns. The value of the REITs other tangible assets which are not producing net operating income. The value of the REITs liabilities. The number of shares.

You’ll rarely find two analysts with precisely the same estimate for NAV. That could be because they come to slightly different estimates for NOI, make different adjustments to the other assets, or most commonly because they choose slightly different capitalization rates. In the section below, we demonstrate how to do the math.

Our Estimates of NAV

We believe the estimates management provided were built by using a low capitalization rate.

Given the relatively small amount of professional analyst coverage, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was no one double checking the math with their own estimates for capitalization rates.

We prepared the following table to demonstrate the NAV calculations at different cap rates:

The blue box contains our estimates based off a 6.23% cap rate and a 6% cap rate. However, the red box comes to a NAV of $18.42. That is right about the middle of the range management provided on the earnings call. We believe a 5.25% cap rate is too low. Understanding how cap rates and NAV work together is critical to understanding the bear thesis here.

We believe 6% to 6.23% is the most appropriate range for cap rates. Previously management indicated that they were looking for a 6% yield on acquisitions. That is clearly demonstrated in this excerpt from the Q1 2018 earnings call transcript:

Based on those comments, it shouldn’t be surprising that we think the appropriate capitalization rate is around 6%. If management can buy the properties at a 6% yield, then they should be valued at a 6% yield.

Following the close of the second quarter, but before the Q2 earnings call, RESI acquired HavenBrook. There were over 3,200 homes in the portfolio, so this transaction is easily large enough to demonstrate the market valuation on these assets. Management indicated that the yield was over 6%:

On the earnings call, management indicated that they believed these houses were purchased for about a 10% discount to BPO (Broker Price Opinion). Based on $466 million being allocated to the purchase price of the real estate and assuming it was acquired for a 10% discount to fair value, the new value would be estimated at $518 million (rounded). The difference would add $52 million to NAV for an immediate gain of $.97 per share. If you believe management immediately gained over $50 million in value, you must believe they are incredible property traders. You might also assume the other party in the transaction was incompetent, but that’s the new internal management team that came with HavenBrook.

We don’t accept either of those ideas. We believe that the transaction price for HavenBrook was large enough that it established the market value for a similar portfolio of assets.

Take a look at some of the key metrics:

RESI’s slide is suggesting that the average investment per home would be about $144. If they allocate $144,000 per home, then that only gives a total value of roughly $466 million. The rest would be reflecting other value, such as the benefits of acquiring the management team from HavenBrook. Consequently, we have two potential price tags for the portfolio. It could be $466 million or it could be $485 million. We’ll run the numbers both way:

When we apply all $485 million to the value of the real estate, it provides the lowest capitalization rate. At 6.23%, this represents the lowest capitalization rate we can reasonably reach. Any other scenario would’ve indicated a higher capitalization rate.

Some investors may argue that HavenBrook’s portfolio is inferior, despite commanding a higher rent while achieving higher occupancy. They would argue that HavenBrook traded at a higher capitalization rate due to those imagined faults. I’ll let RESI’s management disprove that idea:

Let’s review the evidence:

The numbers show that HavenBrook’s portfolio appears to be superior, rather than inferior. Management of RESI specifically stated the HavenBrook portfolio was “in better shape”.

Therefore, we are confident that HavenBrook’s portfolio should command a capitalization rate that is at least very comparable to the portfolio RESI already owns.

Other Components of NAV

Investors who are new to NAV may be confused by our listing of Liabilities at $1,304 million when we used a lower value for “Net Debt” in other parts of the article. In the NAV model, we are demonstrating total liabilities and using “other assets” to include categories such as cash and restricted cash.

The only difference between listing “total liabilities” and “other assets” rather than using “net debt” is that it allows us to be a little more transparent in the calculations. The sum is not changed.

We’re showing $195 million in other assets and $1.3 billion in liabilities rather than netting the two. It has no impact on the results.

