Iridium: Connecting The Future

Iridium (IRDM) is a satellite communications company that's on the rise. With innovative technology and a growing fleet of satellites, Iridium is proving its worth. Iridium has moved quite a bit this year, trading up around 80% YTD. As a relatively unknown stock, Iridium has the potential to do much more in the future. Iridium is growing everyday and building its way up to be a big name in satellite communications. But what exactly has Iridium done to boast such impressive numbers? Iridium is decommissioning its current fleet of block one satellites as its new $3 billion constellation, Iridium Next, is being deployed. With only one more launch until completion, many investors and other companies are starting to recognize the full capability of Iridium’s satellites. Iridium will be the only satellite communications company that will cover 100% of the globe with a guarantee of no blind spots, ever. This claim is from the company itself, although it has been backed by both the International Maritime Organization and NASA. The final launch for the completion of the Iridium Next constellation is poised to take place in November.

Image source: Spaceflight 101 (An image of what the completed Iridium Next satellite constellation will cover, note that the entire globe is covered. This graphic was provided to Spaceflight 101 by a joint effort of Iridium and NASA).

Growth

Iridium is a growing company, and although it has been around for 17 years, 2018 has been the biggest year of growth for Iridium. Iridium is currently decommissioning its block 1 satellites which is what Iridium has been operating all of its services on since its completion in 2002. These satellites were no better than its competitors and offered no real edge over them, they were the same if not worse than most other satellite companies at the time. Now, however, Iridium’s new satellite constellation, Iridium Next, offers a significant upgrade to their previous satellite constellation. It's unaffected by any weather changes, it doesn’t require any ground stations in order to operate, and most importantly it's the only company that covers 100% of the globe all the time (as shown above). In addition it will eventually offer speeds of 1.4 Mbps after the completion of the Iridium Certus network. To give context to these speeds, Inmarsat (OTCPK:ISAT), one of Iridium’s biggest competitors, offers data speeds of .064 Mbps. Iridium Certus will be significantly faster. The reason that Iridium has remained in the shadows for 17 years is because it didn’t have the hardware to be better than its competitors, now it does. Iridium finally did what it was created to do and made the only satellite communications company with no blind spots and completely global coverage, even at the poles of the earth and in cities with tall buildings. In addition the global Managed Security Services (MSS) market is expected to grow from $24.05 billion in 2018 to $47.65 billion in 2023. This is a big deal for Iridium’s growth because they currently have around a 27% market share in the MSS market and growing. No other satellite communications company currently can offer what Iridium can with connectivity, and Iridium should see more growth because of it.

GMDSS

The Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) is an international system put into place in order to make rescue easier for any distressed ships, boats, and aircraft. Currently, the only provider of the GMDSS service is Inmarsat and they have a complete monopoly on the service that all ships, boats, and aircraft are required to have. However, in early 2018 Iridium was approved by the IMO to begin offering a GMDSS service upon the completion of their Iridium Next constellation and will utilize Iridium Certus. This is a huge deal for Iridium as they are now going to be only one of two companies ever approved by the IMO to offer a GMDSS service. Iridium believes that starting in 2020 they will be able to begin providing their GMDSS service to clients for a fraction of the cost that Inmarsat is offering. Iridium’s service should be in high demand because it's running off of new satellites that have coverage of the entire globe, running at higher speeds as well. This will increase their potential profits because they will be opening to a huge market with not much competition, which should stay the case for a while as there are no satellite companies trying to cover the maritime range that Inmarsat and Iridium do in the near future.

Competition

Iridium obviously isn’t the only satellite communications company around and isn’t the biggest either. Companies such as Inmarsat and Intelsat (I) are two of Iridium’s biggest competitors. Inmarsat is currently the only company that's providing a GMDSS service, and once Iridium releases its own, Inmarsat will be its sole competition in that particular market. It will be tough for Iridium to surpass Inmarsat and it may never happen even though Iridium claims that it will be able to offer lower prices for their GMDSS service. Overcoming a company with 100% market share isn’t easy no matter how many advantages you seemingly have, but Iridium should still dip into some of Inmarsat’s customers as any company does when competition is introduced into a market. Intelsat offers a service called Intelsat Epic which is very similar to what Iridium Certus will be, however it covers less range, only 99% of the populated world. It will leave both poles, the vast majority of the oceans, and all of Canada and Australia uncovered by their satellites as well as parts of Asia, Africa and North America. Inmarsat covers the majority of the globe, but fails to cover the poles and the area near the poles including parts of Asia, Canada, and Greenland towards the north.

Iridium is able to offer its larger range of coverage without any blind spots because it has more satellites that any other company. Iridium will have 66 operational satellites in Iridium Next. Compared to that, Inmarsat only has four operational satellites, all of which cover a large range, but areas further away from the satellite and with tall structures are highly prone to blind spots. This is because the angle at which the satellite signal must reach the receiver would require it to go through structures, which it cannot do. Intelsat has a very densely populated satellite constellation, much like Iridium, so it too avoids blind spots, unlike Inmarsat, by allowing the signals to all be transmitted at steep angles which can go over buildings. However, Intelsat uses its numbers only for avoiding blind spots and not for as much range. Intelsat has more than 50 satellites in its constellation. They don’t disclose the specific number of satellites. Intelsat thrives on land-based customers for this reason however, and Inmarsat thrives on maritime and aerial customers because there's nothing to cause a blind spot at sea or in the air. Iridium has the potential to thrive in both markets, if they are able to build more of a name for themselves. Iridium is smaller than both of these companies in general and needs to educate customers on what they can offer in terms of connectivity and speed in order to close the gap with these two companies and many others.

Image Source: Inmarsat Coverage Map. (This is taken from the Inmarsat website and as you can see, it does not cover the entire globe as the Iridium Next coverage shown above. Inmarsat was previously the satellite communications company with the most coverage, hence why it was previously the only company approved by the IMO to provide the GMDSS service.)

Image Source: Space News (This is the map of Intelsat’s coverage, significantly less than both Iridium and Inmarsat, but it's able to maintain profits by building a strong land-based clientele to make up for the lack of customers and partnerships in the aerial and maritime sectors.)

Financials

Revenue has increased ~21% year-over-year. This is mainly because of an huge increase in service revenue led by commercial sales. Although there was an increase in revenue, net loss was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to net income of $24.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. This decrease in net income was a the result of a $30.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense from the year-ago period, reflecting an increased number of Iridium NEXT satellites in service, and a one-time $8.7 million, state income tax law change that was enacted during the second quarter. Iridium is looking at a potential 13.4% sales growth from last year and looks to continue that next year.

As for the money situation, as of 6/30/18, Iridium has ~$176 million in cash and cash equivalents. Iridium has announced that their billable subscriber count is 1,047,000 at the end of the second quarter, from which they generated $104.0 million in revenue in the second quarter, accounting for 77% of the total revenue. Their total billable subscribers have grown 15% year-over-year and is expected to increase at an even higher rate upon the release of Iridium Certus. With 364,000 commercial subscribers, the average revenue per customer for voice and data subscription is $45 and is likely to increase again upon the release of Iridium Certus because of price adjustments for the improved service. In total Iridium’s commercial business accounted for 940,000 of the billable subscribers, while Iridium’s government business ended the year with 107,000 billable subscribers. Both sectors are showing decent increases from the previous quarter, commercial business subscriptions up 48,000 from the previous quarter and government business subscriptions up 3,000 from the previous quarter. As subscriptions currently account for 77% of Iridium’s revenue it's important to see that it's growing strongly, especially in the commercial business sector, a 5.4% increase from the first quarter to the second is very strong. Their commercial business is the most important for them to grow because it's the most lucrative with the most potential. Iridium also will increase profits upon the release of Iridium Certus because the company has stated that they will most likely raise the cost of subscriptions due to the upgrade in service. Iridium also generated $25.9 million in equipment sales during the second quarter, marking a 37% increase from the prior-year period. With a satellite phone market expected to surpass $5.5 billion by 2021, Iridium stands to be able to capitalize with Iridium Certus.