Projected Value of Legacy REO and Previous Rentals

This asset category is ripe for confusion. RESI still owns a chunk of properties that they don’t intend to keep. There were 411 of those homes that were identified as of the end of the second quarter. We valued those homes based on RESI’s sales of homes during the first half of the year:

We’re estimating a net selling price for these homes of $182,424. RESI’s rental portfolio focuses on lower-priced homes, so we believe they are selling off the higher-priced homes in their portfolio. Our net selling price estimate probably isn’t too absurd, since this is the average net selling price on the 330 homes they sold during the first half (give or take a rounding error).

That covers every number that goes into the calculation for NAV. Once the NAV estimates are calculated, they are simply divided by shares outstanding.

It is important to note that this is the only widely-accepted method of calculating NAV. It is not possible to simply multiply FFO or AFFO to create NAV. That isn’t the definition of NAV.

How REITs Can Present NAV

When REITs provide an estimate of NAV, it can often be a positive sign. It can indicate that they want to be more transparent with investors about their estimate on the value of the underlying assets. In those cases, we might expect the REIT to provide at least a rough guide to how they reached their NAV estimate. Rather than providing hypotheticals, we can use a real example from earlier this year. NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) talks about NAV on their earnings call and provides the following slide to demonstrate their math:

NXRT is not a huge REIT. They are relatively small. By providing these numbers to the investment community, they are encouraging investors to understand the NAV and use it as part of their valuation process.

Why Doesn’t RESI Provide Its Math?

We provided our math for RESI. NXRT provides their math for NXRT. Why doesn’t RESI provide theirs?

One reason they might not wish to provide this reconciliation is that it would immediately demonstrate that the math required using a much lower capitalization rate than they were paying for new acquisitions. If they were showing that, this article could’ve been much simpler. I could’ve simply drawn a box around their capitalization rate used in calculations and the one on their acquisitions.

Buying a property at a 6.2% capitalization rate and then immediately revaluing it at a 5.2% capitalization rate creates instant growth in NAV. It suggests that $100 of NOI is acquired at $1,612 and then immediately valued at $1,923. That represents an immediate 19% gain. It makes acquisitions appear very attractive because the REIT’s assets are immediately worth more than they were just prior to the acquisition. Creating an immediate 19% gain the moment a property was purchased, or even a 10% gain, would make trading property far more attractive than actually operating the rentals. They would be recording huge gains even as the ink even dried on the contract.

Given the change in capitalization rates between what is purchased and what is apparently used in NAV, we remain very skeptical. We believe a 6.23% to 6% cap rate is more appropriate. Consequently, we believe that a better estimate for NAV at the end of Q2 2018 is $12.48 to $13.70.

NAV Changes Subsequent to the end of Q2

Because the portfolio of 3,236 homes was acquired for roughly $466 million according to management’s slides (using $144 per property from slide 7), we believe the appropriate value for those properties is roughly $466 million. Simple enough? We believe management paid the market price to acquire these assets.

This may put us at odds with analysts who wish to immediately revalue the portfolio at a much lower capitalization rate.

When a company uses $466 million of debt to acquire $466 million in assets, the net asset value is unchanged. Leverage is higher, but the net asset value is unchanged.

However, RESI took out roughly $509 million in debt.

Based on their slides, roughly $19 million of the HavenBrook purchase was not allocated to real estate.

Based on their statements, another $18 million is being used to acquire “select property management resources from ASPS”.

We don’t consider either of those uses to be creating tangible asset values, therefore, we expect net asset value to decline by $37 million, which is $.69 per share.

Those costs bring our estimate down to a range of $11.79 to $13.01.

This math is demonstrated within our initial table for net asset values.

Conclusion

Based on the actual transactions occurring in RESI's market, we believe RESI's NAV is dramatically lower than management's estimates. Consequently, we believe a much lower price is warranted. We set a price target of $9.30. At that price, we believe RESI's valuation would properly reflect the enormous risk in the balance sheet and the actual market value of assets. We believe large transactions in those same markets for very similar assets is the best way to estimate the value of the assets.

Due to the immense risk RESI is taking on, they wouldn't be a proper fit for buy-and-hold investors. At The REIT Forum we focus on REITs with much stronger balance sheets. We personally own positions in the other 5 REITs and have owned those positions throughout the measurement period shown in the charts (8/11/2018 to 9/5/2018).