Image source: Q2 earnings

Risk

Iridium on the surface doesn’t appear to be a very risky company, with a steady business model and income there doesn’t look like the company could have much risk. Unfortunately, the company is in debt. Creating a $3 billion satellite constellation doesn’t come without debt, especially if it isn’t made by a huge company. Luckily, Iridium was able to finance $1.2 billion, but took out a loan of $1.8 billion in 2010 to build all of their satellites. Iridium’s initial $1.2 billion investment was funded through capital that the company had generated for itself through subscriptions and other services such as the government contract. They plan to pay off their debt by generating revenue through their Iridium Next constellation and in part by other companies, such as Aireon, paying off debts owed to Iridium. All things considered, Iridium doesn’t seem to be in any serious debt trouble and already is generating capital from the incomplete Iridium Next constellation.

Rolls Royce Partnership

Rolls Royce Marine (NASDAQ:RRM) is pioneering the industry in smart shipping through its Ship Intelligence program. RRM is hoping to utilize Iridium Certus which runs off of the Iridium Next satellite constellation in order to deliver real time information to onshore operators and control centers. Because the IMO already approved Iridium Certus to be a GMDSS provider, RRM now has a higher chance of being approved by the IMO for autonomous shipping. RRM is currently much further ahead than anyone trying to autotomize shipping as no one else has even proposed the idea to the IMO before and adding Iridium as a partner has given it another leg up and one big step closer to making it a reality. Iridium and RRM will have a lock on the automated shipping industry bringing in a ton of revenue for both companies. In addition to that, any other companies looking to join RRM in autonomous shipping will have to use Iridium as well because it's the only company with global coverage as some ships do make trips toward the poles. This partnership marks the start of a new era in shipping in which Iridium has the opportunity to be heavily involved with.

Image Source: Cosco shipping (There are some cargo ships that are beginning to make trips through the Arctic which will rely on Iridium Certus in order to stay connected as no other satellite communications company currently covers the region.)

GoGo Partnership

Iridium has partnered with many companies for various reasons in the past, whether its product design or broadening their product base. It isn’t uncommon for Iridium to announce a new partner every once in a while. When Iridium announced its partnership with GoGo however, it was a big deal. GoGo provides in-flight WiFi to customers on airliners and is used by the vast majority of airlines to provide in-flight WiFi such as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and many more. In order for GoGo to provide the best service possible, it needs to be able to provide WiFi no matter where the aircraft is, and that’s where Iridium comes into play. Because of Iridium’s uninterrupted global reach, GoGo can provide uninterrupted WiFi as well as calling and texting through Iridium Certus. Iridium again will be using an already existing service, Iridium Certus, which will be utilized with every airplane that uses GoGo. This business will begin in the middle of 2019, around half a year after the release of Iridium Certus, as yet another opportunity for Iridium to grow and profit off of its new constellation.

Iridium’s Government Relationship

Iridium has worked with the government closely in the past, and still continues to do so. They currently have two contracts with the government, one is a $400 million, five-year, fixed-price agreement for satellite communications services while the other is a $38 million multi-year contract to support and maintain the Department of Defense's ("DoD") dedicated gateway. This strong relationship that Iridium is building with the government could be helpful down the road for even more contracts in the future. As Iridium proves the effectiveness and quality of their services, the government may invest in more contracts with them to provide secure connections from anywhere around the globe. While the government doesn’t represent the highest percentage of revenue for Iridium and most likely never will, they can still provide a steady income for Iridium in the future.

